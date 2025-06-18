An 18-year-old Riverton man was shot and killed Tuesday as his stepfather was showing off a new barrel he had purchased for his Glock handgun, police say. The stepfather was arrested Wednesday for investigation of manslaughter.

The stepfather of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed while sitting on his living room couch has now been arrested.

Joseph Lee, 46, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for investigation of manslaughter, Riverton Police Chief Shane Taylor confirmed.

The victim was identified Wednesday by his family as Haven McBride.

“Haven Alexander McBride was a kind, hard working young man. He was an energetic busy little boy who always kept you on your toes. He has overcome a lot of challenges due to the choices of the adults in his life. He graduated with honors from Mountain Ridge High School just last week. He had interest in going into forensics. He was preparing to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We love Haven and our hearts are broken!” McBride’s family said in a statement.

About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Lee was showing family members a new barrel he had purchased for his Glock handgun, the chief said.

The gun had a round in the chamber, and it went off while he was showing the gun to members of his family, Taylor said. Additional details on what may have caused the gun to fire remain under investigation. It was also not immediately known how many others were present at the home, 13885 S. Kesler Peake Drive, when the shooting occurred.

Haven Alexander McBride | Family photo

Taylor says McBride was sitting on a couch in the living room with other family members and was shot in the head. The stepfather was standing across from him.

When police were called, the shooting was originally reported as accidental by a family member, Taylor said.

McBride died a short time later at a local hospital.

Detectives served a search warrant Wednesday to obtain video from a surveillance camera that was in the house, the chief said, hoping it would provide additional information about the shooting. Lee was arrested after the video was obtained. According to Utah law, a person commits manslaughter if that person “recklessly causes the death of another individual.”

On social media, several extended their condolences to the family, including Riverton Councilman Andy Pierucci.

“Please join me in praying for peace for the family & friends impacted by the tragic shooting,” he posted on Facebook. “Our community is great because our people are good. Tough times are when our city does what it does best, gather together to build each other up. I’m committed to being a builder and urge us all to do more to reach out in love and kindness to those around us. Life is precious.”

