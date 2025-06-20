Four counts of aggravated murder were filed Friday against a 16-year-old accused of opening fire at WestFest Sunday, killing innocent bystanders. He is charged as an adult.

A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult Friday with killing three people at the city’s WestFest celebration last weekend.

But Matthiaz Centre Lauti Ioane-Register faces four counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, for each of the three people who were shot and killed, plus the fetus of the pregnant woman who was killed.

The teen is also charged in 3rd District Court with nine counts of discharge of a firearm — five first-degree felonies, one second-degree felony, and three third-degree felonies.

On Sunday, Fnu Reena, 41, of West Jordan, and Hassan Lugundi, 18, of West Valley City, and an 8-month-old boy were shot and killed while attending the WestFest carnival about 9:15 p.m. at Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South. Police say the boy is not related to any of the other victims.

A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were also shot in the arms during the melee. They were treated at local hospitals and later released. Police believe Lugundi was the gunman’s only intended target, and the other victims were innocent bystanders.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is holding a press conference Friday to announce the criminal charges.

This story will be updated.