UTA offices are pictured. The Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Transit Authority are proposing a light rail project between Draper and Lehi.

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Transit Authority are advancing a nearly $1-billion light rail project to address increasing congestion and rapid growth in the corridor between Draper and Lehi.

The proposed 10-mile transit system would connect southern Salt Lake County to northern Utah County and include a future stop at The Point, the large development planned at the former state prison site.

Officials have identified the Light Rail System as the locally preferred alternative in a new environmental assessment, the Point of the Mountain Transit Project NEPA Environmental Assessment, which is now open for public review and comment through July 10, 2025.

“This particular area of Utah is growing very quickly,” said Josh Van Jura, UDOT’s Trails and Transit director. “Between the 2010 and 2020 census, Utah was one of the fastest-growing states in the nation with over 18% population growth, and that’s expected to continue.”

Light rail preferred over bus or train

The environmental study evaluated several transit options, including a Bus Rapid Transit system and an XMU rail alternative, which is a type of self-propelled train composed of one or more carriages joined together that can be fueled by either diesel or electricity.

Despite the higher cost — estimated at $945 million, nearly double that of the BRT option — light rail was chosen for its capacity to attract more riders and support long-term growth, according to Van Jura.

“When you look at it, you know light rail is more expensive than BRT,” Van Jura explained. “But again, it’s also going to attract more riders.”

For example, by 2050, the Light Rail Transit system could transport 4,370 riders versus 3,350 for BRT and 4,070 for XMU.

The system would run through the Point of the Mountain region, with a planned stop at the future mixed-use development known as The Point. However, the project will also have impacts, including on the existing Porter Rockwell Trail.

Funding and phased implementation

UDOT has secured $75 million in state funding to begin Phase 1 of the project, which includes the development of an Innovative Mobility Zone. This zone could feature flexible and tech-enabled transportation solutions such as autonomous shuttles, micro-transit services, bike share programs, and partnerships with ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft.

“The $75 million will be a great start with our Phase 1 … until this area really develops,” Van Jura said, adding that they are exploring different funding options, including federal money.

“The state of Utah has been great about providing state funding for significant transportation projects, but again, these are options that are down the road,” Van Jura said. “Until we really see the development and the growth in this area, that is when we would be looking to fund this project.”

Public participation encouraged

To gather input and answer questions, UDOT and UTA are hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Project leaders will walk participants through the environmental findings and the proposed transit plan.

“We are looking long term to provide the best transportation options for Utahns,” Van Jura added. “The public input we’re seeking is an important step as we designate a rail corridor that will support the development projected in the future.”

Residents can participate in the public meeting and submit formal comments through the project’s website during the 30-day comment period.