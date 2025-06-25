A public celebration of life will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Friday for Arthur Folasa "Afa" Ah Loo, 39, who was killed while attending the "No Kings" rally in downtown Salt Lake City on June 14.

A public celebration of life will be held Friday for the man shot and killed by a “peacekeeper” while attending the “No Kings” protest rally in Salt Lake City earlier this month.

The service will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center for 39-year-old Arthur Folasa “Afa” Ah Loo in the Grand Ballroom starting at 6 p.m.

“The memorial will honor Afa’s vibrant spirit, visionary talent, and deep love for culture, fashion and family. Known across the globe for his bold and elegant designs, Afa’s legacy extends far beyond fashion — he was a devoted father, husband, friend and advocate for Pacific Islander creativity and excellence,” according to organizers of the public service.

Those planning on attending Friday’s memorial are asked “to come celebrate his life in an atmosphere of love, music and remembrance. Attendees are encouraged to wear Afa Ah Loo originals if they own them. Those who do not have an Afa Ah Loo original are invited to dress in bright, bold and beautiful island-inspired colors, as Afa loved flow, movement and Pacific prints.”

The organizers of the event also ask, out of respect for the family, “that this event remain free from political messaging or protest activity. This is a moment of collective love, reflection and celebration. Let us come together in love, light and gratitude for a life that changed so many.”

A private funeral service for family and friends only will be held on Saturday.

Ah Loo was attending the “No Kings” rally in downtown Salt Lake City on June 14, along with an estimated 10,000 people. The group was marching on State Street when two men who police say were part of a volunteer “peacekeeping” group for the rally, allegedly spotted Arturo Roberto Gamboa, 24, pull out a rifle and “manipulate” it near 151 South.

One of the two armed men fired three rounds after allegedly seeing Gamboa raise his weapon into a firing position and advance toward the crowd. One of those rounds hit Gamboa in the stomach. Another bullet hit and killed Ah Loo, an innocent bystander.

Gamboa was arrested for investigation of murder. But on Friday, a judge signed an order releasing him from custody as the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office considers whether any formal criminal charges will be filed against him.

“There is no substantial evidence to support Mr. Gamboa’s murder charge as Mr. Gamboa did not commit murder,” his attorney, Greg Skordas, said in court documents.

Some witnesses claim Gamboa never pointed his weapon at anyone. Following the incident, the national 50501 Movement announced it would no longer be affiliated with the Utah 50501 movement, which organized the protest. The district attorney’s office will also determine if charges are warranted against the so-called “peacekeeper,” who fired the fatal shot.

“Our condolences go out to the family impacted by this tragic loss and the community that loved and cherished Mr. Ah Loo,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told KSL.com on Tuesday. “We have had our initial presentment from the Salt Lake City Police Department. They are actively engaged in the investigation. We are awaiting the completion so that we can fully screen the evidence that they have gathered.”

“Afa was born on Oct. 24, 1985, in Apia, Samoa,” according to his obituary. “He was a proud Samoan, with roots in the villages of Falelima and Lotopa — communities he cherished and represented with honor throughout his life.

“It was in Samoa that he learned many life skills, including sewing, weaving, baking and serving others — skills and values that shaped his unique and beautiful spirit,” the obituary continues. “His creativity blossomed in the islands and continued to flourish throughout his life. He never did anything halfway in life — not in his designs, not in his love, not in fashion shows where every small detail mattered, and definitely not in karaoke.

“Afa had a way of making everyone feel special and seen. He was a champion of ideas and a mentor and friend for all at any level. He had a sarcastic way of teasing unlike any other that was blunt and honest but made you laugh and feel loved at the same time. Those who really knew him knew that he was a humble Samoan at heart and never cared much for recognition. He lived and breathed ‘community over competition’ and wanted everyone to succeed.”

Ah Loo attended BYU–Hawaii and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Salt Lake City area.

“He proudly became the first Samoan fashion designer to appear on the television show ‘Project Runway,’ and his work was featured at prestigious fashion shows and exhibits around the world — including a showcase at Buckingham Palace for the queen,” according to the obituary.