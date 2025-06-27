Photo gallery: Pacific Islander art exhibit from students’ perspective

Roots of Resilience, the state’s first Pacific Islander art exhibit by high school students, held its opening reception Thursday at Salt Lake Community College.

Sponsored by SLCC and the Malialole Polynesian Cultural Arts Ensemble, the art exhibit is a groundbreaking initiative showcasing original artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley.

This exhibit gives young artists a powerful platform to express their cultural identity, lived experiences and ancestral heritage through visual art.

The works of art will be displayed on the state-of-the-art LED Wall at SLCC’s South City Campus through Aug. 8. It is open to all for to view and enjoy.

Thursday’s event include remarks by the artists, performances by several cultural groups and Pacific Islander cuisine.

Deseret News photojournalist Tess Crowley was at the opening to capture the images and perspective from the young artists.

Daniel Bosse and son Siaosi Bosse, 7 months, look at a fashion design made by artist Cameron Kema Maumau at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ana-Kava Fifita sits as she is recognized as one of the artists at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Keilana Tu’itupou, left, and L. Michelle Tago, right, smile while listening to honored speaker Kimo Watanabe speak at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Girls prepare to dance at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Cameron Kema Maumau laughs as he is recognized as one of the artists at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Honored speaker Kimo Watanabe speaks to attendees at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Jillana S. AhLoe gives welcome remarks at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ana-Kava Fifita smiles as she is recognized as one of the artists at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ana-Kava Fifita stands near her painting to talk to people at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Amarett AhLoe, 12, places a lei around the neck of Haviar Tuitama Hafoka, of the Malialole Polynesian Cultural Arts Ensemble, at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Artist Cameron Kema Maumau, left, hugs Haviar Tuitama Hafoka, of the Malialole Polynesian Cultural Arts Ensemble, right, at the opening reception of “Who Got Roots: Roots of Resilience” art exhibit, showcasing artwork by Pacific Islander high school students from the Salt Lake Valley at Salt Lake Community College's South City Campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News