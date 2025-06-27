Damage left behind from the Forsyth Fire in the Pine Valley community in Washington County on Saturday, June 21. Evacuated residents can return home Friday, officials said.

PINE VALLEY, Washington County — Residents forced to evacuate their communities due to the wildfire in Washington County could return home Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Forsyth Fire, which fire officials say was started by lightning, destroyed 13 homes and five other structures in Pine Valley, while the Pine Valley residents, along with those of Grass Valley, Gray’s Ranch, and Grassy Flats, were evacuated.

Firefighters began working on the fire on June 20, hoping to prevent the burning of structures in neighboring communities, but fire officials report the weather conditions in southern Utah — hot, dry and windy — allowed the fire to spread quickly.

On Thursday, representatives from the sheriff’s office informed residents that starting at 10 a.m. Friday morning, “the road will be open for residents to go back to their homes. We will keep this soft road closure, meaning only residents can go past it, through the weekend.”

Residents in the four communities have also been informed to be prepared to evacuate again, if necessary. The Forsyth Fire is still active, and residents have been advised to remain ready to evacuate and to notify the fire department or the sheriff’s office if they observe any flare-ups.

The sheriff’s office, which held a town meeting on Thursday evening to inform residents that they can return home on Friday, also cautioned that nearby cabins and campgrounds in Dixie National Forest remain unavailable, as U.S. Forest Service lands are closed due to the fire.