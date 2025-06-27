Five Mile Pass Recreation Area is pictured southwest of Fairfield on July 18, 2024. The Utah Inland Port Authority voted Thursday to adopt portions of two small towns in western Utah County as part of a new project area.

With the blessing of local leaders, the Utah Inland Port Authority voted Thursday to adopt portions of two small towns in western Utah County as part of a new project area. The approval happened despite some public objections that the area can’t handle further industrialization.

The board voted unanimously to adopt the Pony Express Project Area Plan, which includes sections of Cedar Fort and Fairfield. In the new project area, the port authority will contract with developers to fund improvements for roads, utilities, business recruitment incentives, rail infrastructure and other infrastructure projects.

Being part of the project area allows the board to offer incentives in “post-performance rebates” to businesses that qualify and target industries that create high-wage jobs, according to a project proposal.

The Fairfield portion of the port authority will target industries that support low-impact growth, create jobs and enhance local services to provide “economic vitality” without compromising the town’s rural identity and commitment to open space, according to the authority. This includes light or medium manufacturing, small-scale advanced manufacturing, agri-tech and sustainable agriculture processing.

Cedar Fort’s strategy will emphasize attracting businesses that complement its small-town character, agricultural heritage and strategic location near transportation corridors. This includes light or medium manufacturing, agri-business and renewable energy.

“Fairfield and Cedar Fort ... have historically faced limited economic development due to their remote locations, small populations and agricultural foundations,” the report states. “With careful planning, this development will respect both towns’ commitment to rural preservation and environmental stewardship, balancing growth with long-term community values.”

Support from government leaders

Town leaders supported the decision, saying it will help them control growth and fund infrastructure improvements.

“Our little town is going to change significantly, but I think it would be really good to have this project area to help create jobs and get a lot of those businesses here,” Cedar Fort Mayor Wyatt Cook said.

Fairfield Mayor Hollie McKinney said her town is already feeling the impacts from surrounding community growth.

“I believe our roads are a mess, and we don’t have the jobs out west to make it feasible for people to live here. It’s not helping the housing crisis. Our roads are just getting worse,” she said.

McKinney said there are “a lot” of businesses wanting to come to Fairfield. But without updated infrastructure, it would “break” the town. She thinks that with updated infrastructure, people could work and live in the same place.

“I’m not trying to bring a port; I’m trying to control the growth,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us.”

In regard to water rights, partnering with the Inland Port Authority allows the town to secure additional funding to improve its water systems and drill more wells.

“We need to work efficiently. You guys are allowing us to plan for our community,” McKinney said. “I plan on being a partner with you guys. I think it’s the best thing for this valley, and I think it’s a way forward to solve a lot of the problems we are having.”

Casey Saxton, a spokesman for Rep. Burgess Owens, said the congressman supports the project because it allows for local leadership to look for future opportunities to improve communities rather than being at the whim of external developers taking control.

Citizens voice opposition

Still, about half a dozen residents spoke out against the proposal, citing a lack of water resources to support incentivized industrialization. Fast-tracked development could cause more harm, the residents said.

Heather Dove said she was very opposed to the port project because the area has already experienced “tremendous growth,” and its resources are “overburdened.” She said she thinks cities will start to regret allowing “urban sprawl to pollute” their communities.

“These resources cannot sustain the scale of industrial and residential development that is being planned with this port,” Dove said. “Leaders are rushing into this project without fully understanding what they are giving up, which is the peace and quiet and natural beauty of the desert landscape.”

Others emphasized the importance of preserving wetlands in the area. “I support our wetlands because they support us: our lungs, our hearts, our health, our ecosystems, our very existence,” Joan Gregory said in her public comment.

According to a map in the proposal report, the sections included in the port authority don’t overlap with the wetlands.