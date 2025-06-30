A man in Hyrum opened fire on law enforcement Sunday morning, prompting a standoff with SWAT and reports of possible explosives inside the home. Deputies later confirmed that two people are dead.

A man opened fire on sheriff’s deputies early Sunday, prompting a hourslong standoff with SWAT and reports of possible explosives inside the home.

The incident came to an end about 11:30 a.m. when deputies announced that the scene was “secure.” Police later confirmed that two people were dead but provided no details.

“We have two individuals who are deceased. No one is at large. We will not have more information for a while,” said Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi late Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded around 5 a.m. to a home in Hyrum at the Valley View Mobile Home Park, 560 Valley View Drive, after a 45-year-old man called police and said he had killed his wife, according to Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen.

When deputies arrived, the man opened fire, forcing them to seek cover and call in the sheriff’s SWAT team. As the standoff escalated, the gunman again fired on SWAT officers, who returned fire, Jensen said. Armored vehicles from Logan, Brigham City and Ogden police departments were deployed to contain the scene.

“Negotiations teams made contact with the suspect and the suspect sent pictures of his bomb vest and what appeared to be explosives inside the house,” Jensen said in a statement.

At 10 a.m. deputies said there had been no communication with the man “for a few hours,” and police were using armored vehicles to clear windows and try to see inside the house. The sheriff’s office issued a warning for the public to “stay completely away” from the area near 100 South, 400 West, and Main Street in Hyrum. Nearby neighborhoods were evacuated.

But just after 11:30 a.m., the sheriff said the scene was “secure,” the evacuation orders were lifted and he was turning the investigation over to the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team. No other details were provided about how the incident was resolved or what deputies found inside the home.

Neighbor David Mares credited divine intervention that he and his family weren’t hurt, especially since a bullet passed through their home.

“We kept hearing shots,” Mares said. “But then my uncle sees a bullet pass through the wall. He said it went through two walls and hit a window.”

Christian Garcia said when neighbors were allowed to return, he noticed the man’s home had lots of debris and shattered windows because of the shootout.

While deputies did not specify which two people were killed, neighbors said it was the man and his wife.

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Andrew Adams