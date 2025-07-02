A West Jordan police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for investigation of DUI and being involved in a crash that involved road rage.

WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated and being involved in a road-rage confrontation.

Zachary Robert Allen, 34, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on June 23 for investigation of reckless driving with a road-rage penalty enhancement if convicted, and DUI.

About 9:15 p.m. that night, the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a crash on state Route 201 near 8200 West.

“It was reported that a vehicle had gone off the roadway and drove into the canal. Upon arrival, (a trooper) observed a white Toyota pickup truck in the canal,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The driver of a Ford Bronco told troopers that Allen, who was driving the pickup, “was driving recklessly by driving at a high rate of speed, cutting other drivers off and following too closely,” the affidavit states. The pickup got behind the Bronco and attempted to pass right where the road merged into one lane.

“The white Toyota pickup subsequently ran out of room and ran into the shoulder, dirt area on the left side of the highway when the lane ended. The white Toyota pickup subsequently cut in front of the Bronco, striking the Bronco’s front bumper. This caused the white Toyota pickup truck to go sideways out of control, and it drove to the right side of the highway. The Toyota pickup then drove through a break in the guard rail, down over the embankment and into a canal,” according to the arrest report.

Allen was checked out at a local hospital before being arrested. A trooper noted that while speaking with Allen, who told the trooper he was heading home, “I observed indicators of impairment and smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” the affidavit alleges. “Allen advised he was sober and did not have anything to drink. Allen ultimately refused twice to do the standardized field sobriety tests.”

A friend of Allen, however, allegedly told troopers that he “was drinking earlier in the day.”

A spokeswoman for West Jordan confirmed Tuesday that Allen has been placed on administrative leave.

“We take this matter seriously and are conducting an internal review. The city holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct and will take appropriate action based on the results of the investigation. As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” spokeswoman Marie Magers said.

As of Tuesday, no formal charges have been filed against Allen.