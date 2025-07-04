The entertainment offerings around America First Square in Daybreak continue to expand with Larry H. Miller Megaplex on Wednesday opening its first-of-a-kind cinema entertainment center.

The entertainment offerings around America First Square in Daybreak continue to expand with Larry H. Miller Megaplex on Wednesday opening its first-of-a-kind cinema entertainment center.

This isn’t your ordinary movie theater, though.

Along with all of the offerings diehard cinephiles expect a theater to have — eight premium, large format screens with Dolby Atmos sound, heated luxury recliners and a direct-to-your-seat food and beverage experience — the Megaplex’s 18th location adds even more entertainment.

Included is an 18-lane bowling alley with lane-side dining service, a 65-game arcade with redemption prizes and a dining experience that allows guests to enjoy a meal before a movie or bowling experience

“As we thought about what we want Megaplex to be in the next 25 years, we thought we needed to make an impactful place for our guests,” said Britten Maughan, president of Megaplex. “Megaplex is a place where extraordinary moments become cherished memories.”

Since becoming the new home of the Salt Lake Bees, the entertainment district surrounding the Ballpark at America First Square has blossomed.

The new Megaplex location is joining the stadium and a new outdoor amphitheater — called the Kennecott Stage at America First Square — which has been playing host to concerts and shows, with seats to accommodate between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

Surrounding it, a series of restaurants are slated to come in.

The entertainment district was the logical next step to support a growing community, said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey.

“We are an area where a lot of people have wanted to live. What they need now, in addition to their housing, is these incredible amenities,” Ramsey said.

She’s also mindful of the fact that the area is a benefit to people further from Daybreak and its surroundings.

“We’ve worked really hard with UTA (Utah Transit Authority) to add another TRAX stop and really hard with UDOT (Utah Department of Transportation) to make the transportation and transit access in and out of this entertainment center easy,” Ramsey said. “You don’t have to drive. You don’t have to park. If you do, parking is easy.”

While the blossoming entertainment center is, quite literally, fun and games, it also carries an important economic impact.

“As we continue to grow as a city here in South Jordan and as a region all the way around us, this is going to matter. We really have a high priority on keeping our property taxes low and bringing in venues to collect sales tax and other opportunities is what keeps them low,” Ramsey said. “So, this matter and it will matter for generations, financially, for the entire area.”

Megaplex’s Daybreak location at 11068 S. Grandville Ave. in South Jordan and is now open for business.

Maughan said two more Megaplex entertainment centers are in the works for southern Utah, with one planned for the Paseo in St. George and another coming to Desert Color in St. George.