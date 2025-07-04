Miss Piggy, of Tooele County, stands on a lid to see what's going on around her. She other farm animals/pets need owners that remember to keep them cool — or cooler — when the temperatures start to rise.

Bob Gendron had to stop, wipe his eyes and take a look at what was happening on his couch.

His granddaughter Emma, who was 7 years old at the time, sat on the couch as she had every summer she spent with him, whether in New York City or now northern Utah.

A quick look below her was what stopped him in his tracks. Her pet pig, Norman, weighing in at 150 pounds, was lying in front of her as she fanned him fervently in this air-conditioned home.

“I asked her what was going on, and she said, ‘Gramps, it’s hot today. Norman has to stay inside and not get hot,’” Gendron recalled, laughing at the memory. “She lives in Brooklyn, so I have to think she’s not up on keeping pigs cool ... but she was right. When I investigated a little, I learned pigs are really sensitive to heat and you should help them stay cool. My granddaughter had to teach me that.”

Gendron is not alone in having to learn more about how to keep Norman and his other pigs comfortable during the hot summer days. Veterinarians and animal enthusiasts across the state have noticed that some owners of domesticated horses, pet pigs and goats make a lot of assumptions about their farm and working animals.

The first assumption is that they don’t have to do much. Keeping them in the shade — as Gendron mostly did — is seen as enough cooling work.

Staff at animal shelters also claim that people often think spraying an animal with a hose is sufficient to keep it cool. For a pig, that may work wonders, as would sitting in a kiddie pool or having a 7-year-old fan you while sitting in an air-conditioned home. For horses, it may do enough to keep them cool for a little bit, but it’s not a cooling solution.

To learn more about how to keep your farm pets and working animals cool during the summer: Contact your veterinarian. If you don't have one, this is the time to get one.

Contact your nearest Humane Society to help steer you in the right direction.

Learn from the internet. This PBS article out of Wisconsin has plenty of information and can direct you to other sites.

Talk to fellow farmers who know what they're doing when it comes to the heat. Be cautious of anyone who tells you it's not anything to worry about. Source: Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

When temperatures hit the 80s, 90s and triple digits, clean water is key. As with humans, clean, cool water can do a lot to lower temperatures on a warm day.

“You need to make sure they have enough fresh water,” said Nancy Immormino, a member of the board of directors for the Humane Society of Northern Utah. “Water helps regulate their temperatures. Hydration is the key. If dehydrated, that will put them at risk ... for heat exhaustion.”

Staff at local animal services offices always remind owners that not all animals deal with heat in the same way. Some, such as horses, have tails that exist to help cool them down, and they can tolerate heat more than, say, pigs. With goats, hooves need to be watched and shaped or leg deformities can form.

Keeping cats and dogs cooler during the summer seems to be more on pet owners’ minds, given the consistent messaging from humane societies, animal shelters and animal services offices to take care of those animals. This is understandable as these are the two most popular pets in the U.S. and in Utah, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

It’s true that cats and dogs are the most popular, but there are more than 96,000 domesticated horses in Utah, according to research out of Utah State University. These horses live in each of Utah’s counties, with more research from USU indicating that 18% of Utah’s domesticated horses live in Salt Lake County.

In 2023, there were also more than 200,000 pigs in the state, although not treated as a traditional pet similar to cats and dogs. The Utah pork Industry’s 2023 report noted that the number of farms that raise pigs — 626 — is smaller than at the beginning of the century, but people do have more pigs. And those pigs are intended to be known as pork when the time comes.

But pigs still need to stay hydrated and cool.

Immormino, an owner of nine cats, two dogs and two horses, reminds others that there are people around to help you understand how to keep your farm pets — those that make their living working on a farm — cool, healthy and safe. The internet is also available to research what you need to do for each type of animal.

After Emma went back to Brooklyn, Gendron took advantage of anyone who could help him. Now, he is not worried about his animals.

“The truth is, those of us from a place like New York City see coming out here and farming as kind of a dream,” he said. “And it is — until it gets hot and you have to figure (out) what you’re going to do with all your animals. It’s not like Emma can stay with me all the time to help. So, I’m on my own.”