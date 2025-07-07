Yamileth Arellano won in the elementary school division for the Mariachi Festival. Her vocal talent, charm and mastery of Spanish helped her to shine. She will perform in Houston, Texas, Aug. 22-24.

Yamileth Arellano has been singing since she was 4 years old. Now, her talent will be shared on a grander scale. She will perform at the National Mariachi Festival in Houston, Texas, this August. Her singing talent, charm and personality impressed the judges. She will have the chance to perform for thousands and interact with some of the best in the mariachi community.

Yamileth’s vocal coach, Martha Chavez, knew her voice and talent were special. Together, they prepared Yamileth to film her audition of “La Tapatia” and submit it to the festival.

“I worked a lot,” Yamileth said. “I sent a video audition.”

Her charming smile, endearing actions and powerful voice impressed the judges.

“Yamileth delivered an incredible performance, filled with emotion and passion — bringing her song to life not only through her voice but also through expressive stage presence and storytelling,” said Belinda Lunca, of the Mariachi Festival.

A few weeks after submitting, Yamileth received the call. At just 7 years old, she won the elementary school category for the festival. Competing with over 40 other talented mariachi singers from around the country, Yamileth stood out and won the hearts of the festival directors. A flood of tears and a shocked look immediately followed as Yamileth excitedly thanked the mariachi directors.

Since then, Yamileth has been preparing as much as possible for the festival. The three-day event will feature performances by mariachi and ballet folklórico groups from across Texas, as well as the winners of the middle school, high school and college categories. She is excited to meet the other kids and perform on the big stage.

Yamileth stood out not only for her talent but also for her fluency in both Spanish and English. Growing up in a primarily Spanish-speaking household, her pronunciation of lyrics in songs enhances her talent.

“She’s able to give the songs the cultural feel and authenticity,” said Yamileth’s coach, Martha Chavez. “For her being this young and doing that, to me, is being gifted. That’s what they’re looking for, young people to maintain their roots and culture through music and dance.”

Chavez also emphasized how smart and quick-minded Yamileth is, sharing that she can quickly memorize songs that would take others much longer. She loves singing traditional Mexican songs and paying homage to her roots.

“(Mariachi) represents Mexico and my culture,” Yamileth said.

Once she starts singing, Yamileth brings her passion and talent to the forefront. Her energetic movements and sassy facial expressions stand out in her performance and audition video.

“She comes alive on that stage,” Chavez said.

Yamileth’s singing dreams would not have been possible without the help of her parents, Julio and Luz Elena Arellano. They have helped her practice her songs, anxiously watched her from the audience, and now, Julio Arellano plans to build a music room in their home for her to practice. Her mom shared that being chosen is “too exciting.”

“We never imagined that she would do that,” Julio Arellano said. “We get nervous, and she is happy up there. I like to work with her because she learns so fast.”

Her sister, Dayara, has also loved watching her grow.

“I love seeing her sing. She’s my favorite singer right now,” Dayara shared. “Seeing her from when she first started to now is a big difference. She used to be shy and not wanting to sing, but now she goes out and sings by herself.”

Dayara also helps Yamileth with English pronunciation if the song requires it.

At most performances, Yamileth dresses up in her traditional Mexican dress and sparkly boots. Her favorite colors to wear are blue and yellow on stage. Yamileth’s dream is to be a singer and share her voice.

The festival in Texas will be a perfect opportunity for her to break out of her shell further and celebrate how far her singing has come. The Mariachi Festival will be held on Aug. 22-24 at Wortham Theater in downtown Houston, Texas. To follow Yamileth’s journey, visit her Facebook page or YouTube channel.