A wildfire north of Scipio Lake on Wednesday has now reached 300 acres, closing part of southbound U.S. 50 as fire crews fight the blaze.

A wildfire north of Scipio Lake on Wednesday has now reached 300 acres, closing part of southbound U.S. 50 as fire crews fight the blaze.

Firefighters, including volunteers, are on the ground while federal and air resources are assisting at the scene, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Utah Fire Info said air assistance was dropping fire retardant in an attempt to slow the fire. Officials asked drivers to stay away from the area as the highway is closed.

Another new wildfire also temporarily shut down state Route 35 in both directions in Summit County as it burned near the Woodland meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 4219 S. 2800 East, officials said.

As of 9 p.m., state Route 35 in the area was reopened to one lane of traffic.

The fire, which is estimated at 3.8 acres, destroyed an outbuilding, according to the Summit County officials. The blaze was started by a driver who pulled over for a flat tire, Utah Fire Info said.

Rocky Mountain Power reported that three outages were affecting 3,074 customers throughout Summit County due to the fire. It is unknown when power would be restored.