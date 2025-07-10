Warren Fong and Clyde Seely share a moment during Warren’s 102nd birthday party at the Legacy House of Park Lane in Farmington on Wednesday.

FARMINGTON — Warren Fong finished his 102nd birthday party in tears, feeling incredibly loved and supported by his community. Not only did his family get together to celebrate, but the entire community at Legacy House of Park Lane joined on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Fong’s incredible legacy.

As an Asian-American military veteran and father to four sons, Fong has made a huge impact on his community. His service has also been commemorated on the community’s newly installed Veterans Wall.

“This is more than a birthday — it’s a living tribute to a remarkable man who continues to inspire everyone he meets,” said Shauna Chavez, executive director at Legacy House of Park Lane. “Warren’s story is one of resilience, warmth and service, and we’re honored to be part of this special chapter.”

Fong’s special celebration included cake and ice cream, reflections from his family members and friends, sing-alongs to Fong’s favorite songs and a special selection of songs performed on the saxophone by Fong’s grandson, Kenny Fong. The room had a special glow about it, with senior citizens and family members dancing along to the music and getting emotional about Fong’s influence.

He said that he was “afraid I was going to be late to my own party.”

Throughout his 102 years of life, Fong has left a legacy of peace and love, according to his family and friends. One of the residents of Legacy Park and a friend of Fong, Ron Lund, even gifted him a T-shirt that reads: “102, be nice.” According to Lund, being nice is one of the things that has kept Fong alive for over a century.

“I don’t think he lets things stress him out. He lets it go off him like water,” said Kristina Fong, Warren Fong’s daughter-in-law. “He’s very grateful, and I think it keeps him positive, too.”

He also has a special love for his family and grandchildren. Fong’s great-granddaughter always makes sure that when he comes for dinner, the dogs are put away, and his grandchildren come to visit him frequently. In the years that his wife’s health was declining, Fong visited her at a care facility twice a day.

In the last few years, Fong has found a new community of friends at Legacy House. Moving from an area in San Francisco with a large Asian-American population to Utah was a big change for him. But he has had no trouble making friends. Residents and friends lined up around Fong’s table to shake his hand, meet him and offer their birthday wishes.

“He just keeps going. It’s amazing. He found his second life here at Legacy House, and he’s just so happy. It’s nice for me to see him like that,” said Fong’s son, Bruce Fong.

The celebration paid homage to Fong’s kind heart, gentle words and legacy of goodness.

“He’s very kind, loving and happy. I know he can’t hear, and his knees hurt him, but he’s very grateful for every day and happy in his situation,” Kristina Fong said. “That’s what keeps him living.”