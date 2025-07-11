A Washington County sheriff's deputy is charged with manslaughter and accused of hitting a motorcyclist head-on, killing him, while responding to a separate crash in November.

A former Washington County sheriff’s deputy is now facing a criminal charge tied to a fatal crash last November.

Silafia Clyde Brown, 49, was charged Thursday in 5th District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

On that day, Brown was responding in a marked patrol car to a crash on Old Highway 91 west of St. George about 3:30 p.m. when he “was involved in an accident with a motorcycle,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office shortly after the collision.

Brown was driving “with his emergency equipment activated when a head-on collision occurred with a motorcyclist,” according to the Utah Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash. Daniel Jack Monfore, 33, of St. George, died at the scene.

“Daniel was a man who made everyone better for having known him. He was thoughtful and gracious, courteous, and kind. He loved lending a helping hand and never refused the opportunity to brighten someone’s day. Daniel will be deeply missed, unwaveringly loved, and never forgotten,” according to his obituary, which also called his death “tragic, preventable, and (an) unnecessary loss.”

Because of the incident, the sheriff’s office invoked an officer-involved critical incident protocol, which was investigated by an outside agency. Brown no longer works for the sheriff’s office.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and everyone impacted by this incident,” the department said.