A new section of the Jordan River Parkway trail near 500 North is pictured on Friday. The three-block section of the trail in the area reopened for the first time since it was closed on March 31.

A section of the Jordan River Parkway trail is set to reopen months after Salt Lake City closed it amid several concerns, including crime.

The trail will reopen from Cottonwood Park (about 400 North) to 700 North on Friday, city officials said. This follows an extensive cleanup of the section and repairs to the riverbanks since the closure was announced in late March.

“This project is about more than just improving a trail; it’s about restoring a space for the community,” said Kim Shelley, director of the Salt Lake City Department of Parks and Public Lands, in a statement. “By working closely with our partners in public safety, we are creating a safer, more accessible environment where residents can walk, bike and connect with nature.”

The city cited several concerns when it announced the partial trail closure, including environmental degradation, infrastructure challenges and persistent public safety concerns tied to homelessness and crime. “Cartel activity” has infiltrated the area, pushing fentanyl and other drugs, which then welcomed in violent activity and other safety concerns, Salt Lake City Councilwoman Victoria Petro told KSL.com after the closure was announced.

“At this point, this is not a homeless issue. The chaos caused by the homelessness crisis — the fact that we don’t know who is safe to be in our neighborhood and who isn’t — has created a kind of a chaotic system that now criminals are exploiting,” she said, adding that the situation had reached a “crisis point” at the time.

The closure essentially served as a reset for the trail section, although residents expressed mixed feelings about the measure. Jason Wessel, a longtime Rose Park resident and vice president of the Westside Coalition, called it “a bit disappointing” due to the suddenness of the announcement. The city closed another trail section last year for similar reasons, but residents were given advanced notice.

“It is certainly a start, but it is a little more than a Band-Aid approach,” added Kevin Parke, chairman of the Rose Park Community Council, after the closure began.

Public lands staff have redesigned the trail since late March, relocating a segment between 500 North and 700 North so that it runs west of the river. The new section features a 14-foot-wide asphalt surface, which aims to reduce “user conflicts” and improve safety along the trail, city officials said on Thursday.

It marked the first phase of a larger effort to improve the area, which includes the construction of a new playground and open space near Backman Elementary School. That phase is slated to open in August.

Meanwhile, new steps are being taken to ensure public safety as the section reopens. Salt Lake City police officers already patrol the trail by bike and on foot, but police plan to increase their presence in the area. They will seek to enforce the city’s ordinance preventing camping in the area after regular park hours while directing people in need to services.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and Salt Lake City Park Rangers program will also patrol the area regularly, according to the city. It adds that public safety cameras and additional lighting are still planned for the trail, as city leaders seek to carry out their public safety plan.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep it safe, accessible and open to everyone,” said Salt Lake City police commander Andy Cluff.