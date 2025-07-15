Prosecutors say they won't file charges against Roy police officers who are still on administrative leave for a sexual assault investigation at Snowbird in May.

SALT LAKE CITY — No charges will be filed against four Roy police officers who were placed on administrative leave during a sexual assault investigation.

The investigation began on May 14 when Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a “medical emergency” at Snowbird.

“The incident is now being investigated as a sexual assault. To maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time,” the sheriff’s office said at the time as four Roy police officers were placed on leave.

In a letter released June 25, Salt Lake County chief deputy district attorney Anna Rossi Anderson said she was not filing charges because “the state is unable to prove the suspects in this matter knew or should have known that (the victim) could not consent to the activity appearing to be sexual in nature in the hot tub video. … Moreover, there is insufficient evidence that activity of a sexual nature continued in the locker rooms or sauna, or while (the victim) was unconscious.”

Anderson also noted that “the declination to file this case should not be construed as our officer doubting the veracity of (the victim’s) claims,” but rather the state’s high burden of showing proof beyond reasonable doubt.

“Multiple experienced prosecutors unanimously agreed” that the standard for a legal prosecution does not exist in this case, according to the district attorney’s office.

One of the four Roy police officers was cleared shortly after the incident, but three officers still remain on administrative leave, said Roy Police Sgt. Josh Taylor.

“We are still conducting our internal investigation and moving through our administrative process. Until such time that can be completed, these officers will remain on administrative leave,” Taylor said in a statement.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.