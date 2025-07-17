Photo gallery: Hot dogs, kids and fishing a great combo

Could a summer’s day have been any better?

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake teamed up Wednesday with local Walmart store associates for a fun fishing outing followed by a hot dog barbecue at Willow Pond in Murray

Children from the Sugar House, Lied and Eccles summer camps paired up with Walmart volunteers to spend time with the kids, fishing with donated poles and bait, followed by a hot dog lunch

Later, Walmart donated the grill to Boys and Girls Clubs along with a $1,000 grant.

For nearly 100 youth and volunteers, the day was one to remember. Deseret News photojournalist Isaac Hale captured the energy of the fishing trip and the smiles at lunch.

Lily Hansen, juniors program director at the Spence Eccles Club, helps bait a hook for Brinna, 8, as participants of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake fish with help from local Walmart store associates at Willow Pond in Murray on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Alex, 8, readies his fishing hook and pole as participants of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake fish with help from local Walmart store associates at Willow Pond in Murray on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Asher, 10, frees his hook from grass as participants of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake fish with help from local Walmart store associates at Willow Pond in Murray on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Hot dogs cook as participants of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake fish with help from local Walmart store associates at Willow Pond in Murray on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Walmart store associate Ethan Gillett readies a fishing pole and line for participants of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake during a fishing event at Willow Pond in Murray on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Natnael, 7, casts his line as participants of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake fish with help from local Walmart store associates at Willow Pond in Murray on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News