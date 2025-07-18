Firefighters respond to a deadly house fire at 6340 W. 8270 South in West Jordan on Friday. Three people died, and another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three people are dead and one is in critical condition after a house fire in West Jordan Friday morning.

West Jordan Police Sgt. Andrew Hercules said the initial call reporting the fire at 6340 W. 8270 South came in about 10:15 a.m. Emergency responders found three people dead inside the home, and the individual in critical condition was found outside the home.

The manner of death was not disclosed, nor was the cause of the fire. Hercules said the incident is being investigated by the West Jordan fire and police departments.

He said that while the investigation is still in the early stage, the home where the deaths occurred will be treated as a crime scene until otherwise indicated.

Further details regarding those who died or the individual injured were not released Friday.

