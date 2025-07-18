Eighty-five cats are here to stay in Utah at the Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City. The Best Friends team hopes to find homes for all the cats, which are victims of the deadly flooding in Texas earlier in July.

Amid the chaos of the deadly floods in central Texas earlier this month, many furry friends have been fighting to survive.

On Wednesday, 85 of the 259 cats rescued from the floods in Kerr County, Texas, and surrounding areas, were brought to the Best Friends Animal Society adoption center in Sugar House. The cats, many of them babies, will receive treatment, care and, hopefully, forever homes.

The felines were all found on the streets and rescued by volunteers in Texas. From there, Best Friends Animal Society partnered with Wings of Rescue to save as many animals as possible. The animals were flown out of San Marcos, Texas, on Wednesday morning, headed for shelters and animal rescue groups across Arizona and Utah.

The first stop was in Arizona, where the crew delivered over 100 animals to Feral Cat Warriors, took on some of the more severe medical cases, and coordinated placements for additional cats. The remaining 85 cats continued their journey to the Sugar House facility.

The hope is that by clearing out the shelters in Texas, many lost pets will be able to stay there until their owners can be identified and reunited with them.

“We’re saving almost 200 animal lives just by finding them there,” said Alexis Beason, who works for Best Friends in Sugar House.

Since landing in Utah, the Best Friends team has worked tirelessly to ensure the cats are well cared for.

“It’s been a little hectic. We are still working on making sure everyone is healthy, getting them meds and what they need,” Beason explained. “Some are up here for adoption already.”

The cats that have yet to be placed on the adoption floor may be waiting to be neutered or spayed, treated for an illness or given additional care, Beason said. The team hopes that in the coming months, all the cats can find a loving home.

“The community always rallies around the stories of when these animals need help,” said Pat Theobald, community engagement manager for Best Friends. “It’s very touching, and people love to be a part of that process.”

When the animals are adopted, Theobald said is a whirlwind of emotions for all involved. “It’s always such a relief and so much joy — not just seeing the animals going home, but the people’s faces when they are taking them,” he said.

The organization also provides an opportunity to foster the animals when adoption is not possible. All the Texas cats should be available for adoption and fostering within the coming weeks.

Best Friends hopes that with its large network of locations, it can one day help every animal in need.

“It really is about going into these individual communities and building the networks until it becomes a nationwide effort,” Theobald said.

For more information or to view the photos of adoptable cats, visit the Best Friends website.