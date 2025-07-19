Van Perkins, an Army veteran who has been homeless for around nine months, talks with Aliya Hesson and JD Casey during an Unsheltered Veteran Surge Event outside of the Salt Lake City Public Library in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Members of the unsheltered population in Salt Lake City were able to get legal advice, a haircut, a vaccine for their pet, advice on finding a job and the chance to potentially be placed in a shelter that day, all in less than a few hours. On Friday afternoon, the Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a surge event, connecting Utah’s homeless, particularly veterans, with the needed care and resources to build a better future.

Individuals came from all over the city to volunteer and also to seek help. Each booth provided something different, including feminine hygiene products, food, legal support and other needed opportunities. The monthly event can be a big help for unhoused veterans and the larger homeless community.

“The goal is really to try and get as many unsheltered veterans same-day support so we can get them from being unsheltered into a sheltered housing situation,” Meisha Jensen, coordinated entry specialist at the VA, said. “It’s been pretty amazing to see the hope our veterans have. Some of them didn’t even know what shelter was available to them.”

James Lampley, a Navy veteran who served in Desert Storm on USS Nimitz, gets a backpack from Royce Brown, VA Supported Housing clinical case manager, during an Unsheltered Veteran Surge Event outside of the Salt Lake City Public Library in Salt Lake City on Friday. Lampley has been homeless for a month and hopes to find housing soon. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

For those who can’t be placed immediately into housing, many items are available to help stock up on needed supplies. The unsheltered individuals could move through the booths at their own pace, getting what they needed.

Two representatives from the Family Justice Center, Sarah Vranes and Cynthia Tang, provided support for veterans and other people experiencing homelessness who deal with domestic violence, dating violence, stalking or elder abuse.

“Sometimes people aren’t really seeking any service. They just want to be validated. They want someone to listen to their experience and get a little bit of education. … Then, they know how to navigate,” Vranes said.

Not only do the monthly events outside the Salt Lake City Library help connect to resources, but they also provide a healthy experience of community building and connecting.

“This is a positive interaction,” said Jennifer Cornish, who works with Wasatch Community Gardens. “They sometimes don’t get a lot of that. It’s great to see them do something positive and moving forward.”

Van Perkins, an Army veteran who has been homeless for around nine months, waits between service meetings at an Unsheltered Veteran Surge Event outside of the Salt Lake City Public Library in Salt Lake City on Friday. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Jensen expressed that due to the lack of affordable housing, veterans are among those who bear the burden the most.

“Veterans are on a very limited income. Most of our veterans have some sort of disability, whether it be related to their military service or a disability in general,” Jensen explained. “... I think the biggest misconception is that people don’t want to help or they are just addicted to drugs or something like that.”

The VA and other associated groups at the event hope to continue to provide their services to the unhoused veterans in Utah.

“They signed up to protect us … They gave the ultimate sacrifice. So, it’s important for us to also show what we can do for them,” Jensen said.

For more information, visit the VA website.