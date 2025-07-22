A legislative audit of the Tooele County School District released last month paints an unsavory picture of the district, highlighted by poor student achievement, low employee morale and inadequate accountability.

The audit, released last month, found the school district — which comprises 27 schools and over 15,000 students — performed below state targets and the performance of peer districts of comparable size in most standardized state tests and graduation rates in 2024. Auditors say this, along with the personnel-related findings, has led to inefficiencies and noncompliance in the education of Tooele County students.

Poor student achievement

HB1 established state assessment performance targets for all major student assessments and was passed during the 2024 legislative session.

“The state target for the Acadience assessment, an assessment for grades K–3, is set at 60% of students should be “typical or better,” the audit states. However, the inspection found Tooele County School District performed below its peer districts in literacy, and below most of its peer districts in numeracy.

Additionally, the district performed “significantly below” state targets and peer districts in the Readiness Improvement Success Empowerment, or RISE, assessment. RISE is a state test administered to all Utah students in grades 3-8 in English language arts and math, and grades 4-8 in science.

As for the ACT, the state set a target for 74% of students testing above a score of 18. Tooele County School District performed below the state average of 61% of students testing above a score of 18, coming in at 56%. The district is also below the state target graduation rate of 92.1%, with a 79% graduation rate.

“Regardless of assessment type, subject or grade, (Tooele County School District) students are generally performing lower than the state targets and peer districts, and have done so since 2019,” the audit concludes. “(The district) needs to prioritize student achievement and take strategic steps to improve the district’s quality of education.”

But what’s causing the district to perform below state targets and peer districts?

According to the audit team, the district “has not previously held teachers accountable to a high standard of instruction.” Nevertheless, the audit explained the district is currently implementing initiatives that should have a positive impact on student achievement.

More specifically, the audit recommended that the district create an assistant superintendent position devoted to academics, taking ownership of student performance goals and data. This individual should have authority to oversee and implement academic initiatives and report directly to the superintendent and district school board.

District culture

In addition to the need to improve student achievement, the audit also found that the district has a combined problem of policy noncompliance and low morale among its employees.

“A review of all 2024 Board (of Education) meetings and work sessions found that the board rarely engages in discussions about district strategic goals or student achievement. The lack of meaningful dialogue during public meetings suggests the board has not intentionally prioritized strategic planning and student achievement,” the audit states.

The audit also says low morale among employees can affect policy compliance.

A culture survey of Tooele district employees found that less than 50% believed morale was high in the district. At the school level, district employees agreed to having high morale at a rate 15% less than those in other previously surveyed Utah school districts.

“School district culture is essential for overall improvement, and a culture of trust is necessary for a district to thrive. A successful school board should model and set clear expectations that address tone, morale and overall culture,” the audit states.

Auditors also identified policy violations in human resources decisions, particularly in the hiring realm. Reviewing a random sample of 100 job positions filled between 2019 and 2024, they found that 25 had completed applications in accourdance with policy requirements, while 75 had incomplete applications. The incomplete applications were missing documentation or verification of minimum qualifications for the specific job posting.

“Incomplete applications typically lacked proof of high school graduation or an equivalent diploma, food handler’s permits and higher education degree transcripts. This is concerning because the district may not fully verify an applicant’s qualifications before hiring, as policy dictates,” the audit reads. “While the human resources department can improve, it is the board who is responsible for creating policy and the superintendent for ensuring consistent implementation.”

District response

Before the audit was released to the public, the Tooele County School District released a statement addressing the findings.

“We welcomed the opportunity for an external review of the Tooele County School District and embraced this audit with full cooperation, transparency and humility. We are committed to continuous learning and improvement to ensure the Tooele County School District students have the knowledge, skills and dispositions they need to achieve their potential,” reads a letter from the district. “We agree with the recommendations presented by the audit team and commit to implementing them.”

As for the establishment of an assistant superintendent devoted to academics, the district said it will discuss and decide on the position no later than the Sept. 9 board meeting.

The full audit can be read in its entirety at olag.utleg.gov/audits.jsp, and the district’s complete letter of response to the audit here.