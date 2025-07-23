A wildfire forced the closure of Logan Canyon on Tuesday, but the roads reopened Wednesday morning.

A wildfire forced the closure of Logan Canyon on Tuesday, but the roads reopened Wednesday morning.

The human-caused fire, dubbed the Rick Springs Fire, was reported about 3:45 p.m. and is burning 15 miles northeast of Logan on both sides of U.S. 89, in “grass, brush and timber,” Utah Fire Info said. The road in that area was closed and drivers should use state Route 39 instead, officials said.

Officials evacuated the Lewis M. Turner and Tony Grove campground areas. They also said a Type 3 incident management team will manage the fire starting on Wednesday.

Crews from the Logan Fire Department, Cache County Fire Department, the Rich County Fire Department, as well as other state firefighting crews, are helping fight the fire and were still at the scene late Tuesday. Air assistance also joined to fight the fire, according to the Logan Fire Department.

Logan Canyon itself was closed between Logan city and Logan Summit as a result of the fire, according to Utah Fire Info.