Anapesi Brown holds her son, Amanaki Brown, 2, as he looks up at the Herriman Mirabella Stake float during the Days of ’47 2025 Float Preview Party at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Tuesday.

A mechanical taffy pull, moving car and pioneer-themed floats of all kinds gathered at the Mountain America Expo Center on Monday and Tuesday for people to preview the Days of ’47 Parade floats up close.

Each float tells a unique story and reflects countless hours of work from passionate individuals, all eager to make their marks on the parade.

This year marks the 176th year of the Days of ’47 Parade, celebrating historic and modern-day pioneers on Pioneer Day Thursday. Festivities throughout the week celebrate Utah’s heritage and future. The float preview party was no different, allowing for a taste of history along with the fun.

Among the floats stood a unique float modeled after a traditional Mississippi riverboat. With real steam coming out from the top, the float caught the attention of old and young visitors. Volunteers around the float educated those interested in the history of pioneers coming to Utah via riverboats.

“I think it’s amazing to come to Utah and celebrate the pioneers,” said Amanda Hendrickson, a volunteer with the Rushton View Stake in South Jordan. Dressed in period-appropriate clothing, Hendrickson spent her afternoon retelling the pioneer history depicted through the boat.

Another nearby float told the story of Archibald Gardner, a pioneer who helped found cities throughout Utah. The West Jordan River Stake decided to model its float with Gardner’s history after David Williams was inspired during a run through Gardner Village. Their float includes a working water wheel, facts about Gardner and a scavenger hunt for children and families.

“It’s been fun to have a lot of his descendants show up and say they are related,” Williams said. “Some of them had never looked anything up about him, and they were quite impressed with him.”

The float was the handiwork of Williams, his wife, Susan, and a team of volunteers. Through YouTube videos, Etsy patterns and hours of research, their float came to life.

Alison Eldredge views the South Jordan Highland Park Stake float during the Days of ’47 2025 Float Preview Party at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Tuesday. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Susan Williams said the Days of ’47 celebration is a “huge effort” to keep the pioneer spirit alive in 2025.

Many children loved seeing the floats and hearing the stories behind many of them.

“We liked the Chick-fil-A float,” said Georgia Wecker. “We love Chick-fil-A. It’s really cute that the cow is swimming in the milkshake.”

The other girls, Sloane Weeks, Scarlett Locke and June Wecker, agreed and also mentioned that they enjoyed the taffy-pulling float.

In addition to the floats, the Days of ’47 royalty performed for the audience and taught the classic “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” Other vendors also sold handmade items and treats.

The floats will be part of the parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the Days of ’47 Parade event page.