The Millard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, including a child, found on Thursday night.

About 8:30 p.m., deputies respond to the Flowell area, an unincorporated area west of I-15 and between Fillmore and Delta, on a report of multiple deaths.

“When deputies arrived on scene, there were three deceased individuals, including a young child and two adults. The investigation is ongoing, but there is nothing indicating an active threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

No other information about the deceased people was immediately released.

