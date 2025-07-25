The Millard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, including a child, found on Thursday night. Sam Penrod, KSL-TV
By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Three people, including a child, were found dead in Millard County on Thursday.

About 8:30 p.m., deputies respond to the Flowell area, an unincorporated area west of I-15 and between Fillmore and Delta, on a report of multiple deaths.

“When deputies arrived on scene, there were three deceased individuals, including a young child and two adults. The investigation is ongoing, but there is nothing indicating an active threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

No other information about the deceased people was immediately released.

View Comments

This story may be updated.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.