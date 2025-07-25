Rosemary Gemarino, right, helps Nellie Beenfield at the Ogden Main Post Office on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

On Pioneer Day, Utah Rep. Burgess Owens introduced a bill for the construction of a post office in Saratoga Springs, announcing it through a video posted on X.

The bill, titled Saratoga Springs Post Office Act, is a response to an “overcrowded post office” in northern Utah County.

There are 10 post offices spread across Utah County, from Elberta, west of Santaquin, to Cedar Valley, at the feet of the Lake Mountains.

According to Mark Johnson, the mayor of Lehi, the post office in Lehi currently serves the entire communities of Lehi, Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs.

“Our population is booming and we are in desperate need of an additional post office to ensure that residents continue to have timely mail delivery and access to critical services,” Johnson said.

Owens called it “unacceptable for one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.” He hopes the new office will ”deliver faster service, shorter lines, and the modern infrastructure our communities deserve."

According to the bill, the office would need to be completed and operational no later than two years after the legislation’s enactment.

Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller said the legislation is the result of a close collaboration with the congressional delegation.

“Once enacted, the bill will bring essential postal services to Saratoga Springs and our neighboring communities, supporting the needs of our growing population,” Miller said.

Tom Westmoreland, Eagle Mountain mayor, also expressed his support for the legislation.

“Eagle Mountain residents have long needed a more conveniently located facility, and this is a step in the right direction for our growing region,” Westmoreland said.

The legislation has been in the making for a few years now.

“Since 2021, I’ve been fighting to fix it, listening to constituents impacted and bringing these issues to the highest levels of government,” Owens said.

The House will return to Washington on Sept. 2.