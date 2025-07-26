MONROE, Sevier County — The Monroe Canyon Fire burning in Sevier County grew Friday to over 10,000 acres and prompted new evacuations, according to fire officials.

All homes in Monroe Meadows, Cove Mountain, Elk Country Cabins, Long Flat, Big Lake, and the Porters area received evacuation notices on Friday, federal fire managers said.

On Saturday, the fire was mapped at 10,977 acres and 13% contained, as of the latest update from fire officials. Nearly 1,000 crew members are fighting the blaze as it burns in timber near the communities of Richfield, Monroe, and Koosharem.

“The fire made an estimated 5-mile run north yesterday. The fire advanced into the Magleby area and crossed Indian Peak to the east and Glenwood Mountain to the north. Firefighters observed 60+ mph gusts,” officials said in a Saturday update. For their safety, crews needed to withdraw from where they were trying to protect structures.

A red flag warning is in effect for Saturday and Sunday due to rising temperatures and winds. That’s expected to feed “extreme fire activity” throughout the weekend. Fire crews are watching for spot fires that have spread as far way as 5 miles ahead of the main fire, officials said.

The human-caused fire that sparked July 13 remains under investigation.