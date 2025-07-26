Photo gallery: Bountiful Handcart Days parade a tribute to past and present

One of the largest parades in Utah — traveling 1.8 miles along Main Street, with hundreds of volunteers keeping things headed in the right direction, as well as tens of thousands of spectators — unfolded Saturday during Handcart Days in Bountiful.

Handcart Days also included a park full of activities, concerts and fireworks. But the parade, which honors Utah’s historic pioneers, is a highlight.

Deseret News photojournalist Isaac Hale captured the annual event.

Jack Thorup, 3, of Bountiful, is pulled along in a makeshift covered wagon during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation Flag is carried by West Bountiful and Bountiful Youth Councils during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Bountiful Central Stake Days of 47 float makes its way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Grand Marshal Paul C. Summers waves during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Violet Bingham, 7, of Bountiful, watches a float pass by during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Children reach for candy thrown by passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

People pull handcarts featuring banners of sponsors during the Handcart Days Parade held along 400 North in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Floats make their way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Banners featuring sponsors are displayed on handcarts before the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Heather Griffin has help tying her bonnet from her twin sister, Kaylee, both of Bountiful, before the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Doug White waves from the Bountiful American Legion Post 79 float during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Bountiful Jeep Posse drives along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Kaii Kirkham, 1, points as his mother, Tasha, both of Bountiful, wave at passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

People pull handcarts featuring banners of sponsors during the Handcart Days Parade held along 400 North in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Lakeview Hospital float makes its way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A girl celebrates getting a popsicle from a passerby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Floats make their way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Utah Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, waves to the crowd while joined by his wife, Elizabeth, and granddaughter during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

From left, Mrs. Utah America 2025 Charlotte Shores, Mrs. Utah American 2025 Jessica Johnson and Miss Utah for America Strong 2025 Jaimee Beard wave during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sheri Flygare, a Bountiful resident for over 50 years, watches passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

People pull handcarts featuring banners of sponsors during the Handcart Days Parade held along 400 North in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Utah State Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks waves during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maggie Thorup, 10, of Bountiful, tosses a sucker to the crowd during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Noah Farnsworth, 4, left, and Evan Stong, 4, enjoy candy they got from passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brady Thorup, left, pulls a handcart with his son, Leo, 13, both of Bountiful, during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A biplane performs a flyover during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Floats make their way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

People toss bubblegum to the crowd during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Tori Hill, 8, of Centerville, checks out candy she got from passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Super Car Club makes its way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

James Parker, of St. George, waves as his cousin, Tommy Prinster, 6, of Layton, also waves and sits atop his shoulders during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Utah National Guard Band performs during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

People pull handcarts featuring banners of sponsors during the Handcart Days Parade held along 400 North in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News