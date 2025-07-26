Photo gallery: Bountiful Handcart Days parade a tribute to past and present

One of the largest parades in Utah — traveling 1.8 miles along Main Street, with hundreds of volunteers keeping things headed in the right direction, as well as tens of thousands of spectators — unfolded Saturday during Handcart Days in Bountiful.
Handcart Days also included a park full of activities, concerts and fireworks. But the parade, which honors Utah’s historic pioneers, is a highlight.
Deseret News photojournalist Isaac Hale captured the annual event.
Jack Thorup, 3, of Bountiful, is pulled along in a makeshift covered wagon during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News The Major Brent Taylor Foundation Flag is carried by West Bountiful and Bountiful Youth Councils during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News The Bountiful Central Stake Days of 47 float makes its way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Grand Marshal Paul C. Summers waves during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Violet Bingham, 7, of Bountiful, watches a float pass by during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Children reach for candy thrown by passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News People pull handcarts featuring banners of sponsors during the Handcart Days Parade held along 400 North in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Floats make their way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Banners featuring sponsors are displayed on handcarts before the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Heather Griffin has help tying her bonnet from her twin sister, Kaylee, both of Bountiful, before the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Doug White waves from the Bountiful American Legion Post 79 float during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News The Bountiful Jeep Posse drives along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Kaii Kirkham, 1, points as his mother, Tasha, both of Bountiful, wave at passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News People pull handcarts featuring banners of sponsors during the Handcart Days Parade held along 400 North in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News The Lakeview Hospital float makes its way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News A girl celebrates getting a popsicle from a passerby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Floats make their way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, waves to the crowd while joined by his wife, Elizabeth, and granddaughter during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News From left, Mrs. Utah America 2025 Charlotte Shores, Mrs. Utah American 2025 Jessica Johnson and Miss Utah for America Strong 2025 Jaimee Beard wave during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Sheri Flygare, a Bountiful resident for over 50 years, watches passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News People pull handcarts featuring banners of sponsors during the Handcart Days Parade held along 400 North in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah State Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks waves during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Maggie Thorup, 10, of Bountiful, tosses a sucker to the crowd during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Noah Farnsworth, 4, left, and Evan Stong, 4, enjoy candy they got from passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Brady Thorup, left, pulls a handcart with his son, Leo, 13, both of Bountiful, during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News A biplane performs a flyover during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Floats make their way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News People toss bubblegum to the crowd during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Tori Hill, 8, of Centerville, checks out candy she got from passersby during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News The Super Car Club makes its way along Main Street during the Handcart Days Parade in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News James Parker, of St. George, waves as his cousin, Tommy Prinster, 6, of Layton, also waves and sits atop his shoulders during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News The Utah National Guard Band performs during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News People pull handcarts featuring banners of sponsors during the Handcart Days Parade held along 400 North in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News A child holds an American flag and a popsicle during the Handcart Days Parade held along Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, July 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News