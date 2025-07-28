Firefighters work to douse a fire near 4600 South and 1300 East in Millcreek on Friday. Salt Lake County officials are asking for donations for victims.

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Emergency Management officials are seeking donations for victims of a fire in Millcreek on Friday.

Of the 79 residents affected by the fire at Willow Glen Apartments, 41 are permanently displaced, the Unified Fire Authority said Saturday.

“While most urgent needs have been met, in-kind donations would be greatly appreciated, particularly for those who have tragically lost their homes,” the agency said in a social media post.

Specific needs are still being identified, but the donations needed most include:

Clothing.

Hygiene items (soap, shampoo, toothpaste and sanitary products).

Household goods (kitchenware, toilet paper and cleaning products).

The city of Millcreek will be collecting the donations Saturday at Millcreek City Hall, 1330 E. Chambers Ave., until 9 p.m. It will also collect donations Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Monday, July 28, through Friday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the post said.

People can also make monetary donations online here*.

Unified Fire Capt. Tony Barker said Friday’s fire was sparked by a lawn mower, which started near 1300 East and 4600 South in Millcreek just before 2 p.m. The fire destroyed two buildings at Willow Glen Apartments and caused heavy smoke and water damage at two other buildings. No residents were injured.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.