MIDVALE — A Salt Lake County chicken wing staple is shutting down after more than two decades in business.

Trolley Wing Company, a restaurant and sports bar that specialized in wings that drew in mass audiences, announced that its Taylorsville location closed for good after last week, and its Midvale location will close on Aug. 3, in a social media post on Sunday.

“We’re heartbroken to say goodbye — but we’re also deeply grateful,” the company wrote in the post. “This bar was never just about the booze. It was the familiar faces at the same stools every week. It was first dates, last calls, broken hearts and laughs till you cry. It was where strangers became regulars, and regulars became family.”

Owners didn’t disclose why it was closing down. Trolley Wing Company debuted in a trolley car parked outside of Trolley Square in Salt Lake City in 1999, which became an on-again, off-again location for the business. Locations were also added in Sugar House, Midvale and Taylorsville over the years.

All four of those locations were promoted on the company’s website last year, when it celebrated 25 years of business, according to archived versions of the website. However, the Trolley Square and Sugar House locations were quietly removed sometime between December 2024 and May of this year, months before Sunday’s announcement.

It had amassed a large following within the Salt Lake Valley before the series of closings; City Weekly readers voted Trolley Wing Company as having the best wings and second-best vegan wings in the state, as part of the outlet’s Best of Utah awards in 2024. It was one of several times that Trolley Wing Company won local recognition for its wings.

“Because of its numerous flavors, you’ll never get bored with this place. ... There’s literally something for every kind of wing-lover,” the outlet wrote, describing why it was a regular favorite.

Company officials ended their message by calling the company’s run a “wild, beautiful ride.” Fans responded to the post by expressing their appreciation and their favorite memories. One person wrote that they met their spouse at Trolley Wing Company, while others requested wing sauce recipes.

“Such great memories and staff. Every time I go, I love it more,” one person wrote. “Thank you for the incredible food and drinks.”