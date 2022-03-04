BYU vs. UVU: How this husband and wife make life at home and on the court work — while playing for different schools
Former BYU player Connor Harding now laces up his high-tops for Utah Valley, but his wife Paisley remains at BYU, where she’s a star for the Cougars.
WCC champion Cougars (29-1) and red-hot Utes (21-8) are on a collision course in second round if they can knock off Broncos, Wolverines, respectively, in the first round at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo
Cougar men finish first as BYU women coast to third-place finish in NCAA Cross Country Regional
In the three months since the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to be paid for the use of their NIL, Brian Fagan has helped more than 50 players sign deals with local and national brands.
The BYU Cougars and UVU Wolverines will play in Orem, Utah, during the 2021-22 college basketball season.
The Supreme Court ruled on NCAA v. Alston Monday, although it did not decide on name, image and likeness issues. What does the decision mean moving forward?
Mark Madsen, now the men’s basketball coach at UVU, shares memories of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, on the eve of his Hall of Fame induction.
The Wolverines earned the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win in any sport last Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Memphis.
Wolverines’ Sadie Brockbank scores game’s only goal in the 60th minute.
The Wolverines (12-4-4) travel to Johnson Stadium on the campus of East Carolina University to face Memphis in the first round Wednesday (2 p.m., MDT, ESPN3).
We asked friends, family members, coaches and former teammates to give us the skinny on BYU’s probable NFL top-two draft pick.
BYU and Utah, like most programs around the country, have both gained and lost players via the portal.
After winning the WAC championship, Utah Valley will be making its first trip to the tournament; Big Sky champion Weber State also makes the field of 48 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Josie Williams scores 18 points to lead UVU in first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance as Wolverines fall 87-44 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday night.
The final score, 87-44, reflected the lopsided nature of the matchup between a first-time NCAA team and a Cardinal program that routinely makes deep runs in the national tournament.
‘We don’t make the rules’: How the WAC’s second-place Utah Valley University made the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Orem school placed second in the WAC standings in 2020-21, but earned the league’s automatic berth in the Big Dance because champion Cal Baptist is not eligible for the NCAAs despite going 24-0 and winning the conference tournament
The 11th-seeded Cougars will face the 6-seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first round next Monday, while 16th-seeded Utah Valley has a date with the top-seeded Cardinal in its first-ever run in the Big Dance
Donnie Tillman scored a season-high 23 points and New Mexico State defeated No. 2 seed Utah Valley 78-62 in Friday’s semifinal round of the Western Athletic Conference.
Utah State center Neemias Queta was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, while Southern Utah coach Todd Simon earned Big Sky Coach of the Year honors.
For Division I programs from the state of Utah, this week will provide several teams the chance to earn their way to an NCAA Tournament bid. If the regular season is any indication, this could get interesting.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Southern Utah, Weber State and Utah Valley could win their way to a regular-season conference championship, while Utah and Utah State wrap up the regular season.
How high can BYU get seeded in the NCAA Tournament? Does Utah State still have a glimmer of at-large hope?
The Cougars, Aggies, T-Birds, Wildcats and Wolverines all still have a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament.
BYU’s NCAA Tournament picture becoming clearer, Utah State on the brink (plus other college basketball takeaways)
BYU basketball is looking like a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, while Utah State isn’t looking good. How will conference tournaments fare?
Both BYU and Utah State appear to be NCAA Tournament bound (plus other college basketball takeaways)
Despite the Cougars’ loss to Gonzaga Monday night, they are still projected to make it into the NCAA Tournament, as is Mountain West Conference-leading Utah State.
The Cougars have won four straight in league play, while Weber State and UVU men can move up their conference standings if they take care of business.
It’s a big week for the BYU women’s basketball team. The Cougars enter Week 10 sitting in second place in the West Coast Conference standings.
For all seven Division I men’s basketball programs in the state of Utah, last week’s action brought about something rather significant.
Week 9 of the college basketball season is set up to be a crucial one for several Division I Utah teams, particularly on the men’s side.
Utah basketball: Stinging from a blowout loss to rival BYU, Utes brace for instate foe UVU Tuesday at the Huntsman Center
Coach Larry Krystkowiak says abysmal rebounding, poor shooting doomed the Utes in 72-64 loss to Cougars, expects better effort against the 2-3 Wolverines of Utah Valley.
The 2020-21 college basketball season is kind of, sort of in full swing at this point, as teams have gotten their feet wet even as COVID-19 shutdowns have happened in programs across the country.
Former BYU and UVU star Jake Toolson making the most of his opportunities at Jazz camp.
UVU’s Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism has opened its fourth annual Super Spectrum Showcase and Soiree. However, unlike in past years, the event was moved online. The unique art gallery is made up of works created by those who are on the autism spectrum.
On Monday morning, the NCAA announced the entire tournament will take place in one location as opposed to numerous sites throughout the country.
On Wednesday, these athletes signed a national letter of intent with Division I basketball programs in the state of Utah.
Jeff Reinert gathered with players and coaches of his 1995-96 Scenic West title team, celebrating a successful run of a talented crew
Prior to last season, the last time the Cougars were ranked was 2010-11, with consensus All-American Jimmer Fredette leading the way.