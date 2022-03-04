Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
A statue of Utah Valley University’s Wolverine mascot wears a mask on the campus in Orem.
Utah
University of Utah, Utah Valley University failed to act after rape reports, lawsuit claims
By Jacob Scholl
Dec 22, 2021 1:08 p.m. MST
Utah Valley’s Connor Harding looks to pass during a game against Antelope Valley in the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah.
UVU
BYU vs. UVU: How this husband and wife make life at home and on the court work — while playing for different schools
Former BYU player Connor Harding now laces up his high-tops for Utah Valley, but his wife Paisley remains at BYU, where she’s a star for the Cougars.
By Dave McCann
Dec 1, 2021 10:01 a.m. MST
_NE29809.JPG
Sports
No. 11-seed BYU will host Boise State, Utah, UVU in NCAA women’s volleyball tournament
WCC champion Cougars (29-1) and red-hot Utes (21-8) are on a collision course in second round if they can knock off Broncos, Wolverines, respectively, in the first round at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo
By Jay Drew
Nov 28, 2021 8:17 p.m. MST
_V2_0551.JPG
Sports
BYU men win, Utah, SUU and Weber State elevate in NCAA cross-country regional
Cougar men finish first as BYU women coast to third-place finish in NCAA Cross Country Regional
By Dick Harmon
Nov 12, 2021 6 p.m. MST
l to r: Mercury Group president Kevin Trost, Oncoor founder Brian Fagan, Alex Barcello, Zoe Simpson and Jesse Christiansen.
Sports
How this BYU grad is getting college athletes across the country paid
In the three months since the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to be paid for the use of their NIL, Brian Fagan has helped more than 50 players sign deals with local and national brands.
By Jay Drew
Oct 6, 2021 8 p.m. MDT
BYU’s Alex Barcello (13) shoots during the Cougars’ 82-60 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.
Sports
BYU, UVU men’s basketball date announced
The BYU Cougars and UVU Wolverines will play in Orem, Utah, during the 2021-22 college basketball season.
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 9, 2021 3:45 p.m. MDT
Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz throws a pass.
Sports
This quarterback just became the first college athlete to get his own trademarked logo
By Ryan McDonald
June 28, 2021 2:34 p.m. MDT
West Virginia running back Shawne Alston (20) is tackled from behind during an NCAA football game
Sports
What the Supreme Court’s ruling on NCAA athletes means — and doesn’t mean
The Supreme Court ruled on NCAA v. Alston Monday, although it did not decide on name, image and likeness issues. What does the decision mean moving forward?
By Ryan McDonald
June 21, 2021 12:30 p.m. MDT
Mark Madsen congratulates Kobe Bryant after Bryant scored in a 2001 LA Lakers game. Madsen and Bryant were teammates for three years.
Sports
How Kobe Bryant exemplified being a Hall of Famer, former teammate Mark Madsen recalls
Mark Madsen, now the men’s basketball coach at UVU, shares memories of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, on the eve of his Hall of Fame induction.
By Brandon Judd
May 14, 2021 1:58 p.m. MDT
_ED_7949.jpg
UVU
Utah Valley concludes history-making season with 3-1 loss to Arkansas at NCAA Tournament
The Wolverines earned the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win in any sport last Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Memphis.
By Jeff Call
May 1, 2021 5:31 p.m. MDT
6TS1PusQ.jpeg
UVU
UVU knocks off Memphis for first NCAA Tournament win in school history
Wolverines’ Sadie Brockbank scores game’s only goal in the 60th minute.
By Jeff Call
April 28, 2021 4:08 p.m. MDT
20210427_WSOC_Practice_Day_JD_0048.jpg
UVU
Utah Valley women’s soccer takes long winning streak into NCAA Tournament
The Wolverines (12-4-4) travel to Johnson Stadium on the campus of East Carolina University to face Memphis in the first round Wednesday (2 p.m., MDT, ESPN3).
By Jeff Call
April 27, 2021 5:02 p.m. MDT
Quarterback Zach Wilson throws during BYU pro day in Provo.
NFL
The football world is talking about Zach Wilson. But what’s he really like?
We asked friends, family members, coaches and former teammates to give us the skinny on BYU’s probable NFL top-two draft pick.
By Jay Drew
April 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_189671.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake legend Kyle Beckerman named UVU men’s soccer head coach
By Ryan McDonald
April 12, 2021 2:41 p.m. MDT
merlin_2852069.jpg
Sports
College transfer portal is turning into a mass transit player migration
BYU and Utah, like most programs around the country, have both gained and lost players via the portal.
By Dick Harmon
April 10, 2021 4:13 p.m. MDT
BYU head coach Heather Olmstead cheers on her team during an NCAA volleyball playoff game against UNLV in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. BYU swept UNLV 3-0 to advance to the Sweet 16. BYU earned a No. 16 seed in the 2020 tournament, which will be contested in the spring of 2021 due to the pandemic.
Sports
Four teams from state of Utah earn NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament bids
After winning the WAC championship, Utah Valley will be making its first trip to the tournament; Big Sky champion Weber State also makes the field of 48 in Omaha, Nebraska.
By Jay Drew
April 4, 2021 5:07 p.m. MDT
AP21081137981777.jpg
UVU
Stanford routs Utah Valley as expected, but Wolverines love every second of NCAA appearance
Josie Williams scores 18 points to lead UVU in first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance as Wolverines fall 87-44 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday night.
By Jay Drew
March 21, 2021 11:25 p.m. MDT
AP21081121834634.jpg
UVU
3 takeaways from Utah Valley women’s 43-point loss to Stanford in Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament debut
The final score, 87-44, reflected the lopsided nature of the matchup between a first-time NCAA team and a Cardinal program that routinely makes deep runs in the national tournament.
By Brandon Judd
March 21, 2021 10:08 p.m. MDT
20210310_WBB_Chicago_State_JD_1280.jpg
Sports
‘We don’t make the rules’: How the WAC’s second-place Utah Valley University made the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Orem school placed second in the WAC standings in 2020-21, but earned the league’s automatic berth in the Big Dance because champion Cal Baptist is not eligible for the NCAAs despite going 24-0 and winning the conference tournament
By Jay Drew
March 19, 2021 2:40 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857384.jpg
Sports
‘Jumping, dancing and screaming’: BYU women’s basketball team overjoyed with NCAA Tournament bid
The 11th-seeded Cougars will face the 6-seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first round next Monday, while 16th-seeded Utah Valley has a date with the top-seeded Cardinal in its first-ever run in the Big Dance
By Jay Drew
March 15, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
full__0004_branding_mascot.png
UVU
Trey Woodbury’s 34 points not enough as Utah Valley blown out by New Mexico State in WAC semifinals
Donnie Tillman scored a season-high 23 points and New Mexico State defeated No. 2 seed Utah Valley 78-62 in Friday’s semifinal round of the Western Athletic Conference.
By Associated Press
March 13, 2021 12:34 a.m. MST
AP21026173524996.jpg
Sports
Utah State’s Neemias Queta earns 2nd MWC Defensive Player of Year honor of his career
Utah State center Neemias Queta was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, while Southern Utah coach Todd Simon earned Big Sky Coach of the Year honors.
By Brandon Judd
March 9, 2021 3:37 p.m. MST
AP21028186153161.jpg
Sports
What’s at stake for Utah college basketball teams during conference championship week
For Division I programs from the state of Utah, this week will provide several teams the chance to earn their way to an NCAA Tournament bid. If the regular season is any indication, this could get interesting.
By Brandon Judd
March 8, 2021 5:58 p.m. MST
DSC04473.jpeg
Sports
Why it’s such a big college basketball weekend for Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Weber State
Southern Utah, Weber State and Utah Valley could win their way to a regular-season conference championship, while Utah and Utah State wrap up the regular season.
By Brandon Judd
March 5, 2021 1:35 p.m. MST
merlin_2855465.jpg
Sports
How high can BYU get seeded in the NCAA Tournament? Does Utah State still have a glimmer of at-large hope?
The Cougars, Aggies, T-Birds, Wildcats and Wolverines all still have a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament.
By Ryan McDonald
March 1, 2021 1:32 p.m. MST
BYU coach Mark Pope claps on the sideline of a game against the Pacific Tigers at the Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
BYU’s NCAA Tournament picture becoming clearer, Utah State on the brink (plus other college basketball takeaways)
BYU basketball is looking like a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, while Utah State isn’t looking good. How will conference tournaments fare?
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 22, 2021 8:11 a.m. MST
AP21028245637751.jpg
Sports
Both BYU and Utah State appear to be NCAA Tournament bound (plus other college basketball takeaways)
Despite the Cougars’ loss to Gonzaga Monday night, they are still projected to make it into the NCAA Tournament, as is Mountain West Conference-leading Utah State.
By Trent Wood
Feb 9, 2021 9:23 a.m. MST
merlin_2850821.jpg
Sports
It was not a great week last week for the NCAA Tournament outlook in Utah
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 1, 2021 12:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2849647.jpg
Sports
Viewer’s guide: BYU men’s basketball has chance to sweep Pepperdine (+plus other key Utah games)
The Cougars have won four straight in league play, while Weber State and UVU men can move up their conference standings if they take care of business.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 26, 2021 9:20 p.m. MST
merlin_2850027.jpg
Sports
College basketball: Sizing up Beehive State conference races with a (bit more than) month to play
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 25, 2021 11:58 a.m. MST
Gonzales__Shaylee_20_21wBKB_vs_Saint_Mary_s_597.jpg
Sports
College basketball viewer’s guide: A key week awaits BYU women (+more)
It’s a big week for the BYU women’s basketball team. The Cougars enter Week 10 sitting in second place in the West Coast Conference standings.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 21, 2021 9:17 a.m. MST
AP21016770274762.jpg
Sports
College basketball: Every Division I team in Utah just had a significant week
For all seven Division I men’s basketball programs in the state of Utah, last week’s action brought about something rather significant.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 18, 2021 12 p.m. MST
merlin_2848507.jpg
Utah
New pedestrian bridge will provide safety, save time for Utah Valley students
By Jasen Lee
Jan 14, 2021 7:44 p.m. MST
AP20359152449662.jpg
Sports
Viewer’s guide: A look at the big college basketball matchups this week
Week 9 of the college basketball season is set up to be a crucial one for several Division I Utah teams, particularly on the men’s side.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 14, 2021 9:52 a.m. MST
merlin_2333282.jpg
Sports
UVU’s most famous basketball alum Ronnie Price joining staff
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 11, 2021 3:22 p.m. MST
d88e104951.0.0.jpeg
Sports
Entire 2021 men’s NCAA basketball tournament will be held in Indiana
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 4, 2021 9:35 a.m. MST
AP20354657161964.jpg
Sports
Gonzaga is great, BYU might be very good and 4 more takeaways from the week in college basketball
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 21, 2020 10:02 a.m. MST
merlin_1964989.jpg
Sports
Utah basketball: Stinging from a blowout loss to rival BYU, Utes brace for instate foe UVU Tuesday at the Huntsman Center
Coach Larry Krystkowiak says abysmal rebounding, poor shooting doomed the Utes in 72-64 loss to Cougars, expects better effort against the 2-3 Wolverines of Utah Valley.
By Jay Drew
Dec 14, 2020 6:30 p.m. MST
_NE28061.jpg
Sports
BYU has bragging rights over Utah, and other observations from the week in college basketball
The 2020-21 college basketball season is kind of, sort of in full swing at this point, as teams have gotten their feet wet even as COVID-19 shutdowns have happened in programs across the country.
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 14, 2020 1:25 p.m. MST
merlin_1465309.jpg
Sports
Bojan Bogdanovic expects to play when the season starts, Mike Conley returns to practice
Former BYU and UVU star Jake Toolson making the most of his opportunities at Jazz camp.
By Sarah Todd
Dec 8, 2020 6:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2841114.jpg
Utah
‘Art is a universal language’: UVU autism center transitions annual art gallery online
UVU’s Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism has opened its fourth annual Super Spectrum Showcase and Soiree. However, unlike in past years, the event was moved online. The unique art gallery is made up of works created by those who are on the autism spectrum.
By Daedan Olander
Nov 27, 2020 7 p.m. MST
merlin_46701.jpg
Sports
Mark Madsen’s return to Stanford canceled as UVU men’s basketball copes with COVID-19
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 24, 2020 11:27 a.m. MST
d88e104951.0.jpeg
Sports
Major change announced for next year’s NCAA Tournament
On Monday morning, the NCAA announced the entire tournament will take place in one location as opposed to numerous sites throughout the country.
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 16, 2020 9:56 a.m. MST
merlin_1769593.jpg
Sports
Here are all of the basketball players who signed at in-state schools on national signing day
On Wednesday, these athletes signed a national letter of intent with Division I basketball programs in the state of Utah.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 11, 2020 5:47 p.m. MST
AP19323025699144.jpg
Sports
Nonconference games against Utah, BYU, Stanford highlight UVU basketball schedule
By Brandon Judd
Nov 9, 2020 4:44 p.m. MST
1873779976020035437.jpg
Sports
UVU hosts players of 25th anniversary of Hutchison-bound UVSC team
Jeff Reinert gathered with players and coaches of his 1995-96 Scenic West title team, celebrating a successful run of a talented crew
By Dick Harmon
Nov 8, 2020 8 p.m. MST
merlin_125969.jpg
Sports
Jimmer Fredette likes what he sees with Mark Pope at helm of BYU basketball program
Prior to last season, the last time the Cougars were ranked was 2010-11, with consensus All-American Jimmer Fredette leading the way.
By Jeff Call
Nov 4, 2020 10:58 a.m. MST
