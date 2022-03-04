Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.0__4_.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — Salem Hills, West prevail
By McCade Pearson
Feb 4, 2022 11:32 p.m. MST
Kyler_Bennett_action_shot_.jpeg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 1A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:30 a.m. MDT
mandy.morrill.piute.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 1A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Piute_girls.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Piute nips Valley in girls’ 1A championship, 44-40
The Thunderbirds held on for a 44-40 title win in a battle between region rivals Saturday evening at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
By David Anderson
March 6, 2021 10:50 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Region rivals Piute and Valley headed for 1A title game showdown
By David Anderson
March 6, 2021 12:01 a.m. MST
volleyball_mvps.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 8 a.m. MST
dccd75677fb05bae010011339ccc7f9f15e25f74_1.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 1A team-by-team preseason capsules
Green River, Panguitch, Wendover and Tabiona open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 1A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1 p.m. MST
IMG_0916.jpeg
Sports
High school volleyball: Valley holds off Rich to claim first state title in 35 years
By James Edward
Oct 31, 2020 3:02 p.m. MDT
dccd75677fb05bae010011339ccc7f9f15e25f74_1.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 1A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
IMG_1304.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 1A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Kiesa_MVP_picture.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 1A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 1A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Load More