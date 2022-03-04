The Thunderbirds held on for a 44-40 title win in a battle between region rivals Saturday evening at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
Green River, Panguitch, Wendover and Tabiona open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 1A regions.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 1A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.