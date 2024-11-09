In this Deseret News video, titled “Rising tides: the future of water,” Sir Liam Fox underscores the necessity for sustainable practices and policy reforms to safeguard our planet's future.

Sir Liam Fox, author of “The Coming Storm: Why water will write the 21st Century,” emphasizes the critical global challenges related to water scarcity, resource misuse and plastic pollution.

Drawing connections between economic, environmental and security spheres, he stresses the urgency of international collaboration to address these issues.

In this Deseret News video, titled “Rising tides: the future of water,” Fox underscores the necessity for sustainable practices and policy reforms to safeguard our planet’s future.

Referencing examples like Israel’s water efficiency and alarming facts on global plastic waste, he explains that, like most complicated problems, there “is no silver bullet.”

”We need to work really hard to recognize other problems are coming and then potentially reduce them,” he says.