High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Bountiful continues dominant playoff run with big win over Viewmont in 5A quarterfinals
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 28, 2022 9:55 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Game-winning 3 from Jake Williams gives Bonneville its 1st region title since 2004
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 18, 2022 11:05 p.m. MST
High School Sports
High school drill team: Viewmont captures 5A state championship, its first in school history
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 10:44 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including an OT thriller
By McCade Pearson
Jan 18, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 21 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 3, 2022 6:06 p.m. MST
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 5A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 12:15 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
High school boys basketball: Viewmont grinds out 5A first round win over Wasatch
By James Edward
Feb 24, 2021 9:55 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
High school soccer: Region 5 and 6 combined to advance seven teams into 5A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 7:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Farmington comes through when it matters most, defeats Viewmont in shootout
The Phoenix defeated the Vikings 1-1 (3-1), drawing even with their rivals in the Region 5 standings and keeping their region title hopes alive.
By Trent Wood
Sept 22, 2020 8:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Abree Beardall comes up big as Bonneville beats Viewmont in penalty shootout
By Joe Coles
Sept 10, 2020 8:21 p.m. MDT
Sports
Defending region champion Farmington garners respect, but challengers await in Region 5
By Trent Wood
Aug 5, 2020 1:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Viewmont Vikings 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Viewmont Vikings football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Tyler Haslam
July 27, 2020 3:54 p.m. MDT
Sports
Outgoing Cougar Club director Michael Middleton ‘inherited an impossible task’ at BYU
BYU graduate who succeeded legendary Cougars booster Dale McCann is taking a position as assistant dean of external relations at BYU’s law school
By Jay Drew
May 8, 2020 11:58 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Mountain View rallies for overtime victory over Viewmont
By Joe Coles
Feb 25, 2020 10:46 p.m. MST
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 25
This week’s star athletes are Manti’s Grady Thompson, Syracuse’s Whitney Sorenson, Skyridge’s Hadley Cowan, Viewmont’s Luke Harris and Cottonwood’s Jessica Loyd.
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2020 4:51 p.m. MST
Sports
Farmington head coach Van Price becomes state’s winningest girls basketball head coach with 501st win
By Joe Coles
Jan 24, 2020 8:22 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
3-star offensive lineman Alex Harrison stays home and commits to Utah
By Joe Coles
Dec 12, 2019 6:31 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Woods Cross guts out 3-0 win at Viewmont
Jackson Burbidge’s field goal in the third quarter was all the scoring Woods Cross needed to beat Viewmont.
By Ryan Comer
Oct 11, 2019 11:01 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: 20 standout performances from Week 7
By James Edward
Oct 2, 2019 10:51 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Farmington tops rival Viewmont, remains undefeated
The Phoenix defeated the Vikings 1-0, powered by a goal by junior Kalea Woodyatt.
By Trent Wood
Sept 3, 2019 7:36 p.m. MDT
Sports
Video: Find out teams on the rise this year in Utah high school football
By High School Rewind
Aug 16, 2019 10:55 a.m. MDT
