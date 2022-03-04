The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
High school girls soccer: Farmington comes through when it matters most, defeats Viewmont in shootout
The Phoenix defeated the Vikings 1-1 (3-1), drawing even with their rivals in the Region 5 standings and keeping their region title hopes alive.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Viewmont Vikings football team heading into the 2020 season.
BYU graduate who succeeded legendary Cougars booster Dale McCann is taking a position as assistant dean of external relations at BYU’s law school
This week’s star athletes are Manti’s Grady Thompson, Syracuse’s Whitney Sorenson, Skyridge’s Hadley Cowan, Viewmont’s Luke Harris and Cottonwood’s Jessica Loyd.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
Jackson Burbidge’s field goal in the third quarter was all the scoring Woods Cross needed to beat Viewmont.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
The Phoenix defeated the Vikings 1-0, powered by a goal by junior Kalea Woodyatt.