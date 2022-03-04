Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
Sweden and Finland have long histories of conflict with Russia. That history is now forcing policy changes in regard to long-held neutrality.
This momentous occasion is where history, reconciliation, qualifications and opportunity meet.
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
Staying at home for long periods of time can cause more than just depression and unwanted weight gain.
The Russians have embarrassed themselves repeatedly in the Olympic Games; they either don’t care or don’t know.
Instead of scratching your head over some of the vernacular coming out of teens’ mouths, parents may want to get informed, learn the meaning, but never ever use it.
New research on American family life confirms that interfaith relationships are becoming more common.
These innovations are cutting down on human contact to help keep COVID-19 at bay.
Yes, the NRA has an outsized influence on American politics. Just not for the reasons you think it does.
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
A study says the Utah and the rest of the western United States, as well as northern Mexico, is going through the worst drought in 1,200 years and it is not going to end any time soon.
Couples today are more likely to meet online than at a restaurant or at church, according to new research
A poor people’s box would unite low income and working class white people and minorities around the common cause of eliminating class inequality.
The U.S. Olympic Team in Beijing is loaded with Utahns; per capita, no other state in the union comes close.
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
In America today, hardly anyone is good at agreeing to disagree.
A new study looks at childhood dynamics, family structure and the lasting impacts both have on American life.
The FTC reports scammers bilked people out of $547 million last year.
Candidate Ally Isom calls on two-term Sen. Mike Lee to shut down his campaign. Lee has advocated for term limits, though he has refused to put limits on his own service absent a law.
A new study from the Wheatley Institution at BYU and the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia says there shouldn’t be stigma attached to marrying young.
Proposals in Arizona and Wyoming to let residents pay taxes in digital money have legal and political hurdles to clear, but proponents believe the efforts are a move toward broader acceptance of cryptocurrency.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
TV show “Parks and Recreation” created the famous holiday but they didn’t expect it to take off.
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
Utah leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney talk about what the Olympics brought to the state and what can be gained by hosting again.
New poll says parents, social media companies and lawmakers should play a greater role in monitoring social media.
How this pastor turns being “colorblind” into “color-blessed” discipleship.
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
Nearly a quarter of Utahns say there are times when violence against the government is justified, while 10% of Utah voters say they support the actions of those who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nearly 80 athletes with ties to the Beehive State are competing in this year’s Winter Games, headlined by Nathan Chen. Here’s who else to keep an eye on.
What happens when internet sleuths take a criminal investigation into their own hands?
Most people living in poverty can’t buy electric cars, but they will embrace affordable measures that make their lives better.
As the Olympics prepare to begin, one wonders what will be the narrative?
Canadian truckers and supporters have created blockades in the city and obstructed the U.S.-Canada border.
After a Supreme Court victory in June, faith-based foster care agencies seem to have the upper hand in ongoing legislative and legal battles.
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
No one was canceled. Everyone was polite. Why can’t we solve more problems like this?
Some anti-abortion activists feel politically homeless because they lean left on every issue but abortion.
More people said Idaho’s political climate was the main reason they lived in the state than other factors like cost of living, school or taxes.
Experts say depression, sadness — and unwanted weight gain — were common complaints when folks considered their mental health.
Hang on to your N95s. This conflict may survive the pandemic.
Utah’s extreme weather swings the anxiety pendulum for jobs at water districts.
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
Jon McNaughton released a Trump-themed NFT collection last week.
A prominent cleric and Oxford academic discovers the small charms of Utah and Latter-day Saint standard time.