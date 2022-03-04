Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Person standing on a landfill full of garbage and burning garbage piles
Perspective
More voters care about gas prices than climate change. But is there a balance?
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
By Benji Backer
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks during a press conference.
Opinion
How Russia united a fraying Europe in an instant
Sweden and Finland have long histories of conflict with Russia. That history is now forcing policy changes in regard to long-held neutrality.
By Jay Evensen
March 1, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington.
Perspective
Perspective: Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson. She is qualified
This momentous occasion is where history, reconciliation, qualifications and opportunity meet.
By Theresa Dear
Feb 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Climate_Migration_Magazine_Cover.jpg
Environment
Is a climate exodus coming?
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Nuns distribute food to the poor and homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic
Perspective
The sustaining power of faith in times of crisis
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
By Gérald Caussé
Feb 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
athome.jpg
Health
What has staying home during the pandemic done to our bodies?
Staying at home for long periods of time can cause more than just depression and unwanted weight gain.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women’s free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Olympics
The case against Russia and its drug culture
The Russians have embarrassed themselves repeatedly in the Olympic Games; they either don’t care or don’t know.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 17, 2022 4:28 p.m. MST
A young “Zoomer” of the Gen Z generation is completely absorbed with their smartphone.
Culture
Feeling lost with Gen Z slang? OK boomer, here are the basics
Instead of scratching your head over some of the vernacular coming out of teens’ mouths, parents may want to get informed, learn the meaning, but never ever use it.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 16, 2022 1:19 p.m. MST
religion_marriage_newsletter_kelsey_r3.jpg
Faith
What Latter-day Saints prioritize in spouses — and 3 other faith-related romance trends
New research on American family life confirms that interfaith relationships are becoming more common.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 15, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A robot wanders the hall of the curling venue during the mixed doubles curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing.
Tech
Robots have invaded the 2022 Winter Olympics in the name of epidemic prevention
These innovations are cutting down on human contact to help keep COVID-19 at bay.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 15, 2022 12:31 p.m. MST
NRA_target_lincoln_online_f.jpg
Politics
Inside the NRA’s high-caliber influence
Yes, the NRA has an outsized influence on American politics. Just not for the reasons you think it does.
By Matthew J. Lacombe
Feb 14, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2853267.jpg
Entertainment
Kevin Costner wants to film 5 movies in Utah. But only if the Legislature does this first
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 14, 2022 9:47 p.m. MST
Low water levels are pictured in Lake Powell in Page, Arizona
Utah
How bad is the Western drought? New study says worst in 1,200 years. You read that right
A study says the Utah and the rest of the western United States, as well as northern Mexico, is going through the worst drought in 1,200 years and it is not going to end any time soon.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 14, 2022 2:18 p.m. MST
AP22045640521380.jpg
Family
When it comes to love, does it matter who initiates the first date?
Couples today are more likely to meet online than at a restaurant or at church, according to new research
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 14, 2022 11:44 a.m. MST
Image_from_iOS__1_.jpg
Perspective
Wealth provides advantages. How do we make the playing field a little more fair?
A poor people’s box would unite low income and working class white people and minorities around the common cause of eliminating class inequality.
By Mya Jaradat
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2906330.jpg
Olympics
This state has more Olympians per capita than any other
The U.S. Olympic Team in Beijing is loaded with Utahns; per capita, no other state in the union comes close.
By Lee Benson
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rames defensive back Eric Weddle stands on the sidelines during the first half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
‘I’m a world champ now’: Eric Weddle cements his legacy by adding Super Bowl title
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
punching.jpeg
Perspective
What Russell Moore taught me about arguing with my husband
In America today, hardly anyone is good at agreeing to disagree.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
blue_birds_line_v2.jpg
Family
Are you a middle child? Baby of the family? Here’s how it might affect your life
A new study looks at childhood dynamics, family structure and the lasting impacts both have on American life.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Tinder’s website includes advice on how to protect yourself from romance scams.
Tech
The rise of online ‘romance’ scams
The FTC reports scammers bilked people out of $547 million last year.
By Art Raymond
Feb 10, 2022 3:55 p.m. MST
GOP Senate candidate Ally Isom calls on Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to limit his service to two terms and pledges to serve only two terms if she is elected, during a press conference outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Utah
GOP challenger says Sen. Mike Lee is ‘no longer a credible voice’ on term limits
Candidate Ally Isom calls on two-term Sen. Mike Lee to shut down his campaign. Lee has advocated for term limits, though he has refused to put limits on his own service absent a law.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 10, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
020822_marriage_stability_age_f.gif
Family
Is marrying later really better?
A new study from the Wheatley Institution at BYU and the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia says there shouldn’t be stigma attached to marrying young.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 9, 2022 1:57 p.m. MST
West_Crypto_2.jpg
The West
These Western states are taking crypto seriously
Proposals in Arizona and Wyoming to let residents pay taxes in digital money have legal and political hurdles to clear, but proponents believe the efforts are a move toward broader acceptance of cryptocurrency.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 8, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
galentines.jpg
Culture
What made Galentine’s Day popular?
TV show “Parks and Recreation” created the famous holiday but they didn’t expect it to take off.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 8, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Peaked_lead_art.jpg
The West
What ski towns tell us about the haves and have-nots
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
By Heather Hansman
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Team USA enters Rice-Eccles Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Games on Feb. 8, 2002.
Olympics
It’s been 20 years since Utah hosted the Olympics. Here’s why the state wants to do it again
Utah leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney talk about what the Olympics brought to the state and what can be gained by hosting again.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York.
Education
Who is responsible for monitoring kids’ social media use? Government? Schools? Parents?
New poll says parents, social media companies and lawmakers should play a greater role in monitoring social media.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 7, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
Black_Bird_Church_Roof.jpg
Race in America
Is racism a sin? Yes, but Derwin Gray thinks there’s more to healing the racial divide
How this pastor turns being “colorblind” into “color-blessed” discipleship.
By Christian Sagers
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
esentialoils.jpg
Health
Essential oils conquered medicine cabinets across the West. But do they work?
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Utah
Is violence against the government ever justified? A quarter of Utahns say it is
Nearly a quarter of Utahns say there are times when violence against the government is justified, while 10% of Utah voters say they support the actions of those who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 3, 2022 9:41 p.m. MST
Salt Lake City native Nathan Chen is one of nearly 80 athletes with Utah ties competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Olympics
A who’s who of athletes with Utah ties competing in the 2022 Winter Games
Nearly 80 athletes with ties to the Beehive State are competing in this year’s Winter Games, headlined by Nathan Chen. Here’s who else to keep an eye on.
By Joe Coles
Feb 3, 2022 9 p.m. MST
True_Crime_Podcasts_Website_Illustration.jpg
Culture
Do true crime podcasts do more harm than good?
What happens when internet sleuths take a criminal investigation into their own hands?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP19268689988613.jpg
Opinion
Why electric cars and solar panels won’t solve climate change
Most people living in poverty can’t buy electric cars, but they will embrace affordable measures that make their lives better.
By Benji Backer
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Freestyle skiers speed down by the Olympic Rings ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.
Olympics
The (censor-free) Winter Games — Chinese style!
As the Olympics prepare to begin, one wonders what will be the narrative?
By Doug Robinson
Feb 2, 2022 11:07 a.m. MST
Protesters in cars and on the street with flags and signs.
U.S. & World
What’s going on with the Canada trucker strikes?
Canadian truckers and supporters have created blockades in the city and obstructed the U.S.-Canada border.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 1, 2022 11:41 a.m. MST
merlin_795933.jpg
Faith
How a ‘narrow’ Supreme Court ruling is paying off big for faith-based foster care agencies
After a Supreme Court victory in June, faith-based foster care agencies seem to have the upper hand in ongoing legislative and legal battles.
By Kelsey Dallas
Jan 31, 2022 10 p.m. MST
black_history_month_cobb_f.jpg
Perspective
The history of Black History Month — and why it’s so needed
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
By Jelani Cobb
Jan 31, 2022 10 p.m. MST
111021_rogan_MD_r1.jpg
Perspective
Joe Rogan didn’t ‘cave’ and neither did Spotify
No one was canceled. Everyone was polite. Why can’t we solve more problems like this?
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 31, 2022 6:02 p.m. MST
012822_anti_abortion_divide_MYA_r1.jpg
Politics
They lean left on every issue but abortion. What would a post-Roe v. Wade world look like for them?
Some anti-abortion activists feel politically homeless because they lean left on every issue but abortion.
By Mya Jaradat
Jan 29, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22010769031364.jpg
Politics
The unexpected reason many people are moving to Idaho
More people said Idaho’s political climate was the main reason they lived in the state than other factors like cost of living, school or taxes.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Jan 29, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP20095726720403.jpg
Coronavirus
The ups (weight) and downs (mental health) of the pandemic
Experts say depression, sadness — and unwanted weight gain — were common complaints when folks considered their mental health.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
COVID_Mask_1.jpg
Coronavirus
The forever mask and the coming ‘cold’ war
Hang on to your N95s. This conflict may survive the pandemic.
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2903274.jpg
Environment
Rain, snow or drought, this man makes sure your water is still on tap
Utah’s extreme weather swings the anxiety pendulum for jobs at water districts.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Jan 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
LQBTQ_Religion_Survey_Website_illustration_2.jpg
Perspective
Find unexpected common ground in politics
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
By Tim Schultz
Jan 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during game against Oklahoma State, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
College Football
The transfer portal: Too much of a good thing?
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
By Doug Robinson
Jan 24, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
merlin_2896867.jpg
Culture
Is America’s most controversial artist trolling the left — or the right?
Jon McNaughton released a Trump-themed NFT collection last week.
By Samuel Benson
Jan 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A roundabout in front of the BYU Administration Building in Provo is pictured.
Perspective
It’s not the big differences that divide us. It’s the green Jell-O and roundabouts
A prominent cleric and Oxford academic discovers the small charms of Utah and Latter-day Saint standard time.
By Andrew Teal
Jan 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
