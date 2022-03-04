Following a first-round bye, the Pioneers picked up their first win of the playoffs, defeating the Wasps 35-34 in a thrilling overtime victory.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The name of the game is goals, and the 2021 Deseret News Players of the Year were the best at their craft
The Deseret News high school boys soccer Players of the Year for 2021 are Stockton Short (Weber), Edgar Garcia (Wasatch), Niihau Siaou Chin (Juan Diego), Brayden Gonder (Delta) and Shawn Curtis (RSL Academy).
Wasatch rallied to defeat Skyline 2-1, winning the program’s first state title in eight years.
Former Utah resident shoots an even-par 72 Friday at the PGA Championship to head into the weekend at 2 over par; fellow Utahn Joe Summerhays was not so lucky.
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia scored a hat trick, which was more than enough, as the Wasps beat Springville 5-0 on the road in Region 8 action Tuesday.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
The Skyhawks sent the Wasps home scoreless in securing a big Region 8 win.
A Salt Lake woman was charged Friday with driving while intoxicated and smashing into another car, killing the driver.
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Wasatch Wasps football team heading into the 2020 season.
High school sports 20 for 20: Wasatch soccer star Greyson Mercer craves the structured student life that COVID-19 has destroyed
The Michigan State signee said he’s missing the structured schedule of high school life, and doing his best to keep busy during the high school sports shutdown
Box Elder, Skyline, Timpview and Wasatch claimed girls region titles, while Box Elder, Olympus, Timpview and Wasatch earned the boys titles
Payson qualified 22 wrestlers to state where it will look to dethone defending state champion Wasatch
This week’s star athletes are Bountiful’s Robert Whaley, South Sevier’s Kenzie Jones, Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson, Sky View’s Darwin Anderson and Wasatch’s Haley Altman
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
The new UHSAA RPI ranking system has engendered criticism in the 5A ranks, although few can argue how competitive the quarterfinal matchups should prove.
Wasatch’s defense forced five turnovers en route to the playoff road victory