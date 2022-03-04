Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
merlin_2872478.jpg
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Weber, Wasatch, Ridgeline, Judge Memorial, Rowland Hall will open 2022 season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
_pweel26.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
Lehi kicker Zane Goodrich is carried off the field on his teammates’ shoulders after Goodrich’s kick scored the extra point to beat Wasatch 35-34 in overtime.
High School Football
High school football: Special teams play an important role as Lehi defeats Wasatch in overtime
Following a first-round bye, the Pioneers picked up their first win of the playoffs, defeating the Wasps 35-34 in a thrilling overtime victory.
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 30, 2021 12:13 a.m. MDT
merlin_2881861.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Mountain Ridge scores 33 points in 4th quarter to take down Wasatch, remain unbeaten
By Tom Ripplinger
Aug 27, 2021 11:43 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
The Deseret News high school boys soccer Players of the Year for 2021 include Weber’s Stockton Short (6A), Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia (5A), Juan Diego’s Niihau Siaou Chin (4A), Delta’s Brayden Gonder (3A) and RSL Academy’s Shawn Curtis (2A).
High School Boys Soccer
The name of the game is goals, and the 2021 Deseret News Players of the Year were the best at their craft
The Deseret News high school boys soccer Players of the Year for 2021 are Stockton Short (Weber), Edgar Garcia (Wasatch), Niihau Siaou Chin (Juan Diego), Brayden Gonder (Delta) and Shawn Curtis (RSL Academy).
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872642.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
The Wasatch Wasps cheer after winning the 5A soccer championship game against the Skyline Eagles at Rio Tinto Stadium on May 28, 2021.
High School Boys Soccer
High school soccer: Wasatch Wasps fulfill their 5th grade dream with 5A state title win
Wasatch rallied to defeat Skyline 2-1, winning the program’s first state title in eight years.
By Tyler Haslam
May 28, 2021 7:28 p.m. MDT
merlin_2872012.jpg
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Wasatch and Skyline will face each other for 5A state title
By Tyler Haslam
May 25, 2021 8:05 p.m. MDT
Tony Finau hits shot during the second round of the PGA Championship on the Ocean Course, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.
Sports
Eagle on his 16th hole helps Tony Finau make the cut at another major golf tournament
Former Utah resident shoots an even-par 72 Friday at the PGA Championship to head into the weekend at 2 over par; fellow Utahn Joe Summerhays was not so lucky.
By Jay Drew
May 21, 2021 1:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2867475.jpg
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Maple Mountain gets redemption against Wasatch with 7th straight victory
By James Edward
April 29, 2021 9:31 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860302.jpg
Sports
High school boys soccer: Wasatch blanks Springville to remain undefeated this spring
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia scored a hat trick, which was more than enough, as the Wasps beat Springville 5-0 on the road in Region 8 action Tuesday.
By McCade Pearson
March 23, 2021 8:31 p.m. MDT
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
salem_hills_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Salem Hills puts on a defensive clinic in a 21-0 win over Wasatch
The Skyhawks sent the Wasps home scoreless in securing a big Region 8 win.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 8, 2020 11 p.m. MDT
Kaden_Baxter.jpg
Utah
Salt Lake woman charged with manslaughter in crash that killed high school sports star
A Salt Lake woman was charged Friday with driving while intoxicated and smashing into another car, killing the driver.
By Pat Reavy
Oct 2, 2020 2:49 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832522.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 8:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2829381.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Wasatch, Bonneville make statement region wins, while Salem Hills, Brighton survive
By James Edward
Sept 19, 2020 9:35 a.m. MDT
8c3d42821a104c9f30b7d8044c80070ee57e0ec1_4.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 8:52 a.m. MDT
wasatch_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Wasatch Wasps 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Wasatch Wasps football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 5, 2020 12:25 p.m. MDT
pjimage__6_.jpg
Sports
Maple Mountain the favorite in what could be an open race in Region 8
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 2, 2020 8:45 p.m. MDT
IMG_2520_preview.jpg
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Wasatch soccer star Greyson Mercer craves the structured student life that COVID-19 has destroyed
The Michigan State signee said he’s missing the structured schedule of high school life, and doing his best to keep busy during the high school sports shutdown
By James Edward
April 8, 2020 3:48 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_1724813.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769481.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
4d08b71871.0.jpeg
Sports
High school wrestling: Payson and Wasatch neck-and-neck after first day of 5A state tournament
By Trent Wood
Feb 12, 2020 8:57 p.m. MST
merlin_943673.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Traditional powerhouses and rising programs alike to contend for state titles
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2020 3:49 p.m. MST
timpview1.jpg
Sports
High school swimming: 5A region championship recaps
Box Elder, Skyline, Timpview and Wasatch claimed girls region titles, while Box Elder, Olympus, Timpview and Wasatch earned the boys titles
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 1:32 p.m. MST
merlin_943665.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Wasatch, Payson cruise to titles at 5A Divisionals
Payson qualified 22 wrestlers to state where it will look to dethone defending state champion Wasatch
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 12:51 p.m. MST
a51ec13002.0_2.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 22
This week’s star athletes are Bountiful’s Robert Whaley, South Sevier’s Kenzie Jones, Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson, Sky View’s Darwin Anderson and Wasatch’s Haley Altman
By James Edward
Jan 13, 2020 6:19 p.m. MST
a51ec13002.0_2.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 21
By James Edward
Jan 6, 2020 8:04 p.m. MST
merlin_20245.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_7373.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 5A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_11759.jpg
Sports
High school football: 5A quarterfinal round features intriguing matchups across the board
The new UHSAA RPI ranking system has engendered criticism in the 5A ranks, although few can argue how competitive the quarterfinal matchups should prove.
By Brandon Gurney
Nov 7, 2019 9:47 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2019_11_05_at_9.47.20_PM.png
Sports
High school football: 5A quarterfinal preview, Wasatch at Salem Hills
By James Edward
Nov 5, 2019 10:08 p.m. MST
2bc84e1289.0.jpeg
Sports
High school football: Wasatch rolls past Highland in 5A second round
Wasatch’s defense forced five turnovers en route to the playoff road victory
By Rich Polikoff
Nov 1, 2019 10:14 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2019_10_15_at_8.25.09_AM.png
Sports
Previewing week 10’s top matchups in Utah high school football | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Oct 15, 2019 8:53 a.m. MDT
Load More