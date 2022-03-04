Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — Salem Hills, West prevail
By McCade Pearson
Feb 4, 2022 11:32 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 24 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 24, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz
Tony Finau really just gave Dwyane Wade a little golf lesson at the Jazz game
Smith and Wade were joined by Finau during Utah’s season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
By Ryan McDonald
Oct 21, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: West sets sights on region title after entertaining win over Kearns
By Bruce Smith
Oct 8, 2021 11:43 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 7 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Sept 27, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Why Tony Finau is the perfect Ryder Cup partner for Team USA
A captain’s pick, the Salt Lake City native will be making his second Ryder Cup appearance this weekend.
By Dick Harmon
Sept 22, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: West uses physical run game to defeat Roy
West’s physicality was relentless all game long, only being interrupted by a lightning delay that kept the teams from playing for over an hour.
By Tom Ripplinger
Sept 11, 2021 12:11 a.m. MDT
Sports
Tony Finau gets first PGA Tour win in 5 years in Northern Trust playoff
Finau shakes off reputation for not being able to close out final rounds with giant win.
By Dick Harmon
Aug 23, 2021 5:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
How Utah’s Tony Finau finished at The Open Championship, golf’s final major of 2021
West High graduate and part-time Lehi resident posts another strong finish at the British Open, continues to make strong push for Ryder Cup captain’s pick consideration.
By Jay Drew
July 18, 2021 3:06 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah’s Tony Finau loses ground at British Open, will need a sensational final round to finish in top 10 again
Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa among the leaders at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England.
By Jay Drew
July 17, 2021 1:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
Here’s how Utah’s Tony Finau fared Friday morning in second round of British Open
West High graduate and part-time Lehi resident continued his remarkable record of making the cut in golf’s major championships.
By Jay Drew
July 16, 2021 9:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
‘He’ll be just fine’: Tony Finau’s swing coach bullish on Utahn’s chances at British Open this week
Finau, 31, hoping to bounce back from missing the cut at the U.S. Open in June at Torrey Pines, has always played well in The Open across the pond.
By Jay Drew
July 14, 2021 12:05 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Sports
Tony Finau’s remarkable streak of outstanding play in major championships being tested at the U.S. Open
Finau was 4-over through 17 holes, but made a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to salvage a rough round.
By Jay Drew
June 17, 2021 6:21 p.m. MDT
Sports
Why Utah’s Tony Finau is a popular pick to win the U.S. Open
Finau has a solid track record at Torrey Pines, home to this year’s event. That includes a second-place finish earlier this season at the Farmers Insurance Open.
By Jay Drew
June 16, 2021 1:14 p.m. MDT
Sports
Tony Finau fine tunes game for U.S. Open at his old Rose Park stomping grounds
Finau plays a round with family members at the course he says he’s played ‘thousands’ of times
By Mike Sorensen
June 13, 2021 6:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Tony Finau makes a Sunday comeback, ties for 8th at PGA Championship as Phil Mickelson wins
Utah’s Tony Finau finishes at 1-under and records the 9th top-10 finish in his last 13 majors
By Jay Drew
May 23, 2021 5:36 p.m. MDT
Sports
PGA Championship: Tony Finau flirts with top 10, late stumble leaves him in 13th heading into final round
Utahn made four birdies and no bogeys in his first 12 holes on Saturday before making two late bogeys at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in the 103rd PGA Championship.
By Jay Drew
May 22, 2021 6:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
Why club pro Joe Summerhays hopes to be Tony Finau’s ‘lucky charm’ at the PGA Championship
Joe Summerhays says the former Salt Lake City native can win his first major at Kiawah Island because of his prodigious length.
By Jay Drew
May 19, 2021 10:28 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
Sports
College football recruiting: Top prospects still in the hunt as Utah high school playoffs heat up
Among the top 15 prospects in Utah according to 247 Sports, 11 of them are still playing as 32 teams vie for championships across five classifications.
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 5, 2020 9:47 a.m. MST
Sports
6A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Fremont and West surprise winners, No. 1 Corner Canyon rallies for 35th straight win
By James Edward
Oct 10, 2020 7:13 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: West seizes late first-half momentum to upend undefeated Kearns
By Brennan Smith
Oct 9, 2020 10:51 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Sports
6A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Cyprus gets first win, while Region 1 and Region 4 heavyweights remain undefeated
By James Edward
Sept 12, 2020 11:42 a.m. MDT
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 9:59 a.m. MDT
Sports
Kearns the favorite in Region 2; Cougars looking to win fourth straight region title
By Joe Coles
Aug 9, 2020 6:42 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: West Panthers 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the West Panthers football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Joe Coles
Aug 7, 2020 3:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
Governor’s State of Sport Awards honorees unveiled
By Ryan McDonald
April 20, 2020 2:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Golf only a portion of what West’s Whitney Banz is missing in final months of senior year
Last year’s state runner-up was hoping to chase medalist honors this spring, but her love for the students in West’s special education class is something she’s missing just as much
By James Edward
April 9, 2020 3:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:05 a.m. MST
Sports
Video: Find out teams on the rise this year in Utah high school football
By High School Rewind
Aug 16, 2019 10:55 a.m. MDT
Sports
‘You get to see the teams in West Valley kind of compete': Coaches love new-look Region 2
The new Region 2 realignment gets thumbs up from the region’s head coaches.
By Joe Coles
Aug 12, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
