Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Fremont and Westlake compete in a 6A high school girls basketball semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Strong defensive effort keys Fremont’s 6A semifinal win over Westlake
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:50 p.m. MST
Westlake teammates high-five each other
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Westlake beats Davis 45-32 in 6A quarterfinals
Westlake beat Davis 45-32 on Tuesday at the Huntsman Center to advance to the 6A semifinals.
By McCade Pearson
March 1, 2022 7:29 p.m. MST
westlake_logo.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Poised Westlake bounces top seed Bingham in 6A quarterfinals
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 2:36 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
The Westlake girls wrestling team poses with the trophy after taking the 6A wrestling team championship.
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Westlake thrashes the competition to win 2nd straight 6A state title
Westlake managed to exceed expectations in its repeat as 6A state champions.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 19, 2022 9:58 p.m. MST
0f2fba61a29f92237bb915ee737e39a6fe992419_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove, Layton boys, Westlake, Copper Hills girls prevail at 6A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 10:37 p.m. MST
pleasantgrove.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Pleasant Grove holds Westlake offense in check to remain perfect in Region 4
By James Edward
Jan 21, 2022 10:50 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — East, Stansbury prevail in OT
By James Edward
Jan 18, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
Westlake and Springville compete in a high school girls basketball game in Sandy on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Westlake’s defense leads its charge to 7th straight win
By Bruce Smith
Dec 17, 2021 9:06 p.m. MST
prepsofweek17.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 17 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 6, 2021 10:09 p.m. MST
merlin_2881096.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Westlake scores 27 unanswered to top Alta 27-13
By Brennan Smith
Aug 20, 2021 10:53 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon hasn’t lost a region game since jumping up to 6A and it will again be the team to beat in a stacked Region 4 this year.
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
By James Edward
Aug 7, 2021 6:14 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857174.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 6A’s seventh-seeded Darts end Davis’ 19-year title drought
With a score of 60-55, the No. 7 seed Darts defeated No. 1 seed Westlake to win their first state championship since 2002.
By Tyler Haslam
March 6, 2021 7:43 p.m. MST
merlin_2856593.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Westlake gets sweet revenge on region foe American Fork to claim spot in 6A championship game
By James Edward
March 4, 2021 9:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2853887.jpg
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
merlin_2850709.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Westlake runs winning streak to 13 straight behind career night from Keilan Torkornoo
Big man Keilan Torkornoo scored a career-high 21 points as Westlake handled Pleasant Grove.
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2021 10:33 p.m. MST
merlin_2844011.jpg
Sports
High school basketball: Westlake spoils return to the sidelines for Lehi’s Quincy Lewis in opening night win
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 9 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2838328.jpg
Sports
High school football: Westlake defense comes up big in 35-23 win over Hunter
By Brennan Smith
Oct 23, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829371.jpg
Sports
High school football: Sloppy at times, Herriman edges Westlake to build momentum heading into region play
By Brennan Smith
Sept 4, 2020 10:39 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826615.jpg
Sports
Top 20 performances of week 3 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 p.m. MDT
merlin_2828775.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: No. 1 Corner Canyon shines on ESPN, one of 11 6A teams in Utah still undefeated
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 8:30 a.m. MDT
AP20232837192965.jpg
Sports
Garett Bolles has a new perspective in pivotal season with Denver Broncos
By Associated Press
Aug 20, 2020 3:48 p.m. MDT
westlake_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Westlake Thunder 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Westlake Thunder football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 13, 2020 2:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_22265.jpg
Sports
The story remains the same for Region 4, which most consider the state’s toughest region
With a record to back it up, Region 4 should again house several of the state’s top programs, leading to tough and competitive play week in and week out.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 6, 2020 7:41 p.m. MDT
merlin_2820334.jpg
Sports
Westlake, Park City win Graduation Cup finals to send seniors out right
By Joe Coles
June 13, 2020 9:20 p.m. MDT
IMG_1526.jpg
Sports
Westlake Thunder feeling ‘euphoria’ as they advance to the championship round of the Graduation Cup
The Thunder defeated the Murray Spartans 2-0 to seal their spot in the title game of the Pomp Division
By Trent Wood
June 12, 2020 7:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_1740097.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769783.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
Bingham_HS.png
Sports
High school girls basketball: Late poise wins out for Bingham in a 39-37 win over Westlake
The Thunder made a run late but came up just short as the Miners toughed out Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 26, 2020 11:12 p.m. MST
merlin_1737731.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Big first half paces No. 1 Davis to 6A quarterfinal win
Davis took a 19-point lead into the fourth quarter and then held off a late push from Westlake to advance to 6A semifinals
By James Edward
Feb 26, 2020 3:02 p.m. MST
merlin_1478069.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove Vikings dominate 6A state tournament, win 3rd straight title and 9th championship in the last 10 years
Oakley Ridge and Jake Richardson led the way for the Vikings with individual state title wins, while 12 of their teammates managed to place
By Trent Wood
Feb 13, 2020 9:28 p.m. MST
8fb38c4958.0__1_.jpeg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Defense keys Lone Peak to a 46-39 win over Westlake
The Knights’ press caused all sorts of trouble for the visiting Thunder on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 31, 2020 9:11 p.m. MST
merlin_990675.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Sharpshooting Skyridge rolls past Westlake in Region 4
Skyridge buried nine 3-pointers, including four from Ally Blackham, as it improved to 2-0 in Region 4 while dropping Westlake to 0-2.
By James Edward
Jan 17, 2020 7:57 p.m. MST
a51ec13002.0_2.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 22
This week’s star athletes are Bountiful’s Robert Whaley, South Sevier’s Kenzie Jones, Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson, Sky View’s Darwin Anderson and Wasatch’s Haley Altman
By James Edward
Jan 13, 2020 6:19 p.m. MST
AP_19251662364074.jpg
Sports
NFL locals: Former Utes safety Eric Weddle in concussion protocol but hopeful for Week 2 vs. Saints (+Week 1 highlights)
By Brandon Judd
Sept 10, 2019 6:35 p.m. MDT
Westlake_HS.jpg
Sports
High school football: Westlake Thunder 2019 preview
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 13, 2019 4:15 p.m. MDT
