Westlake beat Davis 45-32 on Tuesday at the Huntsman Center to advance to the 6A semifinals.
Westlake managed to exceed expectations in its repeat as 6A state champions.
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
With a score of 60-55, the No. 7 seed Darts defeated No. 1 seed Westlake to win their first state championship since 2002.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Westlake runs winning streak to 13 straight behind career night from Keilan Torkornoo
Big man Keilan Torkornoo scored a career-high 21 points as Westlake handled Pleasant Grove.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Westlake Thunder football team heading into the 2020 season.
With a record to back it up, Region 4 should again house several of the state’s top programs, leading to tough and competitive play week in and week out.
The Thunder defeated the Murray Spartans 2-0 to seal their spot in the title game of the Pomp Division
The Thunder made a run late but came up just short as the Miners toughed out Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup
Davis took a 19-point lead into the fourth quarter and then held off a late push from Westlake to advance to 6A semifinals
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove Vikings dominate 6A state tournament, win 3rd straight title and 9th championship in the last 10 years
Oakley Ridge and Jake Richardson led the way for the Vikings with individual state title wins, while 12 of their teammates managed to place
The Knights’ press caused all sorts of trouble for the visiting Thunder on Friday.
Skyridge buried nine 3-pointers, including four from Ally Blackham, as it improved to 2-0 in Region 4 while dropping Westlake to 0-2.
This week’s star athletes are Bountiful’s Robert Whaley, South Sevier’s Kenzie Jones, Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson, Sky View’s Darwin Anderson and Wasatch’s Haley Altman