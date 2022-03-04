Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Here’s how the soccer community reacted to FIFA’s decision to change the World Cup
FIFA ruled on Tuesday that the tournament will be composed of 48 teams, with all teams split up into 16 groups of three sides.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 10, 2017 11:45 a.m. MST
United States\' Matt Besler, right, clears the ball under pressure by Costa Rica\'s Bryan Ruiz during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in San Jose, Costa Rica, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Costa Rica routs US as Americans drop to 0-2 in qualifying
The United States put itself in a deep hole in World Cup qualifying with one of its worst performances in decades.
By Associated Press
Nov 15, 2016 10:37 p.m. MST
Mexico wins 1st World Cup qualifier in US since 1972
Rafa Marquez scored a tiebreaking goal on a header in the 89th minute, giving Mexico a 2-1 win Friday night and its first victory at the United States in World Cup qualifying since 1972.
By Associated Press
Nov 11, 2016 8:25 p.m. MST
Mothering across generations: An evolving love story
Rachel Johnson worried less as a new mother than she does now that her daughter has a child. She knows more now. She’s got a mother-in-law she relies on, and she’s navigating how much is too much help for her daughter.
By Lois M. Collins
May 5, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
The United States got back on track for a berth in the 2018 World Cup, ending four nervous days with a 4-0 win over Guatemala on Tuesday night behind goals from Clint Dempsey, Geoff Cameron, Graham Zusi and Jozy Altidore.
By Associated Press
March 29, 2016 8:38 p.m. MDT
Toddlers and guns form volatile mixture — more often than you think
A New York Times analysis found that a toddler gets hold of a gun and shoots someone — most often himself or herself — on an average of once a week.
By Lois M. Collins
March 11, 2016 1 p.m. MST
Motherhood hits home for Kelly Clarkson, in life and music
Giving birth to her first child — and watching her husband tend to their daughter — made Kelly Clarkson realize how much her father wasn’t around when she was growing up.
By Associated Press
March 12, 2015 7:30 a.m. MDT
Qatar releases design of 4th World Cup stadium
Qatar World Cup organizers have released the design of their fourth stadium on the fourth anniversary of their 2022 bid success.
By Associated Press
Dec 2, 2014 1:51 p.m. MST
Hagel resigning as Defense secretary
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is stepping down from President Barack Obama’s Cabinet, senior administration officials said Monday, following a tenure in which he has struggled to break through the White House’s insular foreign policy team.
By Associated Press
Nov 24, 2014 12 a.m. MST
BYU celebrates their win over Cal in the Varsity Cup rugby championship at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, May 3, 2014. BYU won 43-33.
Utah Sports Ruckus: Half-year sports awards
The first half of 2014 was a crazy time in Utah sports. There were titles won, coaches hired, opportunities squandered, records broken, awards received, players drafted, body parts lost and much more. Here are the Utah half-year sports awards.
By Deseret News
July 16, 2014 9:35 a.m. MDT
Argentina's head coach Alejandro Sabella answer to questions during a news conference the day before the World Cup final soccer match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 12, 2014.
Sabella: ‘Perfect game’ required against Germany
Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella is looking for perfection against Germany in Sunday’s World Cup final.
By Associated Press
July 12, 2014 10:30 p.m. MDT
Germany's coach Joachim Loew arrives with his team to the Sheraton Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 11, 2014. Germany will face Argentina at the World Cup final Match on Sunday.
Germany wants history and title in South America
No European team has ever won a World Cup played in the Americas. Just one more source of motivation for Germany ahead of Sunday’s final against Argentina.
By Associated Press
July 12, 2014 10:10 p.m. MDT
Netherlands beats host Brazil 3-0 to finish 3rd at 2014 World Cup
Robin van Persie and Daley Blind scored early goals to help give the Netherlands a 3-0 win over host Brazil in the third-place match at the World Cup on Saturday.
By Associated Press
July 12, 2014 5:45 p.m. MDT
Column: Messi missing signature World Cup moment
The World Cup can only hope that Lionel Messi is leaving his best for last.
By Associated Press
July 9, 2014 9:30 p.m. MDT
Brazil trying to shift focus to 3rd-place match
Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari and his players are trying to put the devastating semifinal loss to Germany behind them as quickly as possible, turning their focus to the farewell match at their home World Cup.
By Associated Press
July 9, 2014 9:23 p.m. MDT
Argentina reaches World Cup final after penalties
Goalkeeper Sergio Romero saved two penalties Wednesday to send Argentina into the World Cup final with a 4-2 shootout win over the Netherlands after the game finished in a 0-0 stalemate.
By Associated Press
July 9, 2014 5:20 p.m. MDT
Netherlands vs Argentina: How they compare
When Argentina plays the Netherlands in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, it will be a matchup of arguably the two best attacks in the tournament. No less than five of the world’s best forwards could be on the field, which would normally raise expectations of a flurry of goals and end-to-end attacking football.
By Associated Press
July 8, 2014 10:24 p.m. MDT
Netherlands beats Costa Rica in penalty shootout
Tim Krul came on as a substitute in the final minute of extra time and then saved two penalties in a 4-3 shootout victory over Costa Rica on Saturday, giving the Netherlands a spot in the World Cup semifinals.
By Associated Press
July 5, 2014 7:37 p.m. MDT
After World Cup, MLS looks to steady growth
fore millions of people packed into outdoor fan parties, ran out to bars for long lunches and sneaked peaks of games at their offices during the Americans’ World Cup run, Major League Soccer began thinking about how to convert some of those fans into supporters for its own teams.
By Associated Press
July 5, 2014 6:25 p.m. MDT
Defense stands up, Argentina into World Cup semis
This time for Argentina, it was less about Lionel Messi and more about the men behind him.
By Associated Press
July 5, 2014 4:40 p.m. MDT
Brazil, Germany set up semifinal at World Cup after wins on Friday
By Associated Press
July 4, 2014 4:55 p.m. MDT
Imagine Kobe and Vick on the soccer field
America’s best athletes tend to gravitate to the American staples of football, basketball and baseball, but what if they had turned to soccer instead?
By Doug Robinson
July 3, 2014 2:02 p.m. MDT
USA's national soccer team poses for the traditional team photo prior to a World Cup qualifier soccer match against Panama, Tuesday, June 11, 2013, in Seattle. Craving some more soccer, even now that the United States has been eliminated? Here's a list of
11 ways to enjoy soccer before the next World Cup
Craving some more soccer, even now that the United States has been eliminated? Here’s a list of options for you and your family.
By Herb Scribner
July 2, 2014 2 p.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
United States' goalkeeper Tim Howard gets ready to kick the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and the USA at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014.
U.S. lost its World Cup game, but Tim Howard won the Internet
With the most blocked goals in recorded World Cup history during Team USA’s match against Belgium Tuesday, goalie Tim Howard became a household name overnight.
By Chandra Johnson
July 2, 2014 11:40 a.m. MDT
Long faces, but chins up for USA fans in Brazil
It was all long faces, but heads held high, for the legion of American fans who traveled to Brazil for the World Cup, only to watch their team lose 2-1 to Belgium in extra time.
By Associated Press
July 1, 2014 8:40 p.m. MDT
The United States falls 2-1 to Belgium, eliminated from World Cup
They captured the eyes and hearts of a suddenly awakened soccer nation, who gathered in unprecedented numbers to watch the world’s game.
By Associated Press
July 1, 2014 5:15 p.m. MDT
World Cup: Argentina sticks to script with late winner
Argentina’s theme at this World Cup seems to be scrappy wins with Lionel Messi pulling through at the last minute to save the day.
By Associated Press
July 1, 2014 1 p.m. MDT
RSL midfielder Kyle Beckerman impressing in first World Cup
RSL’s Kyle Beckerman has become one of the United States’ mainstays and success stories as the team prepares for its Tuesday confrontation with Belgium in the Round of 16.
By Deseret News
July 1, 2014 9:55 a.m. MDT
Altidore, referee focus before US-Belgium game
They know the eyes of the United States will be on them from thousands of miles away, and they say they are ready.
By Associated Press
June 30, 2014 10:25 p.m. MDT
Germany survives Algeria 2-1 in extra time
When it comes to the knockout stages of the World Cup, wins are worth more than style.
By Associated Press
June 30, 2014 10:17 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake duo thriving in different roles at World Cup
Real Salt Lake’s Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando have played key roles at the World Cup in helping the United States advance out of group play and into the Round of 16.
By James Edward
June 30, 2014 7:05 p.m. MDT
US says Jozy Altidore available to play vs Belgium
By Associated Press
June 30, 2014 12 p.m. MDT
A Costa Rica soccer fan holds up a replica of the World Cup trophy as people celebrate Costa Rica's victory over Greece at a Brazil World Cup round of 16 game in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, June 29, 2014. Costa Rica won a penalty shootout 5-3 after the
How the World Cup impacts workplace productivity
Are you working more or less because of the World Cup? Seems there may be benefits to watching the world’s game.
By Herb Scribner
June 30, 2014 10:30 a.m. MDT
US World Cup players buoyed by large audience
The last time the U.S. played in a World Cup in Brazil, just one American reporter was on hand, using vacation time and paying his own way.
By Associated Press
June 29, 2014 10:40 p.m. MDT
Shorthanded Costa Rica advances past Greece on penalty kicks to continue surprise World Cup run
Costa Rica beat Greece in a penalty shootout Sunday to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time after defending with 10 men for nearly an hour.
By Associated Press
June 29, 2014 6:05 p.m. MDT
Huntelaar’s late penalty gives Dutch 2-1 win
The Dutch were worried about the oppressive heat at Arena Castelao, and they left it with the stifling hot conditions to thank for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.
By Associated Press
June 29, 2014 4:14 p.m. MDT
Germany's Mesut Ozil attends a press conference prior to a training session in Recife, Brazil, Wednesday, June 25, 2014. Germany will play the United States in group G of the 2014 soccer World Cup on June 26.
When Ramadan and World Cup collide, what to do is Muslim dilemma
The coincidence of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with increasing World Cup 2014 activity leading to the finals of the quadrennial event poses dilemmas for Muslim competitors — and fans.
By Mark A. Kellner
June 29, 2014 6:10 a.m. MDT
Randy Hollis: Roy family has a bad case of World Cup fever — and likes it
Brazilian native Adriana Volk of Roy and her husband, Matthew, who served an LDS Church mission to Brazil from 1987-89, watched intently as Brazil won a tense World Cup shootout Saturday. Their oldest son, Mason, is currently serving a mission there.
By Randy Hollis
June 28, 2014 6:35 p.m. MDT
4 years after mistake, Julio Cesar keeps Brazil alive
Four years after making the mistake that led to Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup, Julio Cesar came up big.
By Associated Press
June 28, 2014 5:26 p.m. MDT
Colombia beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
James Rodriguez scored one of the best goals of the tournament and then added a second to put Colombia into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time with a 2-0 win over Uruguay on Saturday.
By Associated Press
June 28, 2014 5:02 p.m. MDT
United States' Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group G World Cup soccer match between Ghana and the United States at the Arena das Dunas in Natal, Brazil, Monday, June 16, 2014. The United States won the match 2-1. (AP P
5 American soccer players who love their moms
With the World Cup in full swing, and the United States on to the next round, many players are thanking their families for getting to where they are.
By Herb Scribner
June 27, 2014 2:40 p.m. MDT
Utahns watch U.S. in World Cup at venues of Jazz, RSL
In two venues where Utahns normally cheer on local professional teams, supporters came to watch their country’s soccer squad in action on Thursday.
By Deseret News
June 26, 2014 2:05 p.m. MDT
Brazil's Marcelo hugs Cameroon's Pierre Webo following Brazil's 4-1 victory over Cameroon in the group A World Cup soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, June 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Millennial men are embracing embracing
Man hugging is on the rise among millennial men.
By Amy McDonald
June 26, 2014 1:35 p.m. MDT
Ronaldo earns Portugal 2-1 win vs Ghana, both out of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal of the World Cup earned Portugal a 2-1 win over Ghana but couldn’t prevent his team being eliminated from the tournament along with the Africans on Thursday.
By Associated Press
June 26, 2014 12:05 p.m. MDT
World Cup: United States advances to Round of 16, even after 1-0 loss to Germany
The United States reached the knockout stage of consecutive World Cups for the first time, just not the way the Americans wanted.
By Associated Press
June 26, 2014 11:55 a.m. MDT
No Suarez, no Falcao for Uruguay-Colombia match
Colombia was already without Radamel Falcao. Now Uruguay is without Luis Suarez.
By Associated Press
June 26, 2014 10 a.m. MDT
Ghana throws Muntari, Boateng off World Cup squad
Ghana threw Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng out of its World Cup squad for disciplinary reasons on Thursday, plunging the African team into further chaos ahead of its decisive group-stage match against Portugal.
By Associated Press
June 26, 2014 8:42 a.m. MDT
