FIFA ruled on Tuesday that the tournament will be composed of 48 teams, with all teams split up into 16 groups of three sides.
The United States put itself in a deep hole in World Cup qualifying with one of its worst performances in decades.
Rafa Marquez scored a tiebreaking goal on a header in the 89th minute, giving Mexico a 2-1 win Friday night and its first victory at the United States in World Cup qualifying since 1972.
The United States got back on track for a berth in the 2018 World Cup, ending four nervous days with a 4-0 win over Guatemala on Tuesday night behind goals from Clint Dempsey, Geoff Cameron, Graham Zusi and Jozy Altidore.
Qatar World Cup organizers have released the design of their fourth stadium on the fourth anniversary of their 2022 bid success.
Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella is looking for perfection against Germany in Sunday’s World Cup final.
No European team has ever won a World Cup played in the Americas. Just one more source of motivation for Germany ahead of Sunday’s final against Argentina.
Robin van Persie and Daley Blind scored early goals to help give the Netherlands a 3-0 win over host Brazil in the third-place match at the World Cup on Saturday.
The World Cup can only hope that Lionel Messi is leaving his best for last.
Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari and his players are trying to put the devastating semifinal loss to Germany behind them as quickly as possible, turning their focus to the farewell match at their home World Cup.
Goalkeeper Sergio Romero saved two penalties Wednesday to send Argentina into the World Cup final with a 4-2 shootout win over the Netherlands after the game finished in a 0-0 stalemate.
When Argentina plays the Netherlands in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, it will be a matchup of arguably the two best attacks in the tournament. No less than five of the world’s best forwards could be on the field, which would normally raise expectations of a flurry of goals and end-to-end attacking football.
Tim Krul came on as a substitute in the final minute of extra time and then saved two penalties in a 4-3 shootout victory over Costa Rica on Saturday, giving the Netherlands a spot in the World Cup semifinals.
fore millions of people packed into outdoor fan parties, ran out to bars for long lunches and sneaked peaks of games at their offices during the Americans’ World Cup run, Major League Soccer began thinking about how to convert some of those fans into supporters for its own teams.
This time for Argentina, it was less about Lionel Messi and more about the men behind him.
America’s best athletes tend to gravitate to the American staples of football, basketball and baseball, but what if they had turned to soccer instead?
Craving some more soccer, even now that the United States has been eliminated? Here’s a list of options for you and your family.
With the most blocked goals in recorded World Cup history during Team USA’s match against Belgium Tuesday, goalie Tim Howard became a household name overnight.
It was all long faces, but heads held high, for the legion of American fans who traveled to Brazil for the World Cup, only to watch their team lose 2-1 to Belgium in extra time.
They captured the eyes and hearts of a suddenly awakened soccer nation, who gathered in unprecedented numbers to watch the world’s game.
Argentina’s theme at this World Cup seems to be scrappy wins with Lionel Messi pulling through at the last minute to save the day.
RSL’s Kyle Beckerman has become one of the United States’ mainstays and success stories as the team prepares for its Tuesday confrontation with Belgium in the Round of 16.
They know the eyes of the United States will be on them from thousands of miles away, and they say they are ready.
When it comes to the knockout stages of the World Cup, wins are worth more than style.
Real Salt Lake’s Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando have played key roles at the World Cup in helping the United States advance out of group play and into the Round of 16.
Are you working more or less because of the World Cup? Seems there may be benefits to watching the world’s game.
The last time the U.S. played in a World Cup in Brazil, just one American reporter was on hand, using vacation time and paying his own way.
Costa Rica beat Greece in a penalty shootout Sunday to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time after defending with 10 men for nearly an hour.
The Dutch were worried about the oppressive heat at Arena Castelao, and they left it with the stifling hot conditions to thank for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.
The coincidence of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with increasing World Cup 2014 activity leading to the finals of the quadrennial event poses dilemmas for Muslim competitors — and fans.
Brazilian native Adriana Volk of Roy and her husband, Matthew, who served an LDS Church mission to Brazil from 1987-89, watched intently as Brazil won a tense World Cup shootout Saturday. Their oldest son, Mason, is currently serving a mission there.
Four years after making the mistake that led to Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup, Julio Cesar came up big.
James Rodriguez scored one of the best goals of the tournament and then added a second to put Colombia into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time with a 2-0 win over Uruguay on Saturday.
With the World Cup in full swing, and the United States on to the next round, many players are thanking their families for getting to where they are.
In two venues where Utahns normally cheer on local professional teams, supporters came to watch their country’s soccer squad in action on Thursday.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal of the World Cup earned Portugal a 2-1 win over Ghana but couldn’t prevent his team being eliminated from the tournament along with the Africans on Thursday.
The United States reached the knockout stage of consecutive World Cups for the first time, just not the way the Americans wanted.
Colombia was already without Radamel Falcao. Now Uruguay is without Luis Suarez.
Ghana threw Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng out of its World Cup squad for disciplinary reasons on Thursday, plunging the African team into further chaos ahead of its decisive group-stage match against Portugal.