The Mountain Crest High School girls wrestling team shows off its second consecutive state wrestling trophy Saturday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Utah.&nbsp;
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest girls make it 2-0 for team wrestling titles
By David Anderson
Feb 19, 2022 10:08 p.m. MST
The Westlake girls wrestling team poses with the trophy after taking the 6A wrestling team championship.
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Westlake thrashes the competition to win 2nd straight 6A state title
Westlake managed to exceed expectations in its repeat as 6A state champions.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 19, 2022 9:58 p.m. MST
The Mountain Crest Mustangs celebrate their victory in the 4A wrestling state tournament on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Utah.
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: Mountain Crest returns to the top of the 4A heap
By David Anderson
Feb 19, 2022 9:42 p.m. MST
merlin_2909562.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: Pleasant Grove maintains its dynasty, wins 11th title in 12 years
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 19, 2022 9:16 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Tyler Vivanco, left, beats Pleasant Grove’s Jacob Carson, right, in the 113-pound finals match at the 6A wrestling state championship in 2021.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Layton boys, Westlake girls grab Day 1 leads at 6A state tournament
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 8:10 p.m. MST
mountain_crest_logo.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Mountain Crest boys and girls lead after opening day of 4A state tournament
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
The Grantsville High School girls’ wrestling team shows off its first state trophy in Richfield.
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Grantsville delivers school’s first state title in combined 3A/2A/1A state tournament
By David Anderson
Feb 17, 2022 10:19 p.m. MST
Juab High School’s boys’ wrestling team hoists the state championship trophy at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: Juab adds 6th consecutive notch in 3A championship belt
By David Anderson
Feb 17, 2022 9:49 p.m. MST
merlin_2909040.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Shorthanded Maple Mountain fights to win inaugural 5A state tournament
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 17, 2022 9:36 p.m. MST
merlin_2909000.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah pulls together to win 5A state championship
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 17, 2022 9:02 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_02_16_at_10.52.44_PM.png
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Juab’s boys in 3A and Juab’s girls in combined 3A/2A/1A lead after state tournament opening day
By James Edward
Feb 17, 2022 12:19 a.m. MST
Payson’s Aaron Garcia, shown here at last year’s 5A state championships, was among the winners at Tuesday’s Utah All-Star Duals at UVU.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah boys, Maple Mountain girls cling to narrow first day leads at 5A state tournament
By James Edward
Feb 16, 2022 9:38 p.m. MST
week27.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Panguitch High School wrestling accepts the 2022 state 1A wrestling trophy at the Sevier Valley Center.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Panguitch 3-peats as 1A state champions
By David Anderson
Feb 12, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Millard_champs.JPG
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Millard is king of the 2A mountain again
By David Anderson
Feb 12, 2022 7:53 p.m. MST
20d0cfc80dd369ee946a29b4cc623748d676c157_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: Millard, Panguitch in control after opening day of 2A and 1A state tournaments
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 8:23 p.m. MST
_pweel26.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_02_06_at_10.03.34_AM.png
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Juab, Morgan roll at respective 3A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 6, 2022 10:16 a.m. MST
0f2fba61a29f92237bb915ee737e39a6fe992419_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove, Layton boys, Westlake, Copper Hills girls prevail at 6A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 10:37 p.m. MST
uintah.5A.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah, Payson boys, Uintah, Springville girls prevail at 5A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
Photo of Juab High School girls wrestling team
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Juab, Grantsville win their respective 3A/2A/1A Divisional state qualifying meet
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:46 p.m. MST
week25.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 25 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
abfe015a68aa3d634cf4e0c62cf5ab8e865f9c25_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: 2A divisional recaps, Millard, Beaver roll to team titles
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2022 10:42 p.m. MST
Panguitch High School’s wrestling team dominated at the 1A Divisional meet at Bryce Valley High School as it qualified 26 wrestlers to the 1A state championships.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: 1A divisional recaps, Panguitch, Monticello claim team titles
By James Edward
Jan 28, 2022 8:57 p.m. MST
prepof24.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 24 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 24, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 23 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 17, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Payson’s Aaron Garcia, shown here at last year’s 5A state championships, was among the winners at Tuesday’s Utah All-Star Duals at UVU.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Ross Brunson All-Star Duals results
By James Edward
Jan 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 22 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 10, 2022 6:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2848307.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: A closer look at the 84 participants in the 22nd-annual Utah All-Star Duals
This year’s event will feature 84 boys participants broken up into six different teams of invited wrestlers by USA Wrestling Utah.
By James Edward
Jan 9, 2022 9:08 p.m. MST
merlin_2848309.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 56 participants in the 22nd-annual Utah All-Star Duals
The 22nd-annual Utah All-Star Duals will take place this Tuesday as the event returns to the UCCU Center at UVU.
By James Edward
Jan 9, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
week21.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 21 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 3, 2022 6:06 p.m. MST
merlin_2857174.jpg
High School Sports
High school sports top 10 stories of 2021
As another year winds to a close, we look back at the year that was.
By James Edward
Dec 24, 2021 3 p.m. MST
week19.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 19 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 20, 2021 9:14 p.m. MST
week18.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 18 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 13, 2021 8:03 p.m. MST
prepsofweek17.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 17 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 6, 2021 10:09 p.m. MST
merlin_2854083.jpg
High School Sports
Which schools were the top of their class in Utah high school sports this year? These six excelled the most
Who had the best Utah high school programs this year? Lone Peak, Desert Hills, Morgan and Panguitch repeat, while Olympus its wins first-ever All-Sports title and Beaver ends a long drought.
By James Edward
June 2, 2021 11:27 a.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_03_01_at_10.02.44_PM.png
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of week 27 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
March 1, 2021 10:44 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2021_02_22_at_7.08.45_PM.png
High School Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of week 26 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 7:26 p.m. MST
merlin_2853887.jpg
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
Uintah_champs.jpg
Sports
High school boys wrestling: Uintah breaks 22-year drought with 4A state championship
By David Anderson
Feb 20, 2021 11:55 p.m. MST
4Agirls.jpg
Sports
High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest delivers dominant performance at girls 4A state tournament
By David Anderson
Feb 20, 2021 11:27 p.m. MST
juabwins.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Juab adds another 3A state title to dynasty
By David Anderson
Feb 19, 2021 11:10 p.m. MST
merlin_2853899.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove rolls to another state title, its 10th in past 11 years
By James Edward
Feb 19, 2021 10:51 p.m. MST
Payson’s Aaron Garcia, shown here at last year’s 5A state championships, was among the winners at Tuesday’s Utah All-Star Duals at UVU.
Sports
High school wrestling: Depth powers Payson to 5A state championship; Box Elder goes 5 for 5 in finals
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2021 11:14 p.m. MST
merlin_2853537.jpg
Sports
High school girls wrestling: Maple Mountain wins state championship in combined classification tournament
Without every classification fielding enough participants, 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A combined for their sport’s inaugural state championship tournament.
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 18, 2021 12 a.m. MST
merlin_2853155.jpg
Sports
High school girls wrestling: Westlake caps inaugural year of 6A girls wrestling with state title
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 15, 2021 9:56 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2021_02_15_at_7.09.58_PM.png
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of week 25 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Feb 15, 2021 7:45 p.m. MST
