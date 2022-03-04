High School Wrestling

Westlake managed to exceed expectations in its repeat as 6A state champions.
High school boys wrestling: A closer look at the 84 participants in the 22nd-annual Utah All-Star Duals
This year’s event will feature 84 boys participants broken up into six different teams of invited wrestlers by USA Wrestling Utah.
High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 56 participants in the 22nd-annual Utah All-Star Duals
The 22nd-annual Utah All-Star Duals will take place this Tuesday as the event returns to the UCCU Center at UVU.
As another year winds to a close, we look back at the year that was.
Which schools were the top of their class in Utah high school sports this year? These six excelled the most
Who had the best Utah high school programs this year? Lone Peak, Desert Hills, Morgan and Panguitch repeat, while Olympus its wins first-ever All-Sports title and Beaver ends a long drought.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
High school girls wrestling: Maple Mountain wins state championship in combined classification tournament
Without every classification fielding enough participants, 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A combined for their sport’s inaugural state championship tournament.