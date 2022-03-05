Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
merlin_1465235.0.jpg
Faith
The faces of my favorite stories this year
The reason a story rises on any of those measures is almost always because of the people I met and want to share with you.
By Tad Walch
Dec 31, 2020 4:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2843951.jpg
Year in review
Seeing 2020 in photos
These talented photojournalists have been on the front lines of 2020’s traumatic news events as they unfolded in our community every day this year. Unlike myself as their photo editor, there’s really no such thing as working from home for them.
By Chuck Wing
Dec 30, 2020 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2596947.0.jpg
Year in review
8 good things that happened in 2020 (yes, really)
The bad things that happened this year are real, and deserve a fair share of our attention. But the good things are equally real and deserve our contemplation, too.
By Heidi Burton
Dec 30, 2020 8:47 p.m. MST
Brandi.jpg
Entertainment
I thought 2020 would end up being a bleak year for music. I was wrong
Here are 10 musical moments that gave me reason to celebrate during a relentless year.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Dec 29, 2020 10:07 p.m. MST
merlin_2846299.jpg
InDepth
What nursing assistants, single moms and public health experts taught me this year
The virtue of courage stood out in many of my interviews over the past 12 months. Here’s what I learned from talking with nursing assistants, single moms and public health experts.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
Dec 29, 2020 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2843907.jpg
Year in review
2020 in motion: Sports Pictures of the Year
From the high school seniors who were denied the opportunity to play their final spring seasons, to NBA fans who had to watch their teams battle it out inside a bubble, 2020 was a year like no other.
By Chuck Wing
Dec 29, 2020 10 p.m. MST
AP080422013567.jpg
Year in review
What I learned about civility from covering cancel culture
In a year in which civility seems to be losing ground, we are all craving niceness these days.
By Jennifer Graham
Dec 28, 2020 10:19 p.m. MST
merlin_2810255.jpg
Year in review
A summer of protests, in photos
These are just a few of the many powerful images Deseret News photographers captured during the chaotic May 30 protest and in the days and week of protests following that.
By Chuck Wing
Dec 28, 2020 10:17 p.m. MST
merlin_2120893.jpg
Utah
It was all hands on deck for the 2020 earthquake
A look back at images captured by Deseret News photographs from the March 18, 2020, earthquake centered in Magna.
By Chuck Wing
Dec 27, 2020 10:36 p.m. MST
TNS_DAVEBARRY_1_GET.jpg
Entertainment
Dave Barry’s 2020 year in review
We sincerely don’t want to relive this year. But our job is to review it. If you would prefer to skip this exercise in masochism, we completely understand.
By Dave Barry
Dec 27, 2020 6:06 p.m. MST
merlin_2688909.jpg
Year in review
Capturing up-close and personal impacts of COVID-19 in a social distancing Utah
It’s fair to say that when we first heard the term social distancing, our Deseret News photographers cringed.
By Chuck Wing
Dec 27, 2020 10:36 a.m. MST
merlin_2827969.jpg
Year in review
Top Utah news stories of 2020: A year like no other
It’s almost hard to believe how many big stories drove the world of news in 2020. This year’s list of top stories, compiled by Deseret News editors, reads more like a decade’s accounting than simply a calendar year gone by.
By Art Raymond
Dec 26, 2020 10 p.m. MST
AP20241684965377.jpg
Sports
What positives came from the sports world during the pandemic in 2020?
The novel coronavirus pandemic brought plenty of change and adjustments to the world of sports this year. At the same time, it opened opportunities for new stories to be told.
By Brandon JuddTrent Wood, and 2 more
Dec 25, 2020 10 p.m. MST
AP20276841082343.jpg
Sports
Year in Review: A deadly virus sent sports to the disabled list, but it couldn’t keep them there
In a year ravaged by COVID-19, the sports world was turned on its head. Amid the disappointment and delays, there were also heroic moments.
By Doug Robinson
Dec 24, 2020 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2845956.jpg
Year in review
The year ‘home-centered church,’ a pandemic and earthquake became realities
The Kirby family of Lehi reflects on the global coronavirus pandemic and how it affected religious practices for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Trent Toone
Dec 22, 2020 10:10 p.m. MST
merlin_961298.jpg
Year in review
Sports: What we missed the most in 2020
We asked a panel of four from the Deseret News sports team to share what they missed most in the sports world this year.
By Brandon JuddTrent Wood, and 2 more
Dec 20, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Protesters march down a street during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police officers on Memorial Day.
Year in review
4 years in one — the weird, time-bending year of 2020
“You can’t pick one moment to define 2020. In some ways, it’s been four years in one.”
By Herb Scribner
Dec 20, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Load More