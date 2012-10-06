A complete list of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Plans for 13 more temples and the renovation of the Provo Utah Temple were announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the end of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
President Nelson has now announced 83 new temples in the nearly four years he has served as president of the church.
Temples play a central role in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They are used for the faith’s highest and most sacred ordinances, such as marriage and making covenants with God to be more like Jesus Christ. Ordinances for the deceased are also performed in temples, including baptisms for the dead.
The Church of Jesus Christ now has 265 temples announced, under construction or in operation.
New temples are typically announced at the church’s general conferences, held semiannually in April and October.
The church closed all temples worldwide on March 25, 2020, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Aba Nigeria
Announced: April 2, 2000
Groundbreaking: Feb. 23, 2002, by Elder H. Bruce Stucki of the Seventy.
Dedication: Aug. 7, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Abidjan Ivory Coast (construction)
Announced: April 5, 2015
President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, during the 185th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 8, 2018, by Elder Neil L. Andersen.
Accra Ghana
Announced: Feb. 16, 1998
Groundbreaking: Nov. 16, 2001, by President Russell M. Nelson, then Elder Nelson.
Dedication: Jan. 11, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in three sessions.
Adelaide Australia
Announced: March 17, 1999
Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999, by Elder Vaughn J. Featherstone of the Seventy and president of the Australia/New Zealand Area.
Dedication: June 15, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Albuquerque New Mexico
Announced: April 4, 1997
Groundbreaking: June 20, 1998, by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen of the Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.
Dedication: March 5, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Anchorage Alaska
Announced: Oct. 4, 1997
Groundbreaking: April 17, 1998, by Elder F. Melvin Hammond of the Seventy and president of the North America Northwest Area.
Dedication: Jan. 9, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.
Rededication: Feb. 8, 2004, by President Hinckley in one session.
Antananarivo, Madagascar (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021
Antofagasta Chile (announced)
Announced: April 7, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Antofagasta, Chile, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 2020, by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and member of the South America South Area Presidency.
Apia Samoa
Announced: Oct. 15, 1977; plans revised April 2, 1980
Dedication: Aug. 5-7, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.
Rededication: After being destroyed by fire July 9, 2003, President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the temple on Sept. 4, 2005.
Arequipa Peru
Announced: Oct. 6, 2012
Groundbreaking: March 4, 2017, by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, of the Seventy and the South America Northwest Area president.
Dedication: Dec. 15, 2019 by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Asuncion Paraguay
Announced: April 2, 2000
Groundbreaking: Feb. 3, 2001, by Elder Jay E. Jensen of the Seventy.
Dedication: May 19, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Rededication: Nov. 3, 2019, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson.
Atlanta Georgia
Announced: April 2, 1980
Groundbreaking: March 7, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball.
Dedication: June 1-4, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 11 sessions.
Rededication of baptistry: Nov. 1997 by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Rededication: May 1, 2011 by President Thomas S. Monson after extensive renovation
Auckland New Zealand (announced)
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Auckland, New Zealand, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.
Status: The temple groundbreaking will take place on June 13, 2020.
Bacolod, Philippines (announced)
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Bacolod, Philippines, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.
Bahía Blanca, Argentina (announced)
Announced: April 5, 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Auckland, New Zealand, during the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.
Bangkok Thailand (construction)
Announced: April 5, 2015
President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, during the 185th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2015. The church released an artistic rendering of the temple in March 2018.
Groundbreaking: Jan. 26, 2019 by Elder Robert C. Gay.
Barranquilla Colombia
Announced: Oct. 1, 2011
Status: Under construction.
Groundbreaking: Feb. 20, 2016, by Elder Juan A. Uceda of the Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area.
Dedication: Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 by President Dallin H. Oaks.
Baton Rouge Louisiana
Announced: Oct. 14, 1998
Groundbreaking: May 8, 1999, by Elder Monte J. Brough of the Seventy and president of the North America Southeast Area.
Dedication: July 16, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Rededication: Nov. 17, 2019 by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Beira, Mozambique (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Belém Brazil (construction)
Announced: April 3, 2016
Groundbreaking: August 17, 2019, by Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis of the Brazil Area.
Belo Horizonte, Brazil (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Bengaluru India (construction)
Announced: April 1, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Bengaluru, India, during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2018.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 2, 2020, by Elder Robert K. William, an Area Seventy.
Benin City, Nigeria (announced)
Announced: April 5, 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Benin City, Nigeria, during the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.
Bentonville Arkansas (construction)
Announced: April 5, 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Bentonville, Arkansas, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 7, 2020, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Bern Switzerland
Announced: July 1, 1952
Groundbreaking: Aug. 5, 1953, by President David O. McKay.
Dedication: Sept. 11-15, 1955, by President David O. McKay in 10 sessions.
Rededication: Oct. 23-25, 1992, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 10 sessions.
Billings Montana
Announced: Aug. 16, 1996
Groundbreaking: March 28, 1998, by Elder Hugh W. Pinnock of the Seventy and president of the North America Central Area.
Dedication: Nov. 20, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in eight sessions.
Birmingham Alabama
Announced: Sept. 11, 1998
Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 1999, by Elder Stephen A. West of the Seventy and second counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.
Dedication: Sept. 3, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Bismarck North Dakota
Announced: July 29, 1998
Groundbreaking: Oct. 17, 1998; Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Central Area.
Dedication: Sept. 19, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in three sessions.
Bogota Colombia
Announced: April 7, 1984
Groundbreaking: June 26, 1993, by Elder William R. Bradford of the Seventy and president South America North Area.
Dedication: April 24, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 11 sessions.
Boise Idaho
Announced: March 31, 1982
Groundbreaking: Dec. 18, 1982, by Elder Mark E. Petersen of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: May 25-30, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley; 24 sessions. Remodeled facilities dedicated by Elder James E. Faust Feb. 14, 1987; new baptistry dedicated by Elder Faust May 29, 1987.
Rededication: Nov. 18, 2012 by President Thomas S. Monson.
Boston Massachusetts
Announced: Sept. 30, 1995
Groundbreaking: June 13, 1997, by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: Oct. 1, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Bountiful Utah
Announced: May 28, 1988
Groundbreaking: May 2, 1992, by President Ezra Taft Benson.
Dedication: Jan. 8-14, 1995, by President Howard W. Hunter in 28 sessions.
Brasilia Brazil (construction)
Announced: April 2, 2017
President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Brasilia, Brazil, during the 187th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: Sept. 26, 2020 by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella of the Seventy and Brazil Area President.
Brigham City Utah
Announced: Oct. 3, 2009
Groundbreaking: July 31, 2010 by President Boyd K. Packer
Dedication: Sept. 23, 2012 by President Boyd K. Packer
Brisbane Australia
Announced: July 20, 1998
Groundbreaking: May 26, 2001, by Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy and president of the Australia/New Zealand Area.
Dedication: Jun. 15, 2003, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Brussels, Belgium (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Budapest Hungary (announced)
Announced: April 7, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Budapest, Hungary, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Buenos Aires Argentina
Announced: April 2, 1980
Groundbreaking: April 20, 1983, by Elder Bruce R. McConkie of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: Jan. 17-19, 1986, by President Thomas S. Monson of the First Presidency in 11 sessions.
Rededication: Sept. 9, 2012 by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency in three sessions.
Burley, Idaho (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Cagayan de Oro Philippines (announced)
Announced: April 1, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2018.
Calgary Alberta
Announced: Oct. 4, 2008
Groundbreaking: 15 May 2010 by Donald L. Hallstrom
Dedication: Oct. 28, 2012 by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.
Cali, Colombia (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Cape Town, South Africa (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Campinas Brazil
Announced: April 3, 1997
Groundbreaking: May 1, 1998, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.
Dedication: May 17, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Caracas Venezuela
Announced: Sept. 30, 1995
Groundbreaking: Jan. 10, 1999
Dedication: Aug. 20, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Cardston Alberta
Announcement: June 27, 1913
Groundbreaking: July 27, 1913, President Joseph F. Smith dedicated the site. Ground was broken Nov. 9, 1913, by Daniel Kent Greene of Glenwood, Alberta.
Dedication: Aug. 26-29, 1923, by President Heber J. Grant in 11 sessions.
Rededication: July 2, 1962 by President Hugh B. Brown of the First Presidency. Rededicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley June 22-24, 1991 in 12 sessions.
Casper, Wyoming (construction)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 2021, by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen
Cebu City Philippines
Announcement: April 18, 2006
Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2007, by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: June 13, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.
Cedar City Utah
Announced: April 6, 2013
Groundbreaking: Aug. 8, 2015, by Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy.
Dedication: Dec. 10, 2017, by President Henry B. Eyring in three sessions.
Chicago Illinois
Announced: April 1, 1981
Groundbreaking: Aug. 13, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Dedication: Aug. 9-13, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 19 sessions. Addition dedicated by President Hinckley Oct. 8, 1989.
Ciudad Juarez Mexico
Announced: May 7, 1998
Groundbreaking: Jan. 9, 1999, by Elder Eran A. Call of the Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.
Dedication: Feb. 26-27, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in six sessions.
Cobán Guatemala (construction)
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Cobán, Guatemala, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2020, by Elder Brian K. Taylor of the Seventy and president of the Central America Area.
Cochabamba Bolivia
Announced: Jan. 13, 1995
Groundbreaking: Nov. 10, 1996, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Dedication: April 30, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Cody, Wyoming (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021
Colonia Juarez Chihuahua Mexico
Announced: Oct. 4, 1997
Groundbreaking: March 7, 1998, by Elder Eran A. Call of the Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.
Dedication: March 6, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Columbia River Washington
Announced: April 2, 2000
Groundbreaking: Oct. 28, 2000, by Elder Stephen A. West of the Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northwest Area Presidency.
Dedication: Nov. 18, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Columbia South Carolina
Announced: Sept. 11, 1998
Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 1998, by Elder Gordon T. Watts of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.
Dedication: Oct. 16-17, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in six sessions.
Columbus Ohio
Announced: April 25, 1998
Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 1998, by Elder John K. Carmack of the Seventy and president of North America East Area.
Dedication: Sept. 4, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in six sessions.
Concepción Chile
Announced: Oct. 3, 2009
Groundbreaking: The groundbreaking for the temple was held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, with Elder Walter F. González of the Seventy and president of the South America South Area presiding.
Dedication: Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson in three sessions.
Copenhagen Denmark
Announced: March 17, 1999
Groundbreaking: Priorvej Chapel was originally dedicated June 14, 1931, and later remodeled to become the Copenhagen Denmark Temple. Temple site dedicated April 24, 1999, by Elder Spencer J. Condie of the Seventy and president of the Europe North Area.
Dedication: May 23, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Córdoba Argentina
Announced: Oct. 4, 2008
Groundbreaking: Oct. 30, 2010, by Elder Neil L. Andersen.
Dedication: May 17, 2015, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency in three sessions.
Culiacán, México (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021
Curitiba Brazil
Announced: Aug. 23, 2002
Groundbreaking: March 10, 2005
Dedication: June 1, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson in four sessions.
Dallas Texas
Announced: April 1, 1981
Groundbreaking: Jan. 22, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Dedication: Oct. 19-24, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 23 sessions. Rededicated March 5, 1989 by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Davao Philippines (construction)
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Davao, Philippines, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2020, by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and Philippines Area President.
Denver Colorado
Announced: March 31, 1982
Groundbreaking: May 19, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Dedication: Oct. 24-28, 1986, by President Ezra Taft Benson in 19 sessions.
Deseret Peak Utah Temple (construction)
Announced: April 7, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Tooele Valley, Utah, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: May 2021, by Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy.
Detroit Michigan
Announced: Aug. 10, 1998
Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 1998, by Elder Jay E. Jensen of the First Quorum of the Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area.
Dedication: Oct. 23, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in six sessions.
Draper Utah
Announced: Oct. 2, 2004
Groundbreaking: Aug 5, 2006, conducted by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding. His counselors President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust also attended.
Dedication: March 20-22, 2009, by President Thomas S. Monson in 12 sessions.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (announced)
Announced: April 5, 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, during the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.
Durban South Africa
Announced: Oct. 1, 2011
Status: Construction — according to a May Mormon Newsroom article, the foundation work has started.
Groundbreaking: April 9, 2016, by Elder Carl B. Cook of the Seventy and president of the Africa Southeast Area.
Dedication: Feb. 16, 2020, by Elder Ronald A. Rasband in three sessions.
Edmonton Alberta
Announced: Aug. 11, 1998
Groundbreaking: Feb. 27, 1999, by Elder Yoshihiko Kikuchi of the Seventy and second counselor in the North America Central Area presidency.
Dedication: Dec. 11-12, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.
Elko, Nevada (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Ephraim, Utah (announced)
Announced: May 1, 2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Ephraim, Utah, as part of a special meeting originating from the Manti Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 1, 2021.
Farmington, New Mexico (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Feather River California (construction)
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Yuba City, California, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.
Groundbreaking: July 18, 2020, by Elder Paul H. Watkins, an Area Seventy.
Fort Collins Colorado
Announced: April 2, 2011
Groundbreaking: Aug. 24, 2013 by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy.
Status: A free public open house ran from Aug. 19 through Sept. 10. The cultural celebration will be held on Oct. 15.
Dedication: Oct. 16, 2016, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf in three sessions.
Fort Lauderdale Florida
Announced: Oct. 3, 2009
Groundbreaking: 18 June 2011 by Elder Walter F. Gonzalez of the Seventy.
Dedication: May 4, 2014, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency in three sessions.
Fort Worth, Texas (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021
Fortaleza Brazil
Announced: Oct. 3, 2009
Groundbreaking: Nov. 15, 2011, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Dedication: June 2, 2019 by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Frankfurt Germany
Status: The Frankfurt Germany Temple is currently closed for extensive renovation. The temple reopen in 2018, according to LDS.org.
Announced: April 1, 1981
Groundbreaking: July 1, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Dedication: Aug. 28-30, 1987, by President Ezra Taft Benson in 11 sessions.
Rededication: Oct. 20, 2019, by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf.
Freetown Sierra Leone (announced)
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.
Freiberg Germany
Announced: Oct. 9, 1982
Groundbreaking: April 23, 1983, by Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: June 29, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency.
Rededication: Sept. 7, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Sept. 4, 2016 by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency in three sessions.
Fresno California
Announced: Jan. 8, 1999
Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, by Elder John B. Dickson of the Seventy and president of the North America West Area.
Dedication: April 9, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Fukuoka Japan
Announced: May 7, 1998
Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, by Elder L. Lionel Kendrick of the Seventy and president of the Asia North Area.
Dedication: June 11, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Gilbert Arizona
Announced: April 10, 2008
Groundbreaking: November 13, 2010 by Claudio R. M. Costa of the Seventy.
Dedication: March 2, 2014 by President Thomas S. Monson.
Grand Junction, Colorado (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Greater Manila Area Philippines (announced)
Announced: April 2, 2017
President Thomas S. Monson announced in the 187th Annual General Conference that there will be a second temple in Manila.
Guadalajara Mexico
Announced: April 14, 1999
Groundbreaking: June 12, 1999, by Elder Eran A. Call of the Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.
Dedication: April 29, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Guatemala City Guatemala
Announced: April 1, 1981
Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 1982, by Elder Richard G. Scott of the First Quorum of the Seventy.
Dedication: Dec. 14-16, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 10 sessions.
Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala (announced)
Announced: Oct. 4, 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in greater Guatemala City, Guatemala, during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.
Guayaquil Ecuador
Announced: March 31, 1982
Groundbreaking: Aug. 10, 1996 by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Dedication: Aug. 1, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in eight sessions.
Halifax Nova Scotia
Announced: May 7, 1998
Groundbreaking: Oct. 12, 1998, by Elder Jay E. Jensen of the Seventy.
Dedication: Nov. 14, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in three sessions.
Hamilton New Zealand (renovation)
Announced: Feb. 17, 1955
Groundbreaking: Dec. 21, 1955. First sod turned by Ariel Ballif, Wendell B. Mendenhall and George R. Biesinger.
Dedication: April 20-22, 1958, by President David O. McKay in eight sessions.
Status: The temple closed in July 2018 for renovation. The project is expected to be completed in 2021, according to Newsroom. In August 2018, the church released an artistic rendering of how the temple will appear after the remodel.
Harare, Zimbabwe (construction)
Announced: April 3, 2016
President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Harare, Zimbabwe, during the 186th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 12, 2020, by Elder Edward Dube, a General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the Africa South Area Presidency.
Hartford Connecticut
Announced: Oct. 2, 2010
Groundbreaking: Aug. 17, 2013 by President Thomas S. Monson.
Dedication:Nov. 20, 2016 by Henry B. Eyring.
Heber Valley, Utah (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021
Helena, Montana (construction)
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: June 26, 2021, by Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Seventy.
Helsinki Finland
Announced: April 2, 2000
Groundbreaking: March 29, 2003, by Elder D. Lee Tobler.
Dedication: Oct. 22, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Hermosillo Sonora Mexico
Announced: July 20, 1998
Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 1998, by Elder Eran A. Call of the Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency.
Dedication: Feb. 27, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Hong Kong China (renovation)
Announced: Oct. 3, 1992
Groundbreaking: Jan. 22, 1994, by Elder John K. Carmack of the First Quorum of the Seventy and Asia Area president.
Dedication: May 26-27, 1996; by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.
Status: The temple closed on July 88, 2019 for renovation. The project is expected to be completed in 2022, according to Newsroom. In August 2019, the church released an artistic rendering of how the temple will appear after the remodel.
Houston Texas
Announced: Sept. 30, 1997
Groundbreaking: June 13, 1998, by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen of the Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.
Dedication: Aug. 26-27, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in eight sessions.
Idaho Falls Idaho
Status: The temple closed March 16, 2015 for renovations. Currently, no date has been announced for its rededication.
Announced: March 3, 1937
Groundbreaking: Dec. 19, 1939, ground broken by David Smith, North Idaho Falls Stake president. Site dedicated Oct. 19, 1940, by President David O. McKay of the First Presidency.
Dedication: Sept. 23, 1945, by President George Albert Smith in eight dedicatory sessions.
Rededication:Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Indianapolis Indiana
Announced: Oct. 2, 2010
Groundbreaking: Sept. 29, 2012, by Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy.
Dedication: Aug. 23, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.
Johannesburg South Africa
Announced: April 1, 1981
Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 1982, by Elder Marvin J. Ashton of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: Aug. 24-25, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency in four sessions.
Jordan River Utah
Announced: Feb. 3, 1978
Groundbreaking: June 9, 1979, by President Spencer W. Kimball.
Dedication: Nov. 16-20, 1981, by President Marion G. Romney of the First Presidency in 15 sessions.
Rededication: May 20, 2018, by President Henry B. Eyring.
Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3m, 2021
Kansas City Missouri
Announced: Oct. 4, 2008
Groundbreaking: May 8, 2010 by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy.
Dedication: May 6, 2012 by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.
Kaohsiung, Taiwan (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021
Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo
Announced: Oct. 1, 2011
Groundbreaking: Feb. 12, 2016 by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Dedication: Sunday, April 14, 2019 by Elder Dale G. Renlund.
Kona Hawaii
Announced: May 7, 1998
Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, by Elder John B. Dickson of the Seventy and president of the North America West Area
Dedication: Jan. 23, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions
Kumasi, Ghana (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Kyiv Ukraine
Announced: July 20, 1998
Groundbreaking: June 23, 2007, by Elder Paul B. Pieper of the Seventy and president of the Europe East Area
Dedication: Aug 29, 2012, by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.
Lagos Nigeria (announced)
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Lagos, Nigeria, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.
Laie Hawaii
Announced: Oct. 3, 1915
Groundbreaking: June 1, 1915 by President Joseph F. Smith
Dedication: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1919, by President Heber J. Grant in five sessions.
Rededicated: June 13-15, 1978, by President Spencer W. Kimball in nine sessions after extensive remodeling. Nov. 21, 2010 by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions just a few days prior to the 91-year anniversary of the original dedication.
La Paz, Bolivia (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021
Las Vegas Nevada
Announced: April 7, 1984
Groundbreaking: Nov. 30, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency.
Dedication: Dec. 16-18, 1989, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency in 11 sessions.
Layton Utah (announced)
Announced: April 1, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Layton, Utah, during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2018.
The church announced the location for the temple on July 15, 2019 in a news release posted to Newsroom.
Groundbreaking: May 23, 2020.
Lima Peru
Announced: April 1, 1981
Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 1982, by Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: Jan. 10-12, 1986, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency in 11 sessions.
Lima Peru Los Olivos (construction)
Announced: April 3, 2016
Groundbreaking: June 8, 2019, by Elder Enrique R. Falabella, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area.
Lindon, Utah (announced)
Announced: Oct. 4, 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Lindon, Utah, during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.
Lisbon Portugal
Announced: Oct. 2, 2010
Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 2015 by Elder Patrick Kearon the Europe Area President.
Dedication: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 by Eler Neil L. Andersen.
Logan Utah
Announced: Oct. 6, 1876
Groundbreaking: May 17, 1877; site dedicated by Elder Orson Pratt, ground broken by President John W. Young of the First Presidency.
Dedication: May 17-19, 1884, by President John Taylor in three sessions.
Rededicated: March 13-15, 1979, by President Spencer W. Kimball in nine sessions after the temple underwent extensive renovations.
London England
Announced: Aug. 10, 1953
Groundbreaking: Aug. 27, 1955, by President David O. McKay who also dedicated the site on Aug. 10, 1953.
Dedication: Sept. 7-9, 1958, by President David O. McKay in six sessions.
Rededicated: Oct. 18-20, 1992, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 10 sessions.
Los Angeles California
Announced: Mar. 6, 1937
Groundbreaking: Sept. 22, 1951, by President David O. McKay.
Dedication: March 11-14, 1956, by President David O. McKay in eight sessions.
Louisville Kentucky
Announced: March 17, 1999
Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999, by Elder John K. Carmack of the Seventy and president of the North America East Area.
Dedication: March 19, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.
Lubbock Texas
Announced: April 2, 2000
Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2000, by Elder Rex D. Pinegar of the Seventy.
Dedication: April 21, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo (announced)
Announced: April 5, 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, during the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.
Madrid Spain
Announced: April 4, 1993
Groundbreaking: June 11, 1996, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Dedication: March 19-21. 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 10 sessions.
Managua Nicaragua (announced)
Announced: April 1, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Managua Nicaragua, during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2018.
Manaus Brazil
Announced: May 23, 2007
Groundbreaking: 20 June 2008 by Elder Charles A. Didier of the Seventy.
Dedication: June 10, 2012 by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency in three sessions.
Manhattan New York
Announced: Aug. 7, 2002
Groundbreaking: September 23, 2002
Dedication: June 13, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Manila Philippines
Announced: April 1, 1981
Groundbreaking: Aug 25, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley
Dedication: Sept. 25-27, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in nine sessions.
Manti Utah
Announced: Jun. 25, 1875
Groundbreaking: April 25, 1877, by President Brigham Young.
Dedication: May 17, 1888, private dedication held; dedicated by President Wilford Woodruff of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Three public dedicatory services were held May 21-23, 1888. Elder Lorenzo Snow of the Quorum of the Twelve read the prayer.
Rededicated: June 14-16, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in nine sessions.
McAllen Texas (construction)
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in McAllen, Texas, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 21, 2020, by Elder Art Rascon, an Area Seventy.
Medford Oregon
Announced: March 17, 1999
Groundbreaking: May 20, 1999, by Elder D. Lee Tobler of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northwest Area presidency.
Dedication: April 16, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.
Melbourne Australia
Announced: Oct. 30, 1998
Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, by Elder P. Bruce Mitchell, Area Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Australia/New Zealand Area presidency.
Dedication: June 16, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Memphis Tennessee
Announced: Sept. 17, 1998
Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 1999, by Elder Gordon T. Watts of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.
Dedication: April 23, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in First Presidency, in four sessions.
Rededicated: May 5, 2019, by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland in one session.
Mendoza Argentina (construction)
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Mendoza, Argentina, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 17, 2020, by Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and member of the South America South Area Presidency.
Merida Mexico
Announced: Sept. 25, 1998
Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 1999, by Carl B. Pratt of the Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.
Dedication: July 8, 2000, by Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.
Meridian Idaho
Announced: April 2, 2011
Groundbreaking: Aug. 23, 2014 by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Dedication: Sunday, November 19, 2017 by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf.
Mesa Arizona (renovation)
Announced: Oct. 1, 1919
Groundbreaking: Site dedicated Nov. 28, 1921; ground broken April 25, 1922, by President Heber J. Grant.
Dedication: Oct. 23, 1927, by President Heber J. Grant, broadcast by radio.
Rededicated: April 15-16, 1975, by President Spencer W. Kimball in seven sessions.
Status: The temple closed in May 2018 for renovation. The project is expected to be completed in 2020, according to Newsroom. In May 2018, the church released an artistic rendering of how the temple will appear after the remodel.
Mexico City Mexico
Announced: April 3, 1976
Groundbreaking: Nov. 25, 1979, by Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: Dec. 2-4, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in nine sessions.
Rededicated: Nov. 16, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson. Sept. 13, 2015 by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency in three sessions.
Monrovia, Liberia (announced)
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021
Monterrey Mexico
Announced: Dec. 21, 1995
Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2000, by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen of the Seventy.
Dedication: April 28, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Montevideo Uruguay
Announced: Nov. 2, 1998
Groundbreaking: April 27, 1999, by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve.
Dedication: March 18, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Monticello Utah
Announced: Oct. 4, 1997
Groundbreaking: Nov. 17, 1997 by Elder Ben. B. Banks of the Seventy and President of the Utah South Area.
Dedication: July 26-27, 1998, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in eight sessions.
Rededicated: Nov. 17, 2002 by President Hinckley in one session.
Montreal Quebec
Announced: Aug. 6, 1998
Groundbreaking: April 9, 1999, by Elder Gary J. Coleman of the Seventy.
Dedication: June 4, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Rededication: Nov. 22, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring in three sessions.
Moses Lake Washington (construction)
Announced: April 7, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Moses Lake, Washington, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 2020, by Elder David L. Stapleton, an Area Seventy.
Mount Timpanogos Utah
Announced: Oct. 3, 1992
Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 1993, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency.
Dedication: Oct. 13-19 1996, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 27 sessions.
Nairobi Kenya (construction)
Announced: April 2, 2017
Announced April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson in the 187th Annual General Conference.
Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, by Elder Joseph W. Sitati of the Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area.
Nashville Tennessee
Announced: Originally announced Nov. 9, 1994. Revised plans announced April 25, 1998.
Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, by Elder John K. Carmack of the Seventy and president of the North America East Area.
Dedication: May 21, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.
Nauvoo Illinois
Announced: April 4, 1999
Groundbreaking: Oct. 24, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley; cornerstone laying ceremony Nov. 5, 2000, by President Hinckley.
Dedication: June 27-30, 2002, by President Hinckley in 13 sessions transmitted by satellite to members around the world, including Europe East and Asia areas.
Neiafu Tonga (construction)
Announced: April 7, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Neiafu, Tonga, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, by Elder ‘Inoke F. Kupu of the Seventy.
Newport Beach California
Announced: April 20, 2001
Groundbreaking: Aug. 15, 2003, by Elder Duane B. Gerrard.
Dedication: Aug. 28, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Nuku’alofa Tonga
Announced: April 2, 1980
Groundbreaking: Feb. 18, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball with Tonga’s King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV.
Dedication: Aug. 9-11, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.
Rededicated: Nov. 4, 2007, by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in two sessions.
Oakland California
Announced: Jan. 23, 1961
Groundbreaking: May 26, 1962, by President David O. McKay.
Dedication: Nov. 17, 1964, by President David O. McKay.
Rededication: June 16, 2019, by President Dallin H. Oaks, in three sessions.
Oaxaca Mexico
Announced: Feb. 23, 1999
Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, by Elder Carl B. Pratt of the Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.
Dedication: March 11, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.
Ogden Utah
Announced: Aug. 24, 1967
Groundbreaking: Sept. 8, 1969, by President Hugh B. Brown.
Dedication: Jan. 18, 1972, by President Joseph Fielding Smith.
Rededication: Sept. 21, 2014, following extensive renovations by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.
Okinawa Japan (construction)
Announced: April 7, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Okinawa City, Okinawa, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 2020, by Elder Takashi Wada of the Seventy and president of the Asia North Area.
Oklahoma City Oklahoma
Announced: March 14, 1999
Groundbreaking: July 3, 1999, by Elder Rex D. Pinegar of the Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.
Dedication: July 30, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.
Rededication: May 19, 2019, by President Henry B. Eyring in one session.
Oquirrh Mountain Utah
Announced: Oct 1, 2005
Groundbreaking: Dec. 16, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Dedication: Aug. 21-23, 2009, by President Thomas S. Monson.
Orem Utah (construction)
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in McAllen, Texas, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.
Groundbreaking: Sept. 5, 2020, by Elder Craig C. Christensen of the Seventy and Utah Area president.
Orlando Florida
Announced: April 6, 1991
Groundbreaking: June 20, 1992, by Elder James E. Faust of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Dedication: Oct. 9-11, 1994, by President Howard W. Hunter in 12 sessions.
Oslo, Norway (announced)
Announced: April 4, 2021
Pago Pago American Samoa (construction)
Announced: April 7, 2019
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Pago Pago, Samoa, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Groundbreaking: Oct. 30, 2021, by Elder K. Brett Nattress of the Seventy and the Pacific Area Presidency.
Palmyra New York
Announced: Feb. 9, 1999, the 100th temple to be announced.
Groundbreaking: May 25, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Dedication: April 6, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions, exactly 170 years after the organization of the church by Joseph Smith in nearby Fayette, N.Y.
Panama City Panama
Announced: Aug. 23, 2002
Groundbreaking: Oct. 20, 2005 by Elder Spencer V. Jones of the Seventy.
Dedication: August 10, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson in four sessions.
Papeete Tahiti
Announced: April 2, 1980
Groundbreaking: Feb. 13, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball.
Dedication: Oct. 27-29, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency in six sessions.
Rededication: Nov. 12, 2006, by Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in two sessions.
Paris France
Announced: Oct. 1, 2011
Groundbreaking: No groundbreaking was held.
Dedication: May 21, 2017 by President Henry B. Eyring in three sessions.
Payson Utah
Announced: Jan. 25, 2010
Groundbreaking: Oct. 8, 2011, by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Dedication: June 7, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, in three sessions.
Perth Australia
Announced: June 11, 1999
Groundbreaking: Nov. 20, 1999, by Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy and first counselor in the Australia/New Zealand Area Presidency.
Dedication: May 20, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.
Philadelphia Pennsylvania
Announced: Oct. 4, 2008
Groundbreaking: Sept. 17, 2011, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.
Dedication: Sept. 18, 2016, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, in three sessions.