A complete list of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Plans for 13 more temples and the renovation of the Provo Utah Temple were announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the end of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Nelson has now announced 83 new temples in the nearly four years he has served as president of the church.

Temples play a central role in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They are used for the faith’s highest and most sacred ordinances, such as marriage and making covenants with God to be more like Jesus Christ. Ordinances for the deceased are also performed in temples, including baptisms for the dead.

The Church of Jesus Christ now has 265 temples announced, under construction or in operation.

New temples are typically announced at the church’s general conferences, held semiannually in April and October.

The church closed all temples worldwide on March 25, 2020, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Aba Nigeria

Announced: April 2, 2000

Groundbreaking: Feb. 23, 2002, by Elder H. Bruce Stucki of the Seventy.

Dedication: Aug. 7, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Abidjan Ivory Coast (construction)

Announced: April 5, 2015

President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, during the 185th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 8, 2018, by Elder Neil L. Andersen.

Accra Ghana

Announced: Feb. 16, 1998

Groundbreaking: Nov. 16, 2001, by President Russell M. Nelson, then Elder Nelson.

Dedication: Jan. 11, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in three sessions.

Adelaide Australia

Announced: March 17, 1999

Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999, by Elder Vaughn J. Featherstone of the Seventy and president of the Australia/New Zealand Area.

Dedication: June 15, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Albuquerque New Mexico

Announced: April 4, 1997

Groundbreaking: June 20, 1998, by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen of the Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedication: March 5, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Anchorage Alaska

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997

Groundbreaking: April 17, 1998, by Elder F. Melvin Hammond of the Seventy and president of the North America Northwest Area.

Dedication: Jan. 9, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.

Rededication: Feb. 8, 2004, by President Hinckley in one session.

Antananarivo, Madagascar (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021

Antofagasta Chile (announced)

Announced: April 7, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Antofagasta, Chile, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 2020, by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and member of the South America South Area Presidency.

Apia Samoa

Announced: Oct. 15, 1977; plans revised April 2, 1980

Dedication: Aug. 5-7, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.

Rededication: After being destroyed by fire July 9, 2003, President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the temple on Sept. 4, 2005.

Arequipa Peru

Announced: Oct. 6, 2012

Groundbreaking: March 4, 2017, by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, of the Seventy and the South America Northwest Area president.

Dedication: Dec. 15, 2019 by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Asuncion Paraguay

Announced: April 2, 2000

Groundbreaking: Feb. 3, 2001, by Elder Jay E. Jensen of the Seventy.

Dedication: May 19, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Rededication: Nov. 3, 2019, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson.

Atlanta Georgia

Announced: April 2, 1980

Groundbreaking: March 7, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball.

Dedication: June 1-4, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 11 sessions.

Rededication of baptistry: Nov. 1997 by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Rededication: May 1, 2011 by President Thomas S. Monson after extensive renovation

Auckland New Zealand (announced)

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Auckland, New Zealand, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.

Status: The temple groundbreaking will take place on June 13, 2020.

Bacolod, Philippines (announced)

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Bacolod, Philippines, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.

Bahía Blanca, Argentina (announced)

Announced: April 5, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Auckland, New Zealand, during the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.

Bangkok Thailand (construction)

Announced: April 5, 2015

President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, during the 185th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2015. The church released an artistic rendering of the temple in March 2018.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 26, 2019 by Elder Robert C. Gay.

Barranquilla Colombia

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011

Status: Under construction.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 20, 2016, by Elder Juan A. Uceda of the Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area.

Dedication: Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 by President Dallin H. Oaks.

Baton Rouge Louisiana

Announced: Oct. 14, 1998

Groundbreaking: May 8, 1999, by Elder Monte J. Brough of the Seventy and president of the North America Southeast Area.

Dedication: July 16, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Rededication: Nov. 17, 2019 by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Beira, Mozambique (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Belém Brazil (construction)

Announced: April 3, 2016

Groundbreaking: August 17, 2019, by Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis of the Brazil Area.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Bengaluru India (construction)

Announced: April 1, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Bengaluru, India, during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2018.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 2, 2020, by Elder Robert K. William, an Area Seventy.

Benin City, Nigeria (announced)

Announced: April 5, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Benin City, Nigeria, during the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.

Bentonville Arkansas (construction)

Announced: April 5, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Bentonville, Arkansas, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 7, 2020, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Bern Switzerland

Announced: July 1, 1952

Groundbreaking: Aug. 5, 1953, by President David O. McKay.

Dedication: Sept. 11-15, 1955, by President David O. McKay in 10 sessions.

Rededication: Oct. 23-25, 1992, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 10 sessions.

Billings Montana

Announced: Aug. 16, 1996

Groundbreaking: March 28, 1998, by Elder Hugh W. Pinnock of the Seventy and president of the North America Central Area.

Dedication: Nov. 20, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in eight sessions.

Birmingham Alabama

Announced: Sept. 11, 1998

Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 1999, by Elder Stephen A. West of the Seventy and second counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.

Dedication: Sept. 3, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Bismarck North Dakota

Announced: July 29, 1998

Groundbreaking: Oct. 17, 1998; Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Central Area.

Dedication: Sept. 19, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in three sessions.

Bogota Colombia

Announced: April 7, 1984

Groundbreaking: June 26, 1993, by Elder William R. Bradford of the Seventy and president South America North Area.

Dedication: April 24, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 11 sessions.

Boise Idaho

Announced: March 31, 1982

Groundbreaking: Dec. 18, 1982, by Elder Mark E. Petersen of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: May 25-30, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley; 24 sessions. Remodeled facilities dedicated by Elder James E. Faust Feb. 14, 1987; new baptistry dedicated by Elder Faust May 29, 1987.

Rededication: Nov. 18, 2012 by President Thomas S. Monson.

Boston Massachusetts

Announced: Sept. 30, 1995

Groundbreaking: June 13, 1997, by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: Oct. 1, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Bountiful Utah

Announced: May 28, 1988

Groundbreaking: May 2, 1992, by President Ezra Taft Benson.

Dedication: Jan. 8-14, 1995, by President Howard W. Hunter in 28 sessions.

Brasilia Brazil (construction)

Announced: April 2, 2017

President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Brasilia, Brazil, during the 187th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 26, 2020 by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella of the Seventy and Brazil Area President.

Brigham City Utah

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009

Groundbreaking: July 31, 2010 by President Boyd K. Packer

Dedication: Sept. 23, 2012 by President Boyd K. Packer

Brisbane Australia

Announced: July 20, 1998

Groundbreaking: May 26, 2001, by Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy and president of the Australia/New Zealand Area.

Dedication: Jun. 15, 2003, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Brussels, Belgium (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Budapest Hungary (announced)

Announced: April 7, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Budapest, Hungary, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Buenos Aires Argentina

Announced: April 2, 1980

Groundbreaking: April 20, 1983, by Elder Bruce R. McConkie of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: Jan. 17-19, 1986, by President Thomas S. Monson of the First Presidency in 11 sessions.

Rededication: Sept. 9, 2012 by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency in three sessions.

Burley, Idaho (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Cagayan de Oro Philippines (announced)

Announced: April 1, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2018.

Calgary Alberta

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008

Groundbreaking: 15 May 2010 by Donald L. Hallstrom

Dedication: Oct. 28, 2012 by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.

Cali, Colombia (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Cape Town, South Africa (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Campinas Brazil

Announced: April 3, 1997

Groundbreaking: May 1, 1998, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Dedication: May 17, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Caracas Venezuela

Announced: Sept. 30, 1995

Groundbreaking: Jan. 10, 1999

Dedication: Aug. 20, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Cardston Alberta

Announcement: June 27, 1913

Groundbreaking: July 27, 1913, President Joseph F. Smith dedicated the site. Ground was broken Nov. 9, 1913, by Daniel Kent Greene of Glenwood, Alberta.

Dedication: Aug. 26-29, 1923, by President Heber J. Grant in 11 sessions.

Rededication: July 2, 1962 by President Hugh B. Brown of the First Presidency. Rededicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley June 22-24, 1991 in 12 sessions.

Casper, Wyoming (construction)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 2021, by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen

Cebu City Philippines

Announcement: April 18, 2006

Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2007, by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: June 13, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.

Cedar City Utah

Announced: April 6, 2013

Groundbreaking: Aug. 8, 2015, by Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Dedication: Dec. 10, 2017, by President Henry B. Eyring in three sessions.

Chicago Illinois

Announced: April 1, 1981

Groundbreaking: Aug. 13, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Dedication: Aug. 9-13, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 19 sessions. Addition dedicated by President Hinckley Oct. 8, 1989.

Ciudad Juarez Mexico

Announced: May 7, 1998

Groundbreaking: Jan. 9, 1999, by Elder Eran A. Call of the Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.

Dedication: Feb. 26-27, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in six sessions.

Cobán Guatemala (construction)

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Cobán, Guatemala, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2020, by Elder Brian K. Taylor of the Seventy and president of the Central America Area.

Cochabamba Bolivia

Announced: Jan. 13, 1995

Groundbreaking: Nov. 10, 1996, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Dedication: April 30, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Cody, Wyoming (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021

Colonia Juarez Chihuahua Mexico

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997

Groundbreaking: March 7, 1998, by Elder Eran A. Call of the Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.

Dedication: March 6, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Columbia River Washington

Announced: April 2, 2000

Groundbreaking: Oct. 28, 2000, by Elder Stephen A. West of the Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northwest Area Presidency.

Dedication: Nov. 18, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Columbia South Carolina

Announced: Sept. 11, 1998

Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 1998, by Elder Gordon T. Watts of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.

Dedication: Oct. 16-17, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in six sessions.

Columbus Ohio

Announced: April 25, 1998

Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 1998, by Elder John K. Carmack of the Seventy and president of North America East Area.

Dedication: Sept. 4, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in six sessions.

Concepción Chile

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009

Groundbreaking: The groundbreaking for the temple was held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, with Elder Walter F. González of the Seventy and president of the South America South Area presiding.

Dedication: Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson in three sessions.

Copenhagen Denmark

Announced: March 17, 1999

Groundbreaking: Priorvej Chapel was originally dedicated June 14, 1931, and later remodeled to become the Copenhagen Denmark Temple. Temple site dedicated April 24, 1999, by Elder Spencer J. Condie of the Seventy and president of the Europe North Area.

Dedication: May 23, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Córdoba Argentina

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008

Groundbreaking: Oct. 30, 2010, by Elder Neil L. Andersen.

Dedication: May 17, 2015, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency in three sessions.

Culiacán, México (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021

Curitiba Brazil

Announced: Aug. 23, 2002

Groundbreaking: March 10, 2005

Dedication: June 1, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson in four sessions.

Dallas Texas

Announced: April 1, 1981

Groundbreaking: Jan. 22, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Dedication: Oct. 19-24, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 23 sessions. Rededicated March 5, 1989 by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Davao Philippines (construction)

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Davao, Philippines, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2020, by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and Philippines Area President.

Denver Colorado

Announced: March 31, 1982

Groundbreaking: May 19, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Dedication: Oct. 24-28, 1986, by President Ezra Taft Benson in 19 sessions.

Deseret Peak Utah Temple (construction)

Announced: April 7, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Tooele Valley, Utah, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: May 2021, by Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy.

Detroit Michigan

Announced: Aug. 10, 1998

Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 1998, by Elder Jay E. Jensen of the First Quorum of the Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area.

Dedication: Oct. 23, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in six sessions.

Draper Utah

Announced: Oct. 2, 2004

Groundbreaking: Aug 5, 2006, conducted by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding. His counselors President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust also attended.

Dedication: March 20-22, 2009, by President Thomas S. Monson in 12 sessions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (announced)

Announced: April 5, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, during the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.

Durban South Africa

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011

Status: Construction — according to a May Mormon Newsroom article, the foundation work has started.

Groundbreaking: April 9, 2016, by Elder Carl B. Cook of the Seventy and president of the Africa Southeast Area.

Dedication: Feb. 16, 2020, by Elder Ronald A. Rasband in three sessions.

Edmonton Alberta

Announced: Aug. 11, 1998

Groundbreaking: Feb. 27, 1999, by Elder Yoshihiko Kikuchi of the Seventy and second counselor in the North America Central Area presidency.

Dedication: Dec. 11-12, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.

Elko, Nevada (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Ephraim, Utah (announced)

Announced: May 1, 2021

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Ephraim, Utah, as part of a special meeting originating from the Manti Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 1, 2021.

Farmington, New Mexico (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Feather River California (construction)

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Yuba City, California, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.

Groundbreaking: July 18, 2020, by Elder Paul H. Watkins, an Area Seventy.

Fort Collins Colorado

Announced: April 2, 2011

Groundbreaking: Aug. 24, 2013 by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Status: A free public open house ran from Aug. 19 through Sept. 10. The cultural celebration will be held on Oct. 15.

Dedication: Oct. 16, 2016, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf in three sessions.

Fort Lauderdale Florida

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009

Groundbreaking: 18 June 2011 by Elder Walter F. Gonzalez of the Seventy.

Dedication: May 4, 2014, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency in three sessions.

Fort Worth, Texas (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021

Fortaleza Brazil

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009

Groundbreaking: Nov. 15, 2011, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedication: June 2, 2019 by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Frankfurt Germany

Status: The Frankfurt Germany Temple is currently closed for extensive renovation. The temple reopen in 2018, according to LDS.org.

Announced: April 1, 1981

Groundbreaking: July 1, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Dedication: Aug. 28-30, 1987, by President Ezra Taft Benson in 11 sessions.

Rededication: Oct. 20, 2019, by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf.

Freetown Sierra Leone (announced)

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.

Freiberg Germany

Announced: Oct. 9, 1982

Groundbreaking: April 23, 1983, by Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: June 29, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency.

Rededication: Sept. 7, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Sept. 4, 2016 by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency in three sessions.

Fresno California

Announced: Jan. 8, 1999

Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, by Elder John B. Dickson of the Seventy and president of the North America West Area.

Dedication: April 9, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Fukuoka Japan

Announced: May 7, 1998

Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, by Elder L. Lionel Kendrick of the Seventy and president of the Asia North Area.

Dedication: June 11, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Gilbert Arizona

Announced: April 10, 2008

Groundbreaking: November 13, 2010 by Claudio R. M. Costa of the Seventy.

Dedication: March 2, 2014 by President Thomas S. Monson.

Grand Junction, Colorado (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Greater Manila Area Philippines (announced)

Announced: April 2, 2017

President Thomas S. Monson announced in the 187th Annual General Conference that there will be a second temple in Manila.

Guadalajara Mexico

Announced: April 14, 1999

Groundbreaking: June 12, 1999, by Elder Eran A. Call of the Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.

Dedication: April 29, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Guatemala City Guatemala

Announced: April 1, 1981

Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 1982, by Elder Richard G. Scott of the First Quorum of the Seventy.

Dedication: Dec. 14-16, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 10 sessions.

Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala (announced)

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in greater Guatemala City, Guatemala, during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.

Guayaquil Ecuador

Announced: March 31, 1982

Groundbreaking: Aug. 10, 1996 by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedication: Aug. 1, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in eight sessions.

Halifax Nova Scotia

Announced: May 7, 1998

Groundbreaking: Oct. 12, 1998, by Elder Jay E. Jensen of the Seventy.

Dedication: Nov. 14, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in three sessions.

Hamilton New Zealand (renovation)

Announced: Feb. 17, 1955

Groundbreaking: Dec. 21, 1955. First sod turned by Ariel Ballif, Wendell B. Mendenhall and George R. Biesinger.

Dedication: April 20-22, 1958, by President David O. McKay in eight sessions.

Status: The temple closed in July 2018 for renovation. The project is expected to be completed in 2021, according to Newsroom. In August 2018, the church released an artistic rendering of how the temple will appear after the remodel.

Harare, Zimbabwe (construction)

Announced: April 3, 2016

President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Harare, Zimbabwe, during the 186th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 12, 2020, by Elder Edward Dube, a General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the Africa South Area Presidency.

Hartford Connecticut

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010

Groundbreaking: Aug. 17, 2013 by President Thomas S. Monson.

Dedication:Nov. 20, 2016 by Henry B. Eyring.

Heber Valley, Utah (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021

Helena, Montana (construction)

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: June 26, 2021, by Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Seventy.

Helsinki Finland

Announced: April 2, 2000

Groundbreaking: March 29, 2003, by Elder D. Lee Tobler.

Dedication: Oct. 22, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Hermosillo Sonora Mexico

Announced: July 20, 1998

Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 1998, by Elder Eran A. Call of the Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency.

Dedication: Feb. 27, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Hong Kong China (renovation)

Announced: Oct. 3, 1992

Groundbreaking: Jan. 22, 1994, by Elder John K. Carmack of the First Quorum of the Seventy and Asia Area president.

Dedication: May 26-27, 1996; by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.

Status: The temple closed on July 88, 2019 for renovation. The project is expected to be completed in 2022, according to Newsroom. In August 2019, the church released an artistic rendering of how the temple will appear after the remodel.

Houston Texas

Announced: Sept. 30, 1997

Groundbreaking: June 13, 1998, by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen of the Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedication: Aug. 26-27, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in eight sessions.

Idaho Falls Idaho

Status: The temple closed March 16, 2015 for renovations. Currently, no date has been announced for its rededication.

Announced: March 3, 1937

Groundbreaking: Dec. 19, 1939, ground broken by David Smith, North Idaho Falls Stake president. Site dedicated Oct. 19, 1940, by President David O. McKay of the First Presidency.

Dedication: Sept. 23, 1945, by President George Albert Smith in eight dedicatory sessions.

Rededication:Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Indianapolis Indiana

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010

Groundbreaking: Sept. 29, 2012, by Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Dedication: Aug. 23, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Johannesburg South Africa

Announced: April 1, 1981

Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 1982, by Elder Marvin J. Ashton of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: Aug. 24-25, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency in four sessions.

Jordan River Utah

Announced: Feb. 3, 1978

Groundbreaking: June 9, 1979, by President Spencer W. Kimball.

Dedication: Nov. 16-20, 1981, by President Marion G. Romney of the First Presidency in 15 sessions.

Rededication: May 20, 2018, by President Henry B. Eyring.

Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3m, 2021

Kansas City Missouri

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008

Groundbreaking: May 8, 2010 by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Dedication: May 6, 2012 by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011

Groundbreaking: Feb. 12, 2016 by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Dedication: Sunday, April 14, 2019 by Elder Dale G. Renlund.

Kona Hawaii

Announced: May 7, 1998

Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, by Elder John B. Dickson of the Seventy and president of the North America West Area

Dedication: Jan. 23, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions

Kumasi, Ghana (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Kyiv Ukraine

Announced: July 20, 1998

Groundbreaking: June 23, 2007, by Elder Paul B. Pieper of the Seventy and president of the Europe East Area

Dedication: Aug 29, 2012, by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.

Lagos Nigeria (announced)

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Lagos, Nigeria, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.

Laie Hawaii

Announced: Oct. 3, 1915

Groundbreaking: June 1, 1915 by President Joseph F. Smith

Dedication: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1919, by President Heber J. Grant in five sessions.

Rededicated: June 13-15, 1978, by President Spencer W. Kimball in nine sessions after extensive remodeling. Nov. 21, 2010 by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions just a few days prior to the 91-year anniversary of the original dedication.

La Paz, Bolivia (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021

Las Vegas Nevada

Announced: April 7, 1984

Groundbreaking: Nov. 30, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency.

Dedication: Dec. 16-18, 1989, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency in 11 sessions.

Layton Utah (announced)

Announced: April 1, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Layton, Utah, during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2018.

The church announced the location for the temple on July 15, 2019 in a news release posted to Newsroom.

Groundbreaking: May 23, 2020.

Lima Peru

Announced: April 1, 1981

Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 1982, by Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: Jan. 10-12, 1986, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency in 11 sessions.

Lima Peru Los Olivos (construction)

Announced: April 3, 2016

Groundbreaking: June 8, 2019, by Elder Enrique R. Falabella, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area.

Lindon, Utah (announced)

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Lindon, Utah, during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.

Lisbon Portugal

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010

Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 2015 by Elder Patrick Kearon the Europe Area President.

Dedication: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 by Eler Neil L. Andersen.

Logan Utah

Announced: Oct. 6, 1876

Groundbreaking: May 17, 1877; site dedicated by Elder Orson Pratt, ground broken by President John W. Young of the First Presidency.

Dedication: May 17-19, 1884, by President John Taylor in three sessions.

Rededicated: March 13-15, 1979, by President Spencer W. Kimball in nine sessions after the temple underwent extensive renovations.

London England

Announced: Aug. 10, 1953

Groundbreaking: Aug. 27, 1955, by President David O. McKay who also dedicated the site on Aug. 10, 1953.

Dedication: Sept. 7-9, 1958, by President David O. McKay in six sessions.

Rededicated: Oct. 18-20, 1992, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 10 sessions.

Los Angeles California

Announced: Mar. 6, 1937

Groundbreaking: Sept. 22, 1951, by President David O. McKay.

Dedication: March 11-14, 1956, by President David O. McKay in eight sessions.

Louisville Kentucky

Announced: March 17, 1999

Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999, by Elder John K. Carmack of the Seventy and president of the North America East Area.

Dedication: March 19, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.

Lubbock Texas

Announced: April 2, 2000

Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2000, by Elder Rex D. Pinegar of the Seventy.

Dedication: April 21, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo (announced)

Announced: April 5, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, during the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2020.

Madrid Spain

Announced: April 4, 1993

Groundbreaking: June 11, 1996, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Dedication: March 19-21. 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 10 sessions.

Managua Nicaragua (announced)

Announced: April 1, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Managua Nicaragua, during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2018.

Manaus Brazil

Announced: May 23, 2007

Groundbreaking: 20 June 2008 by Elder Charles A. Didier of the Seventy.

Dedication: June 10, 2012 by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency in three sessions.

Manhattan New York

Announced: Aug. 7, 2002

Groundbreaking: September 23, 2002

Dedication: June 13, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Manila Philippines

Announced: April 1, 1981

Groundbreaking: Aug 25, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley

Dedication: Sept. 25-27, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in nine sessions.

Manti Utah

Announced: Jun. 25, 1875

Groundbreaking: April 25, 1877, by President Brigham Young.

Dedication: May 17, 1888, private dedication held; dedicated by President Wilford Woodruff of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Three public dedicatory services were held May 21-23, 1888. Elder Lorenzo Snow of the Quorum of the Twelve read the prayer.

Rededicated: June 14-16, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in nine sessions.

McAllen Texas (construction)

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in McAllen, Texas, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 21, 2020, by Elder Art Rascon, an Area Seventy.

Medford Oregon

Announced: March 17, 1999

Groundbreaking: May 20, 1999, by Elder D. Lee Tobler of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northwest Area presidency.

Dedication: April 16, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.

Melbourne Australia

Announced: Oct. 30, 1998

Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, by Elder P. Bruce Mitchell, Area Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Australia/New Zealand Area presidency.

Dedication: June 16, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Memphis Tennessee

Announced: Sept. 17, 1998

Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 1999, by Elder Gordon T. Watts of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.

Dedication: April 23, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in First Presidency, in four sessions.

Rededicated: May 5, 2019, by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland in one session.

Mendoza Argentina (construction)

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Mendoza, Argentina, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2018.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 17, 2020, by Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and member of the South America South Area Presidency.

Merida Mexico

Announced: Sept. 25, 1998

Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 1999, by Carl B. Pratt of the Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.

Dedication: July 8, 2000, by Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.

Meridian Idaho

Announced: April 2, 2011

Groundbreaking: Aug. 23, 2014 by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedication: Sunday, November 19, 2017 by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf.

Mesa Arizona (renovation)

Announced: Oct. 1, 1919

Groundbreaking: Site dedicated Nov. 28, 1921; ground broken April 25, 1922, by President Heber J. Grant.

Dedication: Oct. 23, 1927, by President Heber J. Grant, broadcast by radio.

Rededicated: April 15-16, 1975, by President Spencer W. Kimball in seven sessions.

Status: The temple closed in May 2018 for renovation. The project is expected to be completed in 2020, according to Newsroom. In May 2018, the church released an artistic rendering of how the temple will appear after the remodel.

Mexico City Mexico

Announced: April 3, 1976

Groundbreaking: Nov. 25, 1979, by Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: Dec. 2-4, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in nine sessions.

Rededicated: Nov. 16, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson. Sept. 13, 2015 by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency in three sessions.

Monrovia, Liberia (announced)

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021

Monterrey Mexico

Announced: Dec. 21, 1995

Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2000, by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen of the Seventy.

Dedication: April 28, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Montevideo Uruguay

Announced: Nov. 2, 1998

Groundbreaking: April 27, 1999, by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Dedication: March 18, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Monticello Utah

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997

Groundbreaking: Nov. 17, 1997 by Elder Ben. B. Banks of the Seventy and President of the Utah South Area.

Dedication: July 26-27, 1998, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in eight sessions.

Rededicated: Nov. 17, 2002 by President Hinckley in one session.

Montreal Quebec

Announced: Aug. 6, 1998

Groundbreaking: April 9, 1999, by Elder Gary J. Coleman of the Seventy.

Dedication: June 4, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Rededication: Nov. 22, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring in three sessions.

Moses Lake Washington (construction)

Announced: April 7, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Moses Lake, Washington, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 2020, by Elder David L. Stapleton, an Area Seventy.

Mount Timpanogos Utah

Announced: Oct. 3, 1992

Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 1993, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency.

Dedication: Oct. 13-19 1996, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 27 sessions.

Nairobi Kenya (construction)

Announced: April 2, 2017

Announced April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson in the 187th Annual General Conference.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, by Elder Joseph W. Sitati of the Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area.

Nashville Tennessee

Announced: Originally announced Nov. 9, 1994. Revised plans announced April 25, 1998.

Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, by Elder John K. Carmack of the Seventy and president of the North America East Area.

Dedication: May 21, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.

Nauvoo Illinois

Announced: April 4, 1999

Groundbreaking: Oct. 24, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley; cornerstone laying ceremony Nov. 5, 2000, by President Hinckley.

Dedication: June 27-30, 2002, by President Hinckley in 13 sessions transmitted by satellite to members around the world, including Europe East and Asia areas.

Neiafu Tonga (construction)

Announced: April 7, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Neiafu, Tonga, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, by Elder ‘Inoke F. Kupu of the Seventy.

Newport Beach California

Announced: April 20, 2001

Groundbreaking: Aug. 15, 2003, by Elder Duane B. Gerrard.

Dedication: Aug. 28, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Nuku’alofa Tonga

Announced: April 2, 1980

Groundbreaking: Feb. 18, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball with Tonga’s King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV.

Dedication: Aug. 9-11, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in seven sessions.

Rededicated: Nov. 4, 2007, by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in two sessions.

Oakland California

Announced: Jan. 23, 1961

Groundbreaking: May 26, 1962, by President David O. McKay.

Dedication: Nov. 17, 1964, by President David O. McKay.

Rededication: June 16, 2019, by President Dallin H. Oaks, in three sessions.

Oaxaca Mexico

Announced: Feb. 23, 1999

Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, by Elder Carl B. Pratt of the Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.

Dedication: March 11, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.

Ogden Utah

Announced: Aug. 24, 1967

Groundbreaking: Sept. 8, 1969, by President Hugh B. Brown.

Dedication: Jan. 18, 1972, by President Joseph Fielding Smith.

Rededication: Sept. 21, 2014, following extensive renovations by President Thomas S. Monson in three sessions.

Okinawa Japan (construction)

Announced: April 7, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Okinawa City, Okinawa, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 2020, by Elder Takashi Wada of the Seventy and president of the Asia North Area.

Oklahoma City Oklahoma

Announced: March 14, 1999

Groundbreaking: July 3, 1999, by Elder Rex D. Pinegar of the Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedication: July 30, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, in four sessions.

Rededication: May 19, 2019, by President Henry B. Eyring in one session.

Oquirrh Mountain Utah

Announced: Oct 1, 2005

Groundbreaking: Dec. 16, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Dedication: Aug. 21-23, 2009, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Orem Utah (construction)

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in McAllen, Texas, during the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2019.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 5, 2020, by Elder Craig C. Christensen of the Seventy and Utah Area president.

Orlando Florida

Announced: April 6, 1991

Groundbreaking: June 20, 1992, by Elder James E. Faust of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedication: Oct. 9-11, 1994, by President Howard W. Hunter in 12 sessions.

Oslo, Norway (announced)

Announced: April 4, 2021

Pago Pago American Samoa (construction)

Announced: April 7, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build a temple in Pago Pago, Samoa, during the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 30, 2021, by Elder K. Brett Nattress of the Seventy and the Pacific Area Presidency.

Palmyra New York

Announced: Feb. 9, 1999, the 100th temple to be announced.

Groundbreaking: May 25, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Dedication: April 6, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions, exactly 170 years after the organization of the church by Joseph Smith in nearby Fayette, N.Y.

Panama City Panama

Announced: Aug. 23, 2002

Groundbreaking: Oct. 20, 2005 by Elder Spencer V. Jones of the Seventy.

Dedication: August 10, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson in four sessions.

Papeete Tahiti

Announced: April 2, 1980

Groundbreaking: Feb. 13, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball.

Dedication: Oct. 27-29, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley of the First Presidency in six sessions.

Rededication: Nov. 12, 2006, by Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in two sessions.

Paris France

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011

Groundbreaking: No groundbreaking was held.

Dedication: May 21, 2017 by President Henry B. Eyring in three sessions.

Payson Utah

Announced: Jan. 25, 2010

Groundbreaking: Oct. 8, 2011, by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedication: June 7, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, in three sessions.

Perth Australia

Announced: June 11, 1999

Groundbreaking: Nov. 20, 1999, by Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy and first counselor in the Australia/New Zealand Area Presidency.

Dedication: May 20, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in four sessions.

Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008

Groundbreaking: Sept. 17, 2011, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Dedication: Sept. 18, 2016, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, in three sessions.

Phnom Penh Cambodia (construction)