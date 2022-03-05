As fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, U.S. groups are calling for the government to repair the system that offers support to refugees.
Researchers have found that religious participation correlates with improved mental health.
What water can be regulated and where? Those questions are at the heart of a coming U.S. Supreme Court case this fall.
BYU’s freshman Fousseyni Traore steps up big time as effective rebounder in his first WCC appearance.
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
Lawmakers tackled a range of issues, starting out by once again flexing control over local COVID-19 restrictions in the early days of the session and concluding with an unexpected ban for transgender athletes.
The BYU Cougars beat the Loyola Marymount Lions at the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.The Cougars will now play the San Francisco Dons, with an NCAA Tournament bid potentially at stake.
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
George Floyd’s death is changing the way police around the country train.
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video featuring a medley of spirituals called “Free at Last.”
What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
The surgeon general issued a formal Request for Information on Thursday, urging tech companies to release data concerning COVID misinformation
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
If it’s parity the league wants, it has a long ways to go.
- What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
- People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
- How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
- What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
- BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
The Church History Library has merged its Pioneer Database and Missionary Database into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
The temporary FamilySearch app should come with a warning: “You may have immediate access to a far larger family tree than you had ever considered before.”
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
Danuel House was supposed to foul on the final play of the fourth quarter, but he didn’t which gave the Rockets a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
Simon Leviev, ‘The Tinder Swindler,’ is getting sued by the real Leviev family for allegedly using their last name to defraud women
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
Time is of the essence as NBA heads down the homestretch.
Born from an idea in 1962, the program brings recognition to high school students in 15 different fields of study.