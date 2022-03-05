Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Support for Ukrainians
A woman bids a man goodbye after boarding a train bound for Lviv, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Faith
Ukrainians are streaming out of the country. What are faith-based organizations doing to help?
As fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, U.S. groups are calling for the government to repair the system that offers support to refugees.
By Mya Jaradat
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
How religion helped teens during the pandemic — and one way it didn’t
Researchers have found that religious participation correlates with improved mental health.
By W. Justin DyerAli Crandall, and 1 more
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The property purchased by Mike and Chantell Sackett in northern Idaho.
The West
Supreme Court will review controversial water rule. Here’s what’s at stake
What water can be regulated and where? Those questions are at the heart of a coming U.S. Supreme Court case this fall.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
BYU Basketball
Caleb Lohner and Fousseyni Traore are fighting for rebounds — it’s a good thing for BYU
BYU’s freshman Fousseyni Traore steps up big time as effective rebounder in his first WCC appearance.
By Dick Harmon
March 5, 2022 12:06 a.m. MST
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Oakland, California.
Politics
How U.S. states in the West are sanctioning Russia
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 4, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah
What happened during the 2022 Utah Legislature? Everything you need to know
Lawmakers tackled a range of issues, starting out by once again flexing control over local COVID-19 restrictions in the early days of the session and concluding with an unexpected ban for transgender athletes.
By Katie McKellarMarjorie Cortez, and 4 more
March 5, 2022 12:12 a.m. MST
Utah
In last hours of session, Utah Legislature passes ban on transgender female athletes
By Ashley Imlay
March 4, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
Utah
Why you still have to wear a mask on public transportation — at least for now
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 4, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
March 4, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah Legislature approves massive $25 billion budget. Here are the highlights
By Katie McKellar
March 4, 2022 11:58 p.m. MST
Matthew Brown
More powerful than the Kennedys or Bushes? Meet the West’s most prominent political dynasty
Lois M. Collins
When and how you should talk to your kids about what’s happening in Ukraine
Benji Backer
More voters care about gas prices than climate change. But is there a balance?
Doug Robinson
What to make of MLB’s latest work stoppage
BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope reacts as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Loyola Marymount Lions in the second round of the 2022 West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
BYU Basketball
BYU sets up potential NCAA Tournament-deciding showdown vs. USF with win over LMU
The BYU Cougars beat the Loyola Marymount Lions at the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.The Cougars will now play the San Francisco Dons, with an NCAA Tournament bid potentially at stake.
By Jeff Call
March 4, 2022 11:53 p.m. MST
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An illustration of a police car.
U.S. & World
Police are holding each other accountable with bystander training
George Floyd’s death is changing the way police around the country train.
By Ashley Nash
March 4, 2022 7 p.m. MST
FamilySearch developed a new volunteer online experience called “Get Involved” that uses handwriting recognition technology.
Faith
A look at new family history technology and keynote messages shared at RootsTech 2022
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 6:54 p.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video collaboration.
Faith
See the music video featuring a medley of spirituals by Condoleezza Rice and Jenny Oaks Baker
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video featuring a medley of spirituals called “Free at Last.”
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
A photo of the new Reading Rainbow website,
Books
‘Reading Rainbow’ reboot to air Sunday. Here’s what to expect
What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
By Ashley Nash
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
University of Utah President Taylor Randall listens to Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney during a discussion.
Utah
Will Mitt Romney endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Utah?
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
By Dennis Romboy
March 4, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty joins with his teammates in singing to the fans as they leave the field after losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
BYU football has no shortage of big defensive linemen in 2022
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 10:41 a.m. MST
The Walt Disney Co. logo.
Entertainment
Disney+ will soon have an ad-supported subscription service
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Islam_Survaliance_2.jpeg
Faith
Muslims vow to keep fighting FBI surveillance
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
By Kelsey Dallas
March 4, 2022 9:46 a.m. MST
An exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple.
Faith
A first look at the Ephraim Temple was released as the church announced 3 groundbreaking dates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 9:16 a.m. MST
“The Fall of the Rebel Angels,” a 1562 painting by Pieter Bruegel, depicts angels sparring with fallen angels/demons.
Perspective
How Vladimir Putin made it OK to talk about good and evil again
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
By Jennifer Graham
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Fortitude_Ranch_5.jpg
Culture
Meet the man bringing bunkers to the masses
Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
By Benoit Morenne
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Faith
Latter-day Saints in Europe providing aid as refugee crisis expands
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 9:32 p.m. MST
merlin_2912634.jpg
Utah
How a phone call led to a Utah fundraiser, donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
By Dennis Romboy
March 3, 2022 5:13 p.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson, a Utah-based author, announces his Kickstarter campaign to fund 4 secret novels. He raised more than $19 million in two days.
Entertainment
Brandon Sanderson’s Kickstarter goal was $1 million. His fans gave him that and millions more
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 4:20 p.m. MST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak arrives with his wife, Kathy, to deliver his State of the State address at Allegiant Stadium.
Politics
Nevada’s Democratic governor was accosted. Here’s how his GOP opponents responded
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
By Matthew Brown
March 3, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
U.S. Surgeon General appointee Vivek Murthy appears on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Coronavirus
Surgeon general calls on tech companies for COVID misinformation data
The surgeon general issued a formal Request for Information on Thursday, urging tech companies to release data concerning COVID misinformation
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, is expected to be healthy to return for fall camp.
BYU Football
Two of BYU’s best defenders on target to heal up for fall camp
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
By Dick Harmon
March 3, 2022 1:40 p.m. MST
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo
Culture
Investigation: Does TikTok have a bad effect on kids’ mental health?
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 1 p.m. MST
AP22061701979498.jpg
Sports
What to make of MLB’s latest work stoppage
If it’s parity the league wants, it has a long ways to go.
By Doug Robinson
March 3, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
The Pioneer Database and the Missionary Database have merged into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
Faith
Church History Library merges pioneer and missionary records into new biographical database
The Church History Library has merged its Pioneer Database and Missionary Database into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_03_02_at_2.50.47_PM.png
Faith
Are you and I related? Let’s see
The temporary FamilySearch app should come with a warning: “You may have immediate access to a far larger family tree than you had ever considered before.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 11:03 a.m. MST
A banner opposing a gondola hangs near the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Opinion: Why I say no to a canyon gondola
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
By Martin Nichols
March 3, 2022 10:18 a.m. MST
People stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth.
U.S. & World
Ukraine asks game developers to ban Russian players
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 8:26 a.m. MST
AP22062065830868.jpg
Utah Jazz
How the Jazz messed up the final play of regulation against the Rockets
Danuel House was supposed to foul on the final play of the fourth quarter, but he didn’t which gave the Rockets a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 11:48 p.m. MST
carlos_wizard_martins_cover.jpg
Faith
From Brazil to BYU to billionaire: Carlos Martins’ improbable odyssey
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Russia President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with supporters in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2011.
Opinion
Opinion: What is ‘prebunking’ and what does it have to do with Russia?
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
By Andy Norman and Lee McIntyre
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22060606200499.jpg
Family
When and how you should talk to your kids about what’s happening in Ukraine
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
By Lois M. Collins
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Community Nursing Services nurse Janie Wilson prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
What President Biden says Americans need to do to move forward from COVID-19
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
BYU quarterbacks Cade Fennegan, Nick Billoups, Jacob Conover, Jaren Hall and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters joke around at camp.
BYU Football
BYU’s 2022 spring football roster includes some surprises
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
By Jay Drew
March 2, 2022 3:57 p.m. MST
AAAABfwsE517Wz_KVHrTxTGwPi6XLtkKspuTrKomDKin9hHrNSe_Zrwtw_rUXBodA2B_e9jNTpn1DaPS8FvlVXHDExwbLtib5xDxHXXNQgyOxtmUe1AxYt2_oo8sySVlbw.jpg
Entertainment
‘Tinder Swindler’ gets sued. Here’s what we know
Simon Leviev, ‘The Tinder Swindler,’ is getting sued by the real Leviev family for allegedly using their last name to defraud women
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 2 p.m. MST
BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales gets off a shot during game against LMU on Feb. 17, 2022. Gonzales was named WCC Player of the Year on Wednesday.
BYU Cougars
BYU women’s basketball team racks up WCC postseason honors
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 1:07 p.m. MST
People look at early voting results in Brownsville, Texas
Politics
Here’s what happened in Texas’ primaries
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 2, 2022 12:55 p.m. MST
merlin_2910918.jpg
Education
BYU-Malibu? Pepperdine-Provo?: Inside the comity between two of America’s most religious campuses
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 12:39 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant.
Coronavirus
The White House has a new plan to tackle COVID-19. Here’s what to expect
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 12 p.m. MST
BYU’s Alex Barcello drives on Portland guard Matija Svetozarevic in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
BYU Basketball
BYU’s Alex Barcello, Fousseyni Traore earn WCC honors
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 11:55 a.m. MST
A mother and her daughter look at a computer screen at RootsTech.
Faith
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
By Trent Toone
March 2, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Opinion
Biden hit the right notes on Ukraine; but he lost an opportunity to say more to unite us
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
March 2, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
Utah Jazz
Who is this Utah Jazz team? March could hold the answer
Time is of the essence as NBA heads down the homestretch.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 10:21 a.m. MST
High school students are applauded during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
Sterling Scholars: Here are Utah’s 2022 semifinalists
Born from an idea in 1962, the program brings recognition to high school students in 15 different fields of study.
By Deseret News
March 2, 2022 9:56 a.m. MST
