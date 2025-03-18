Adam Hiscock, Utah Geological Survey hazards geologist, looks at a crack as he assesses earthquake effects at the Great Salt Lake Marina on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The March 18 Magna earthquake was the most significant earthquake in Utah's population center in history.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 18, 2020, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Magna, Utah, causing widespread shaking across the Wasatch Front and prompting a local emergency declaration, with the Deseret News reporting on the event and its aftermath

Candy Whisler hugs her scared dog Athena and grandson Paris Whisler after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Magna hit on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Most Utahns were just coming to grips with the rules surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, and the fact most Utah schoolchildren were at home limited that early morning panic.

The first of a series of quakes and aftershocks hit at 7:09 a.m., with almost 3 million Utahns feeling the tremors. Though Utahns are warned every year to be prepared for a “big one,” the last significant Utah quake had occurred in 1992, in the St. George area.

Reading some of the articles from the days following the earthquake reminds me that even though there was no loss of life, the effects of a natural disaster can be far-reaching.

Since then, usually in mid-March, experts warn us to be prepare better for the next seismic activity.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the earthquake five years ago, what experts found about how safe our buildings are, and where we can improve for the future:

“It was all hands on deck for the 2020 earthquake”

“5.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Magna, shakes entire Wasatch Front”

Caution tape surrounds a damaged building on Magna’s Main Street on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, following a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that was centered near the city on March 18. The street is now open to traffic. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News

“Utah is overdue for a big earthquake. Are we prepared?”

“Jolted awake: Magna declares emergency in wake of earthquake”

“‘No one is coming to save you’”

“3 years after Magna earthquake, here’s how Utah’s preparing for an even bigger one”

“Earthquake damage estimates hit $48.5 million, Salt Lake County officials say”

“Utah residents split on how prepared they felt for the Magna earthquake”

“Where did Utah’s earthquake rank among others this year?”

“(KSL) 5 biggest earthquakes ever to happen in Utah”