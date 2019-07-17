Contact Us

Deseret News Print Subscriptions

Subscribe Online: Start your subscription

Subscriber Login: Access your subscription

Phone: 801-204-6100

Email: service@deseretnews.com

Obituaries

Purchase an obituary for the Deseret News online.

Email: obits@deseretnews.com

Phone: 801-204-6205

News Tips and Press Releases

Email : news@deseretnews.com

: news@deseretnews.com Phone: 801-575-5600

Letters to the Editor & Guest Opinion Submissions

See submission guidelines.

Phone: 801-333-7404

General Inquiries

Phone : 801-237-2194

: 801-237-2194 Deseret News / 55 North 300 West STE 400 / Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Advertising

Deseret.com/advertise

Digital and print advertising: Sally Steed

Email : ssteed@deseretnews.com

: ssteed@deseretnews.com Phone: 801-204-6336

Photo Purchasing and Licensing

License a photo or ask other general questions about using Deseret News photography.

Email : photoreprints@deseretnews.com

: photoreprints@deseretnews.com Phone: 801-204-6100 | Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MDT

Submit a Legal or Public Notice

See submission instructions.

Editorial

Arts & Entertainment

Phone: 801-237-2150

Church News

Phone: 801-237-2141

Photo

Phone: 801-575-5564

Sports

Phone: 801-237-2161

Utah news

Editorial leaders, writers and editors

Executive leaders