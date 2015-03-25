28 of the best J.R.R. Tolkien quotes

On Sept. 2, Amazon Studios will premiere “The Rings of Power,” an episodic series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings about Middle Earth.
The eight-episode first season is expected to be one of five. It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, several thousand years before the events of Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books, and the six Peter Jackson films upon which they are based.
Tolkien is one of the most popular fiction authors of all time. His “Lord of The Rings” film trilogy ruled Hollywood, with “Return of the King” winning Best Picture in 2004.
In honor of Tolkien, we’ve compiled a list of 28 of his most memorable quotes — or quotes taken from the movies based on his works.
We present these 28 quotes with the help of one of the most popular accounts for him on Twitter — TolkienQuote.
Faithless is he that says farewell when the road darkens. — The Fellowship of the Ring
I will not say, do not weep, for not all tears are an evil. — The Fellowship of the Ring
The Road goes ever on and on / Down from the door where it began. / Now far ahead the Road has gone, / And I must follow, if I can. — The Fellowship of the Ring
All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us. — The Fellowship of the Ring
I warn you, if you bore me, I shall take my revenge. — From a letter Tolkien wrote to C.S. Lewis
If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world. — The Hobbit
The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places; but still there is much that is fair, and though in all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater — The Fellowship of the Ring
Short cuts make long delays. — The Fellowship of the Ring
All that is gold does not glitter, / Not all those who wander are lost; / The old that is strong does not wither, / Deep roots are not reached by the frost. / From the ashes a fire shall be woken, / A light from the shadows shall spring; / Renewed shall be blade that was broken, / The crownless again shall be king. — The Fellowship of the Ring
No half-heartedness and no worldly fear must turn us aside from following the light unflinchingly. — The Lord of the Rings
Home is behind, the world ahead, / And there are many paths to tread / Through shadows to the edge of night, / Until the stars are all alight. / Then world behind and home ahead, / We’ll wander back and home to bed. / Mist and twilight, cloud and shade, / Away shall fade! Away shall fade! — The Lord of the Rings
It’s the job that’s never started as takes longest to finish. — The Lord of the Rings
It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to. — The Lord of the Rings
A man that flies from his fear may find that he has only taken a short cut to meet it. — The Children of the Húrin
Still round the corner there may wait / A new road or a secret gate / And though I oft have passed them by / A day will come at last when I / Shall take the hidden paths that run / West of the Moon, East of the Sun. — The Lord of the Rings
And he took her in his arms and kissed her under the sunlit sky, and he cared not that they stood high upon the walls in the sight of many. — The Return of the King
The wide world is all about you: you can fence yourselves in, but you cannot forever fence it out. — The Fellowship of the Ring
Never laugh at live dragons — The Hobbit
It is useless to meet revenge with revenge; it will heal nothing. — The Return of the King
Deep roots are not reached by the frost. — The Fellowship of the Ring
May the wind under your wings bear you where the sun sails and the moon walks. — The Hobbit
I will not walk backward in life. — The Children of the Húrin
Even the smallest person can change the course of the future. — The Fellowship of the Ring
Darkness must pass / A new day will come / And when the sun shines / It will shine out the clearer — Lord of the Rings
Deeds will not be less valiant because they are unpraised. — The Return of the King
Such is oft the course of deeds that move the wheels of the world: small hands do them because they must, while the eyes of the great are elsewhere. — The Fellowship of the Ring
Courage is found in unlikely places. — The Fellowship of the Ring
Oft hope is born, when all is forlorn — Return of the King