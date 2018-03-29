LDS Church’s First Presidency & Quorum of the Twelve from 1984 to 2022

The First Presidency and Council of the Twelve Apostles, as comprised going in the April 1984 general conference

First Presidency



President Spencer W. Kimball, church president, age 89, ordained an apostle on Oct. 7, 1943.

President Marion G. Romney, first counselor, age 86, ordained an apostle on Oct. 11, 1951.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor, age 73, ordained an apostle on Oct. 5, 1961.

Council of the Twelve Apostles



President Ezra Taft Benson, president of the Twelve, age 84, ordained an apostle on Oct. 7, 1943

Elder Howard W. Hunter, age 76, ordained an apostle on Oct. 15, 1959.

Elder Thomas S. Monson, age 56, ordained an apostle on Oct 10, 1963.

Elder Boyd K. Packer, age 59, ordained an apostle on April 9, 1970.

Elder Marvin J. Ashton, age 68, ordained an apostle on Dec. 2, 1971.

Elder Bruce R. McConkie, age 68, ordained an apostle on Oct. 12, 1972.

Elder L. Tom Perry, age 61, ordained an apostle on April 11, 1974

Elder David B. Haight, age 77, ordained an apostle on Jan. 8, 1976

Elder James E. Faust, age 58, ordained an apostle on Oct. 1, 1978

Elder Neal A. Maxwell, age 57, ordained an apostle on 23 July 1981

Two vacancies with the previous passings of Elder LeGrand Richards (Jan. 11, 1983) and Elder Mark E. Petersen (Jan. 11, 1984)

April 7, 1984 — Elders Russell M. Nelson and Dallin H. Oaks are sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Neither had served previously as an LDS Church general authority. Elder Nelson was a heart surgeon and regional representative for the church in Utah, while Elder Oaks, a former president of Brigham Young University, was a Utah Supreme Court justice.

April 12, 1984 — Elder Nelson is ordained an apostle at age 59.

May 3, 1984 — Elder Oaks is ordained an apostle at age 51.

April 19, 1985 — Elder Bruce R. McConkie dies at age 69.

Oct. 6, 1985 — Elder M. Russell Ballard is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Oct. 10, 1985 — Elder Ballard is ordained an apostle at age 57.

Nov. 5, 1985 — President Spencer W. Kimball dies at age 90.

Nov. 10, 1985 — The First Presidency is reorganized, with President Ezra Taft Benson as president, President Gordon B. Hinckley as first counselor and President Thomas S. Monson as second counselor. President Marion G. Romney becomes president of the Twelve, but because he is suffering from health and age difficulties, President Howard W. Hunter is set apart at acting president of the quorum.

Oct. 4, 1986 — Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Oct. 9, 1986 — Elder Wirthlin is ordained an apostle at age 69.

May 20, 1988 — President Romney dies at age 90.

Oct. 1, 1988 — Elder Richard G. Scott is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Oct. 6, 1988 — Elder Scott is ordained an apostle at age 59.

Feb. 25, 1994 — Elder Marvin J. Ashton dies at age 78.

April 2, 1994 — Elder Robert D. Hales is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as the presiding bishop.

April 7, 1994 — Elder Hales is ordained an apostle at age 61.

May 30, 1994 — President Benson dies at age 94.

June 5, 1994 — The First President is reorganized, with President Hunter as president, President Hinckley as first counselor and President Monson as second counselor. President Hinckley is president of the quorum, with President Boyd K. Packer becoming acting president.

June 23, 1994 — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is ordained an apostle at age 53.

Oct. 1, 1994 — Elder Holland is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

March 3, 1995 — President Hunter dies at age 87.

March 12, 1995 — The First Presidency is reorganized, with President Hinckley as president, President Monson as first counselor and President James E. Faust as second counselor. President Monson becomes president of the quorum, with President Packer as acting president.

April 1, 1995 — Elder Henry B. Eyring is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy.

April 6, 1995 — Elder Eyring is ordained an apostle at age 61.

July 21, 2004 — Elder Neal A. Maxwell dies at age 78.

July 31, 2004 — Elder David B. Haight dies at age 97.

Oct. 2, 2004 — Elders Dieter F. Uchtdorf and David A. Bednar are sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Prior to their calls to the Twelve, Elder Uchtdorf had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy, while Elder Bednar was president of BYU-Idaho.

Oct. 7, 2004 — Elders Uchtdorf and Bednar are ordained apostles at ages 63 and 52, respectively.

Aug. 10, 2007 — President Faust dies at age 87.

Oct. 6, 2007 — President Eyring is sustained as second counselor in the First President, while Elder Quentin L. Cook is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Cook had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Oct. 11, 2007 — Elder Cook is ordained an apostle at age 67.

Jan. 27, 2008 — President Hinckley dies at age 97.

Feb. 3, 2008 — The First Presidency is reorganized with President Monson as president, President Eyring as first counselor and President Uchtdorf as second counselor. President Packer becomes president of the quorum.

April 5, 2008 — Elder D. Todd Christofferson is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He had been serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

April 10, 2008 — Elder Christofferson is ordained an apostle at age 63

Dec. 1, 2008 — Elder Wirthlin dies at age 91.

April 4, 2009 — Elder Neil L. Andersen is sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

April 9, 2009 — Elder Andersen is ordained an apostle at age 57.

May 30, 2015 — Elder Perry dies at age 92.

July 3, 2015 — President Packer dies at age 90. President Nelson becomes president of the quorum.

July 15, 2015 — President Nelson is set apart as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Sept. 22, 2015 — Elder Scott dies at age 86.

Oct. 3, 2015 — Elders Ronald A. Rasband, Gary E. Stevenson and Dale G. Renlund are sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Prior to their calls, Elder Rasband was serving as member of the Presidency of the Seventy, Elder Stevenson as the church’s presiding bishop, and Elder Renlund as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy.

Oct. 8, 2015 — Elders Rasband, Stevenson and Renlund are ordained apostles as their respective ages of 64, 60 and 62.

Oct. 1, 2017 — Elder Robert D. Hales dies at age 85.

Jan. 2, 2018 — President Monson dies at age of 90.

Jan. 14, 2018 — The First Presidency is reorganized, with President Nelson as president, President Oaks as first counselor and President Eyring as second counselor. President Oaks becomes president of the quorum, with President Ballard as acting president.

March 31, 2018 — Gerrit W. Gong and Ulisses S. Soares are both sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Prior to their calls, Elder Gong and Elder Soares served as General Authority Seventies.

Present in 2022

First Presidency



President Russell M. Nelson, church president, age 97

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, age 89

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, age 89

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

