What did Trump’s weekend tweet storm about Romney say?

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump tweeted about Sen. Mitt Romney multiple times Saturday following remarks the senator gave the prior day about Trump’s appeals for Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden.

Romney’s “pompous” and “never knew how to win,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. Later, a new series of tweets from Trump said that Utahns are considering the 2018 election of Romney to the Senate “a big mistake.”

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

And Trump even said via Twitter that he prefers former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake over Romney. Prior to Romney, Flake was a top voice critical of the party’s president.

No Kevin, Jeff Flake is better! https://t.co/IyENBffEjp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

So why did President Donald Trump lash out at Sen. Mitt Romney?

Romney on Friday called Trump’s conduct related to Ukraine, China and Biden “brazen and unprecedented” and also “wrong and appalling.”

During his early months in the Senate, Romney has criticized Trump on certain issues and said earlier this year that he would when he sees fit. Romney criticized Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election as well.

By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

Trump also said in his Saturday tweets that his “conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one.” An impeachment inquiry into Trump based on his dealings with Ukraine over Biden is underway in the House of Representatives.