 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

What did Trump’s weekend tweet storm about Romney say?

By Payton Davis Updated
FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks at the Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks at the Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump tweeted about Sen. Mitt Romney multiple times Saturday following remarks the senator gave the prior day about Trump’s appeals for Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden.

Romney’s “pompous” and “never knew how to win,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. Later, a new series of tweets from Trump said that Utahns are considering the 2018 election of Romney to the Senate “a big mistake.”

And Trump even said via Twitter that he prefers former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake over Romney. Prior to Romney, Flake was a top voice critical of the party’s president.

So why did President Donald Trump lash out at Sen. Mitt Romney?

Romney on Friday called Trump’s conduct related to Ukraine, China and Biden “brazen and unprecedented” and also “wrong and appalling.”

During his early months in the Senate, Romney has criticized Trump on certain issues and said earlier this year that he would when he sees fit. Romney criticized Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election as well.

Trump also said in his Saturday tweets that his “conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one.” An impeachment inquiry into Trump based on his dealings with Ukraine over Biden is underway in the House of Representatives.

Next Up In Utah

The Latest

This Alabama doctor is turning away unvaccinated patients

By Herb Scribner

No. The rain is not going to cure Utah’s drought

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue

What’s next for Utah’s viral father-daughter duo? Here’s the latest

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

Fortnite adds a new feature that is just like Among Us

By Herb Scribner

Lehi teacher on forced leave after controversial political speech to class

By Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

Why the delay in naming a starting QB at BYU and Utah? The reasons are many

By Dick Harmon