Utah Utes football: 2020 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Here is the list of Letter of Intent signings for the Utes. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

Kenzel Lawlor

CB 6-0 189 Corona, California (Eleanor Roosevelt HS): The three-star prospect moved to cornerback from quarterback as a senior and had 15 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Solatoa Moea’i

OL 6-4 334 Laie, Hawaii (Punahou HS): The fifth-rated overall player in Hawaii, according to 247 Sports, was all-state as a junior at Punahou School.

Clark Phillips III

CB 5-10 187 La Habra, California (La Habra HS): Rated the No. 47 prospect in the nation (four star) for 2020 according to 247 Sports and the highest-rated prospect the program has ever signed.

Xavier Carlton

DL 6-6 259 Herriman, Utah (Juan Diego HS): The four-star prospect grew up in California before moving to Utah for his senior year, when he had 91 tackles and eight sacks.

Connor O’Toole

WR 6-4 207 Albuquerque, N.M. (La Cueva HS): The top-rated prospect in the state of New Mexico by 247Sports.

Van Fillinger

DL 6-4 248 Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon HS): Four-star recruit led Corner Canyon to a 37-1 record during his career.

Nate Ritchie

S 6-2 200 Cedar Hills, Utah (Lone Peak HS): Versatile athlete has played on offense, defense and special teams.

Kamo’i Latu

S 6-1 178 Honolulu, Hawaii (St. Louis HS): Chose Utah over Pac-12 schools USC and Washington.

Graham Faloona

OLB 6-3 205 Southlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll HS): Racked up 340 tackles (214 solo) with five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception over three seasons.

Caine Savage

WR 5-10 166 Buena Park, Calif. (Western HS): Netted 4,622 receiving yards in his career — making 285 catches and scoring 55 receiving TDs.

Tyler Wegis

DE 6-6 210 San Juan Capistrano, Calif., (San Juan Hills HS): Made 92 tackles as a senior with 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two recoveries.

Ty Jordan

RB 5-7 192 Mesquite, Texas (West Mesquite HS): Rated as one of the top all -purpose backs in the nation.

Sione Fotu

LB 6-1 225 South Jordan, Utah (Bingham HS): Received offers from Cal, UCLA, Washington State and Tennessee.

Alex Harrison

OL 6-4 310 Bountiful, Utah (Viewmont HS): Recruited by teams like Arizona State, BYU, Nebraska, Oregon and USC.

Ben Renfro

S 6-1 190 Magnolia, Texas (Magnolia HS): Standout defender also excelled at receiver and as a return specialist.

Money Parks

WR 5-11 172 Aledo, Texas (Aledo HS): Had 54 receptions for 957 yards with 17 touchdowns as a senior.

TRANSFERS

Jake Bentley

QB 6-4 224 Opelika, Ala. (South Carolina graduate transfer): Had a 19-14 record as a starter. Passed for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns.

RETURNING MISSIONARIES

Jared Kump

OT 6-6 261 Herriman HS: Also offered by Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and California.

Hunter Lotulelei

OG 6-2 313 Highland HS: Also offered by Colorado, Fresno State and New Mexico.

Taniela Pututau

WR 6-2 203 Cottonwood HS: Missed senior season because of injury. Skilled defensive back with three fumble recoveries as a junior.

Tennessee Pututau

LB 6-1 260 East HS: Also offered by Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State and Utah State.

Aliki Vimahi

DE 6-3 244 Kahuku HS, Hawaii: Also offered by BYU, Colorado, Oregon State and USC.