Utah Utes football: 2020 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

By Dirk Facer
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham smiles near the end of the game against the Idaho State Bengals during NCAA football in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Ravell Call, Deseret News

Here is the list of Letter of Intent signings for the Utes. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

Kenzel Lawlor

CB 6-0 189 Corona, California (Eleanor Roosevelt HS): The three-star prospect moved to cornerback from quarterback as a senior and had 15 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Solatoa Moea’i

OL 6-4 334 Laie, Hawaii (Punahou HS): The fifth-rated overall player in Hawaii, according to 247 Sports, was all-state as a junior at Punahou School.

Clark Phillips III

CB 5-10 187 La Habra, California (La Habra HS): Rated the No. 47 prospect in the nation (four star) for 2020 according to 247 Sports and the highest-rated prospect the program has ever signed.

Xavier Carlton

DL 6-6 259 Herriman, Utah (Juan Diego HS): The four-star prospect grew up in California before moving to Utah for his senior year, when he had 91 tackles and eight sacks.

Connor O’Toole

WR 6-4 207 Albuquerque, N.M. (La Cueva HS): The top-rated prospect in the state of New Mexico by 247Sports.

Van Fillinger

DL 6-4 248 Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon HS): Four-star recruit led Corner Canyon to a 37-1 record during his career.

Nate Ritchie

S 6-2 200 Cedar Hills, Utah (Lone Peak HS): Versatile athlete has played on offense, defense and special teams.

Kamo’i Latu

S 6-1 178 Honolulu, Hawaii (St. Louis HS): Chose Utah over Pac-12 schools USC and Washington.

Graham Faloona

OLB 6-3 205 Southlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll HS): Racked up 340 tackles (214 solo) with five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception over three seasons.

Caine Savage

WR 5-10 166 Buena Park, Calif. (Western HS): Netted 4,622 receiving yards in his career — making 285 catches and scoring 55 receiving TDs.

Tyler Wegis

DE 6-6 210 San Juan Capistrano, Calif., (San Juan Hills HS): Made 92 tackles as a senior with 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two recoveries.

Ty Jordan

RB 5-7 192 Mesquite, Texas (West Mesquite HS): Rated as one of the top all -purpose backs in the nation.

Sione Fotu

LB 6-1 225 South Jordan, Utah (Bingham HS): Received offers from Cal, UCLA, Washington State and Tennessee.

Alex Harrison

OL 6-4 310 Bountiful, Utah (Viewmont HS): Recruited by teams like Arizona State, BYU, Nebraska, Oregon and USC.

Ben Renfro

S 6-1 190 Magnolia, Texas (Magnolia HS): Standout defender also excelled at receiver and as a return specialist.

Money Parks

WR 5-11 172 Aledo, Texas (Aledo HS): Had 54 receptions for 957 yards with 17 touchdowns as a senior.

TRANSFERS

Jake Bentley

QB 6-4 224 Opelika, Ala. (South Carolina graduate transfer): Had a 19-14 record as a starter. Passed for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns.

RETURNING MISSIONARIES

Jared Kump

OT 6-6 261 Herriman HS: Also offered by Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and California.

Hunter Lotulelei

OG 6-2 313 Highland HS: Also offered by Colorado, Fresno State and New Mexico.

Taniela Pututau

WR 6-2 203 Cottonwood HS: Missed senior season because of injury. Skilled defensive back with three fumble recoveries as a junior.

Tennessee Pututau

LB 6-1 260 East HS: Also offered by Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State and Utah State.

Aliki Vimahi

DE 6-3 244 Kahuku HS, Hawaii: Also offered by BYU, Colorado, Oregon State and USC.

