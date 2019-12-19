The Cosmic Crisp apple has arrived. Here’s my review (and where to buy it)

The Cosmic Crisp apple has arrived in stores across the nationwide, and that includes stores in Utah.
What’s going on: The Cosmic Crisp is a new apple that has begun hitting stores. In August, reports of the apple began to circulate and build hype, as reported by the Deseret News.
Quick facts: The apple isn’t your normal piece of fruit.
- The apple is a cross between the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties.
- Washington State University Tree Fruit program developed the apple.
- The apple was first bred in 1997.
- The apple has a $10 million marketing budget.
- The Cosmic Crisp first went on sale on Dec. 1.
Where to buy: Cosmic Crisp lists the places to buy on its website.
- AJ’s Fine Foods – Arizona
- Albertson’s
- Big Y
- Costco
- Crest Foods
- Delicious Orchards
- Deromo’s
- Fresh Market
- Fred Meyer
- Good Foods Co-Op
- Haggen
- Harmon’s
- H-E-B
- Hy-Vee
- Jewel Osco
- Kings Supermarkets
- Kremp Florist
- Kroger
- Meijer Grocery
- Nugget Markets
- Publix
- QFC
- Rosauers
- Safeway
- Sam’s Club
- Shoprite
- Sprouts
- Whole Foods
- Yoke’s Fresh Market
What they’re saying: Multiple reviews are already out about the apple.
- Geekwire: “Before my brain registered the taste of a Cosmic Crisp, I heard it. The apple makes a cartoonish snap crunch when you take a bite. The high crunch and firmness of the flesh are deceptive since the overall impression is light rather than dense, and there is very little softness or grittiness.”
- KOMO News: “Cosmic Crisp certainly holds up to the hype and is worth giving a try, especially if you’re looking for more crisp than crunch and a nice blend of sweet and tart. Happy apple eating.”
My review: The Cosmic Crisp apple is two things — crunchy and juicy. Seriously. You’ll want to hold a napkin the entire time you eat it. Juice will flow down your chin from one bite.
- The apple lacks a strong taste, though. It’s a plain apple flavor. The tops and bottoms of the apples are tart, which is a welcome change to the center of the apple, which tastes a bit flat.
- The apple weighs more than your traditional one, mostly due to the density.
- Despite its name, the Cosmic Crisp (named after all those pores) doesn’t actually have a lot of pores on it.
- Overall, Honeycrisp apples still have a better taste. The crunch and juice-level awards go to the Cosmic Crisp, though.