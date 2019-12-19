 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Cosmic Crisp apple has arrived. Here’s my review (and where to buy it)

By Herb Scribner
A look at the new Cosmic Crisp apple.
The Cosmic Crisp apple has arrived in stores across the nationwide, and that includes stores in Utah.

What’s going on: The Cosmic Crisp is a new apple that has begun hitting stores. In August, reports of the apple began to circulate and build hype, as reported by the Deseret News.

Quick facts: The apple isn’t your normal piece of fruit.

  • The apple is a cross between the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties.
  • Washington State University Tree Fruit program developed the apple.
  • The apple was first bred in 1997.
  • The apple has a $10 million marketing budget.
  • The Cosmic Crisp first went on sale on Dec. 1.

Where to buy: Cosmic Crisp lists the places to buy on its website.

  • AJ’s Fine Foods – Arizona
  • Albertson’s
  • Big Y
  • Costco
  • Crest Foods
  • Delicious Orchards
  • Deromo’s
  • Fresh Market
  • Fred Meyer
  • Good Foods Co-Op
  • Haggen
  • Harmon’s
  • H-E-B
  • Hy-Vee
  • Jewel Osco
  • Kings Supermarkets
  • Kremp Florist
  • Kroger
  • Meijer Grocery
  • Nugget Markets
  • Publix
  • QFC
  • Rosauers
  • Safeway
  • Sam’s Club
  • Shoprite
  • Sprouts
  • Whole Foods
  • Yoke’s Fresh Market

What they’re saying: Multiple reviews are already out about the apple.

  • Geekwire: “Before my brain registered the taste of a Cosmic Crisp, I heard it. The apple makes a cartoonish snap crunch when you take a bite. The high crunch and firmness of the flesh are deceptive since the overall impression is light rather than dense, and there is very little softness or grittiness.”
  • KOMO News: “Cosmic Crisp certainly holds up to the hype and is worth giving a try, especially if you’re looking for more crisp than crunch and a nice blend of sweet and tart. Happy apple eating.”

My review: The Cosmic Crisp apple is two things — crunchy and juicy. Seriously. You’ll want to hold a napkin the entire time you eat it. Juice will flow down your chin from one bite.

  • The apple lacks a strong taste, though. It’s a plain apple flavor. The tops and bottoms of the apples are tart, which is a welcome change to the center of the apple, which tastes a bit flat.
  • The apple weighs more than your traditional one, mostly due to the density.
  • Despite its name, the Cosmic Crisp (named after all those pores) doesn’t actually have a lot of pores on it.
  • Overall, Honeycrisp apples still have a better taste. The crunch and juice-level awards go to the Cosmic Crisp, though.

