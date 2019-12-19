The Cosmic Crisp apple has arrived. Here’s my review (and where to buy it)

The Cosmic Crisp apple has arrived in stores across the nationwide, and that includes stores in Utah.

What’s going on: The Cosmic Crisp is a new apple that has begun hitting stores. In August, reports of the apple began to circulate and build hype, as reported by the Deseret News.

Quick facts: The apple isn’t your normal piece of fruit.

The apple is a cross between the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties.

Washington State University Tree Fruit program developed the apple.

The apple was first bred in 1997.

The apple has a $10 million marketing budget.

The Cosmic Crisp first went on sale on Dec. 1.

Where to buy: Cosmic Crisp lists the places to buy on its website.

AJ’s Fine Foods – Arizona

Albertson’s

Big Y

Costco

Crest Foods

Delicious Orchards

Deromo’s

Fresh Market

Fred Meyer

Good Foods Co-Op

Haggen

Harmon’s

H-E-B

Hy-Vee

Jewel Osco

Kings Supermarkets

Kremp Florist

Kroger

Meijer Grocery

Nugget Markets

Publix

QFC

Rosauers

Safeway

Sam’s Club

Shoprite

Sprouts

Whole Foods

Yoke’s Fresh Market

What they’re saying: Multiple reviews are already out about the apple.

Geekwire: “Before my brain registered the taste of a Cosmic Crisp, I heard it. The apple makes a cartoonish snap crunch when you take a bite. The high crunch and firmness of the flesh are deceptive since the overall impression is light rather than dense, and there is very little softness or grittiness.”

KOMO News: “Cosmic Crisp certainly holds up to the hype and is worth giving a try, especially if you’re looking for more crisp than crunch and a nice blend of sweet and tart. Happy apple eating.”

My review: The Cosmic Crisp apple is two things — crunchy and juicy. Seriously. You’ll want to hold a napkin the entire time you eat it. Juice will flow down your chin from one bite.